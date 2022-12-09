Share this postFriday Funnies: Tweeting Towards Gomorrah rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: Tweeting Towards Gomorrah Free Speech is a Danger to Democracy, Passing the TorchRobert W Malone MD, MSDec 09, 2022544Share this postFriday Funnies: Tweeting Towards Gomorrah rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65ShareCalifornians Move to Texas FINALE (on Rumble)SubscribeShareGive a gift subscription544Share this postFriday Funnies: Tweeting Towards Gomorrah rwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65SharePreviousNext
So taking Dr. Jha's advice, I bought 2 "Lies My Gov't Told Me"
One for each eye.
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running around with matches.”
—Ray Bradbury, “Fahrenheit 451”