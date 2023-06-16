From the university that brought us Event 201, which resulted in a dark vision of a global public health response that included lock-downs, mask mandates and vaccine mandates:

See:

So, men who “identify” as a woman, which according to Johns Hopkins, makes them “non-men” and may or may not dress as women but do like to have sex with women and like to look at women, should now have access to women’s restrooms. Yeh…

The word perverted (and pervert) comes to mind.

Lockdown 2.0 Is Coming Soon: Are We Already Conditioned for Another One? (not on Rumble).

But if you think lockdowns work, I got a bridge in Brooklyn, I can sell... so why?

The interview ends at 7:52 minutes (the rest is ads)

