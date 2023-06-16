From the university that brought us Event 201, which resulted in a dark vision of a global public health response that included lock-downs, mask mandates and vaccine mandates:
So, men who “identify” as a woman, which according to Johns Hopkins, makes them “non-men” and may or may not dress as women but do like to have sex with women and like to look at women, should now have access to women’s restrooms. Yeh…
The word perverted (and pervert) comes to mind.
Lockdown 2.0 Is Coming Soon: Are We Already Conditioned for Another One? (not on Rumble).
But if you think lockdowns work, I got a bridge in Brooklyn, I can sell... so why?
I just realized that I get a more accurate informed sense of what’s going on in our country from the Friday Funnies and the Sunday Strip than I get from the main stream media. Another week of horrendous evidence coming out on government corruption with zero news and of coarse zero consequences. The absolute useless republican House of Representatives, I use the term representative loosely, couldn’t even stick together to censure the compulsive liar Adam Schiff. This piece of Schiff testified under oath that their was no Russian collusion but continued to lie day after day to the American public costing the American tax payer tens of millions of dollars. He should be ashamed of himself, but like most of our self centered sociopathic politicians he just goes forward with no care of the destruction he’s caused and left in his wake. J.Goodrich
I remember when “gay” was a synonym for “happy, joyous, etc.” And “woke” was something you did in the morning after a good night’s sleep. And right-side up meant just that!
