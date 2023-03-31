And here it is!

“What’s the Truth” (not on Rumble yet)

The Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias where people wrongly overestimate their knowledge or ability in a specific area. It is thought that a lack of self-awareness prevents them from accurately assessing their own skills. In my opinion, this describes 95% to 100% of US government employees.

Strangely enough - this concept could also be applied to an organization, for instance the US government.

However, if the Dunning-Kruger effect is applied to an organization, does the concept need a new name?

Such as the "dumb-kibbutz effect".

(Definition - kibbutz: a community settlement organized under collectivist principles).

