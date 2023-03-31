And here it is!
“What’s the Truth” (not on Rumble yet)
The Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias where people wrongly overestimate their knowledge or ability in a specific area. It is thought that a lack of self-awareness prevents them from accurately assessing their own skills. In my opinion, this describes 95% to 100% of US government employees.
Strangely enough - this concept could also be applied to an organization, for instance the US government.
However, if the Dunning-Kruger effect is applied to an organization, does the concept need a new name?
Such as the "dumb-kibbutz effect".
(Definition - kibbutz: a community settlement organized under collectivist principles).
For those that have not read the 1973 OVERVIEW by Frank Zappa
Lyrics of
"I'm The Slime"
[backing vocals Tina Turner]
I am gross and perverted
I'm obsessed 'n deranged
I have existed for years
But very little has changed
I'm the tool of the Government
And industry too
For I am destined to rule
And regulate you
I may be vile and pernicious
But you can't look away
I make you think I'm delicious
With the stuff that I say
I'm the best you can get
Have you guessed me yet?
I'm the slime oozin' out
From your TV set
You will obey me while I lead you
And eat the garbage that I feed you
Until the day that we don't need you
Don't go for help... no one will heed you
Your mind is totally controlled
It has been stuffed into my mold
And you will do as you are told
Until the rights to you are sold
That's right, folks...
Don't touch that dial
Well, I am the slime from your video
Oozin' along on your livin' room floor
I am the slime from your video
Can't stop the slime, people, lookit me go
"The Evolution of the trashcan icon"......🤣🤣🤣
Rich....