Sky News host bursts out laughing at 'dimwitted lefties' from The View
“The Hunter gun indictment is the only crime unrelated to Joe Biden’s scandals, like a diversion tactic”. -A.F. Branco.
Yep! I read the indictment a while back and was like “WTF?” It is a nothing-burger. Hunter Biden bought a gun and signed a document that he wasn’t an addict, when at the time - he was. At the time, he was officially an “ex-addict” - so one would have to first convict him of drug charges and prove he was an addict to make these charges stick. Even then, it would be very difficult. So, these are just puffed up charges, all the while - the real crimes: which seem to include tax evasion, illegal lobbying, extortion, bribery, etc. get slow walked and are not prosecuted. Even more importantly are those crimes that involve both Hunter and Joe Biden, which are also being slow walked. Cute trick - if the DOJ can pull it off.
The Anthem of SADS Victims
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, so obsessed, wore your mask and took your tests
Still got Covid, every strain - spike proteins in every vein…
Short of breath at twenty four, "Dr. Fauci, give me more!"
Swollen heart at twenty five, "thank Moderna I’m alive!"
Heart attack at twenty six, prayed to Pfizer for a fix.
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, death is lurking,
Doctor says, “That means it’s working.”
Died of SADS at twenty seven, all good Vaxxers go to heaven
Obituary headline noted: "Anti-Vaxxer Dies of Covid."
Family is quite dismayed, but they don't feel one bit betrayed
They all claim, “Its for the better – Without the vax, he would be deader.”
—Anonumous (Modified)
Can we build a wall around NYC with direct high-speed rail access from the border? Keep all those migrants in! A twofer!