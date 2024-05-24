Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Snort - it would be unusual for an academic to have this much self-awareness.
Word Salad
[PREMIERING TONIGHT, 9PM ET] H5N1
Avian Flu: Everything You Need to Know | FALLOUT
We have been hearing a lot about H5N1 avian influenza in recent months. Should you be afraid? Or are fears overblown?
And how does this relate to recent testimonies surrounding gain-of-function research?
What kind of gain-of-function research has already been done on avian flu, and what are the possible implications?
This is all in the context of a looming World Health Organization (WHO) vote that could give the WHO unprecedented powers over global public health policy in the name of “pandemic preparedness.” Join us this week on FALLOUT.
I had to comment on Dr. Morens. When I think of “Dr. Morens, Dr. Fauci, Peter Daszek, Dr. Collins, Dr. Walensky, Dr. Birx, Dr. Hotez, Dr. Peter Marks and all the other esteemed deep state Doctors, I think of science. The science of crime, the science of corruption, the science of total DECEPTION. I think about all of the people I know that died of heart attacks. I think of all of the people I know that had life altering strokes, blood clots, cancers (my sister), people that have digestion problems, auto immune diseases, I think of people that had parents die alone isolated in hospital beds and the families that couldn’t have funerals for them, I think of kids that had to be masked and all the harms it caused, schools shutting down, social distancing, people being divided vaxed or unvaxed, graduations cancelled, weddings cancelled, businesses that took whole lives to build destroyed. Then I think of Dr. Morens, snickering at questions, being asked of him under oath at the House Select Committee hearing. I see his blatant lies spewing out of his mouth. I read his emails looking for his fooking kick back. And I think if these people don’t receive JUSTICE what has America become? J.Goodrich
True story… We raised 3 boys on a very middle class ONE income, we had a tight budget… only went on vacation a few times over their early teens, used cars, etc. Our food budget was $400-450 a month… lots of spaghetti dishes, bag lunches. One is married with a child just shy of two 2 years old (2 dogs, too)… they have an excellent income and might be able to buy a 'starter home’ in an area further outside of the NOVa area ($380-450k??!!) in a year or two. They spend $1200 per month on groceries (w/ diapers), they do eat healthfully w/ almost no processed foods. We could NOT afford to do this today.