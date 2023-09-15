Living in the state of Virginia, I have witnessed first-hand this week how most of the main stream media has worked to normalize that a political candidate could run for the Virginia State Congress, all the while streaming herself and her husband in porn videos as recently as this year. These porn videos include this candidate soliciting “tips” for “sex acts” - requested by her audience. Ergo, she was getting paid to perform sex for money… to pay for her costs to get elected… Yes, this is seriously happening and yes, journalists are defending this. Many big name journalists and newspapers are suggesting Virginians should accept such a candidate without reservations. In fact, some went as far to say it is “misogyny” (this is, is hatred of, aversion to, or prejudice against women) to “malign” such a candidate.

Common decency is something we should strive for in our society and elected officials. Anyone who streams sex videos purposefully on-line, who solicits money for sex on-line or off-line, doesn’t not represent decency. End of story.

Defending the indefensible for the sake of winning an election is disgusting.

But just look at these headlines:

I could literally write an entire essay on why this behavior is so wrong, whether the candidate is women, man, Democrat or Republican. Why defending this behavior is so wrong.

Wrong is wrong.

Sorry for the delay of the Substack. The long story of why…

Last week we weaned the five foals, which means that they have been in the barn spending time away from their mamas. Generally, we don’t keep horses in the barn, as they are healthier and happier outside. But weaning time is a special exception.

Yesterday, Jill and I decided that before we went on our trip to the west later that day, we had to get the five weaned foals out of the barn and into their own pasture. Four of the five have had a fair bit of halter training, so that went pretty smoothly. But the fifth filly, well her mother doesn’t like to be caught and so this little girl missed the memo that it is ok to get a halter put on. So, we had to spend a lot of time gentling and handling. All well that ends well, and the filly settled down and joined the others in their new home.

Now that the foals are away from their mamas, we had decided earlier that if we were to get horses bred this year - we needed to act soon. So we moved the mature mares around the farm into two different herds. Separated the young mares, not old enough to breed into another pasture. Then put two senior stallions in with the two mature mare herds. This all sounds so calm, trust me it is not. It is an understatement to say that mares have very strong opinions and we have ten very opinionated mares! Much commotion ensured!

But all settled down soon. The mares are busy telling the stallions who is boss with their back feet. The foals are busy exploring their new home, which is the most exciting thing to ever to happen to them. And the stallions? Their dreams have come true!



Jill and I ended up being the ones who were a bit tired and sore from the day’s adventures! But the horses are happy and doing well.

The images below are from the day’s adventures.

Then we had to hop on a plane for a flight to Pheonix, Arizona at 5:30 PM last night.

This morning, Jill and I are attending a conservative conference here. So, my friend, Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor with The Epoch Times and host of the show, “American Thought Leaders” and I had a just had chat on stage about the masks, mandates, vaccines, regulatory affairs and the administrative state’s overreach.

The talk was very well received - whew!

All of this pushed getting the Substack out the door on time - so Jill and I apologize!