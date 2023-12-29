“Show me where trump was convicted of inciting an insurrection?” - Hi-Rez

“‘Justice’ weaponization is a very dirty game to play, and it can have repercussions far greater than anything that Biden or his Thugs could understand. They ought to withdraw all of their Fake, Political Indictments against their Republican Opponent, me, immediately. This is a Pandora’s box, that works two ways, and it should be closed and tightly sealed RIGHT NOW,”

Trump (on Truth Social, Dec. 19, 2023)





As we should all know by now, Maine’s top election official removed Donald Trump from the ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits elected officials from holding office if they committed an insurrection.

So, without ever being convicted of committing “an insurrection,” this election official removed Trump from the ballot.

The United States is a nation of laws. Trump has not been found guilty of the crime of insurrection. If and when, he is found guilty in a Federal court- he could be removed from the ballot. Until then, what is going on is just lawlessness.

It is a bodacious disregard for the American people that has not been witnessed in many a year.

Frankly, the act of removing President Trump from the ballot by a single election official in Maine is treasonous. It has subverted the will of the people to vote in a free and fair election. And it is clearly an desperate act by a corrupt political party.

“We know that they are treasonous, they know that they are treasonous, they even know that we know they are treasonous, we also know that they know we know they are treasonous too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are treasonous too as well, but they are still treasonous. In our country, the treasonous has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.” ― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (slightly modified form the original quote)





Maine Votes!

Go ahead, cast your ballot in Maine - but only for those who they deem worthy of your vote…

In the meantime, cheating has become de rigueur on University campuses.

”Every man for himself”

