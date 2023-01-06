So… yep, a rap video. Hi-Rez (Jessie and his partner, Rachel) put together an amazing music video - which Jill and I are proud to be a part of. Not to preach, but it is also through music and comedy that we can reach more people, particularly those not already awake to what is happening in the World.

”These Words are BANNED Now” (On Rumble)

On a more serious note, Jill and I are at the Health Freedom Inspire Leadership Conference in Orlando Florida. We are joining other advocates and paradigm shifters from around the world in a daylong workshop focused on developing solutions to facilitate change and create a more effective movement. Tomorrow, we tour Jim Gale’s Food Forest Abundance farm.

I will be writing more on these initiatives later in the week - so stay tuned.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription