At this point, there's no humor except dark humor. Every time I see someone wearing a mask I wonder, how can they still be ignorant? Last night Epoch Times aired an interview with Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake. For those who don't know her story, she was a news anchor at a Fox station for 22 years and, as you would expect, being paid a very lucrative salary. Early in 2021, she reached her tipping point. She could no longer read on air the falsehoods which she was expected to present as news. She gave up her salary and position. She had no intention at that time of entering politics, but realized that God seemed to be leading her in that direction. She has big plans and I pray she will be elected. I pray that one day my home state, North Carolina, will be able to have a good governor. I pray that people will wake up and refuse to comply. (Link to the interview: https://www.theepochtimes.com/kari-lake-the-assault-on-patriotism-and-the-fight-to-restore-the-american-dream_4777948.html)
This morning I read in the book of Daniel. Three young men, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, were threatened with death in a fiery furnace unless they complied with the king's dictate to, essentially, worship him. They chose to trust God instead. They knew God was able to save them, but did not know if He would, but they trusted Him anyway. I felt somewhat the same way about covid early on. I decided that, for me, taking the jab would be sin. I knew God could protect me from what seemed at that time to be a very deadly disease, but if He chose not to do so, I would still trust Him. We have to make our decision. Who will we trust? Will we compromise, or will we stand even in the face of death? I'm not strong enough apart from the grace and provision of God, but I am still standing and will continue to do so, with His help.
Thanks. Finding humor in the dystopia is no small thing.