CBC News, Sept 03, 2022

A senior official with the World Economic Forum says Canada should be talking about more important things than conspiracy theories targeting his organization.

Southeast Missourian, Sept 5, 2022

What do Cape Girardeau, Algeria, Kuwait, Gambia and Lichtenstein have in common? They are all newly-formed hubs of the Global Shapers Community sponsored by the World Economic Forum. Cape Girardeau is hub No. 481 in the world. Global Shapers Community’s mission: “We believe in a world in which young people are central to solution-building, policy-making and lasting change.”

World Economic Forum, August 16, 2022

Augmented reality technology has the ability to transform society and individual lives, particularly in health care and mobility.

As much as visual and hearing aids are a part of our lives today, implant technologies could become the norm in future.

Stakeholders in society will need to agree on how to ethically make these amazing technologies a part of our lives. Superheroes have been dominating big and small screens for a while, but there’s a subtle change happening. Many children expect to develop superpowers themselves.

World Economic Forum, August 18, 2022

The World Economic Forum announced a new initiative to improve socioeconomic conditions and environmental resilience in Central America.

The initiative supports the implementation of ESG principles and stakeholder metrics as a transformational effort driven by local leaders. The initiative, organised by the World Economic Forum, supports the implementation of better environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standards and the adoption of various stakeholder metrics by the private sector. The launch was rolled out in partnership with local business organisations: CentraRSE in Guatemala, COHEP in Honduras and Fundemas in El Salvador.

Fox News, , Sept 1, 2022

During a recent press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to issues like "climate change" and "mental health," when asked why there has been a "rise in threats" against politicians. The Canadian leader, who spent weeks demonizing truckers protesting his government’s COVID-19 mandates earlier this year, said "climate change," the mentally ill, and economic changes – among other external factors – were to blame for people’s frustration with their governments. A handful of the prime minister's critics noticed that he conveniently left himself out of the blame game.

Reuters, Sept 5, 2022

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Liz Truss was named as Britain's next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Greek Reporter, Sept. 4, 2022

Due to the energy crisis, Greece is bracing for the most difficult winter since 1942, the darkest year of the German occupation, a minister warned on Saturday. Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis advised Greeks to seek alternative ways for their energy needs and warned of the difficult months to come due to “the enormous damage that our economy and our pockets will suffer from Putin’s energy war in Europe.” The World Bank has warned that the war in Ukraine will not only drive up energy prices but also food costs for the next three years, resembling the crises of the 1970s.

New York Times, Sept 4, 2022

The government is helping residents with soaring gas and electric costs, but some businesses are already shutting down amid fears of rationing and blackouts.

A factory making iconic French bistro glasses is idling its furnaces to offset soaring energy costs. Cities around France are turning off streetlamps and other outdoor lighting to curb electricity use. In Normandy, some schools will start heating classrooms by burning wood to conserve natural gas. As Russia tightens its chokehold on Europe’s energy supplies, France is embarking on its biggest energy conservation effort since the 1970s oil crisis. President Emmanuel Macron’s government is calling on the French to prepare for a new era of energy “sobriety” to face down the threat of a hard winter, while reassuring households and businesses about the government’s ability to protect them. “We have been confronted with a series of crises, one more grave than the other,” Mr. Macron said in a televised speech to the nation late last month. “The picture that I’m painting is one of the end of abundance,” he added. “We have reached a tipping point.”

Reuters, Sept. 5 2022

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy grew a real 0.3% in the second quarter versus the first three months thanks to the services sector's continued recovery from pandemic restrictions and robust consumer spending, data showed on Monday. That compared to growth of a revised 0.5% in the first quarter, or 0.2% when stripping out the impact of large sporting events, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

Fox Business, Sept 4, 2022

India overtook the UK has the world's fifth largest economy in the final three months of 2021, according to the IMF

Jerusalem Post, Sept 4, 2022

…a new TAU study has found no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from the black/brown flying mammals. “In general, bats are mistakenly conceived of as reservoirs of many contagious diseases, only due to their being positive serologically positive; in other words, in possession of antibodies, which means that bats have survived the disease and developed an immune response.” "Bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals.”

Reuters, Sept 5, 2022

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Voters rejecting Chile's proposed new constitution in a referendum outnumbered supporters 62.20% versus 37.80%, according to early results on Sunday, with 72.19% of ballot boxes tallied. The new constitution, focused on social rights, the environment, gender parity and indigenous rights, would replace the current market-friendly text dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The new text stemmed from an agreement between lawmakers and protesters to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019. While nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in late 2020, polls show public support has dropped with worries about certain proposals and controversies involving the constituents elected to draft it.

Financial Times, Sept 5, 2022

Restrictions spark panic buying over worries that measures could remain for weeks or longer



Chinese authorities have extended Covid-19 lockdowns of Chengdu and Shenzhen, backtracking on promises of freedom for tens of millions of people in the southern megacities following mass testing campaigns. At least 68 cities are in partial or full lockdown, according to data from the country’s National Health Commission, fuelling anxieties that restrictions initially planned for days could extend into weeks or longer as occurred in Shanghai this year. Authorities in Shenzhen, China’s manufacturing and technology hub, said on Monday that restrictions would continue for three days in parts of the city where cases had been reported after a weekend lockdown of some of its 17.5mn residents. On Sunday, the city reported 71 new coronavirus cases. “The city’s Covid situation is severe and complex. The number of new infections remains relatively high and community transmission risk still exists,” warned Lin Hancheng, a local official.

Egypt prepares for flagship UN climate conference, in a year of unprecedented global weather shocks

United Nations, Sept 5, 2022

Regional authorities in Egypt, the host country of the 2022 UN climate conference (COP27), are ramping up initiatives designed to improve the country’s environmental credentials, and speed up its transition to a low carbon economy. The event will begin on 4 November, in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Forbes, Aug. 30, 2022

Falling cases in several European countries including the U.K., France, Portugal, Germany and Spain suggested it would be possible to stamp out the outbreak in the region, Kluge said. The data suggests it is possible to eliminate monkeypox in Europe, Kluge said, which means stopping sustained human-to-human transmission of the virus.

