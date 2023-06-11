What is BRICS?

BRICS is an acronym for five regional economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The first four were initially grouped as "BRIC" (or "the BRICs") in 2001 by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill, who coined the term to describe fast-growing economies that would collectively dominate the global economy by 2050; South Africa was added in 2010. The BRICS have a combined area of 39,746,220 km2 (15,346,100 sq mi) and an estimated total population of about 3.21 billion, or about 26.7% of the world's land surface and 41.5% of the global population. Brazil, Russia, India, and China are among the world's ten largest countries by population, area, and GDP (PPP), and the latter three are widely considered to be current or emerging superpowers. All five states are members of the G20, with a combined nominal GDP of US$28.06 trillion (about 26.6% of the gross world product), a total GDP (PPP) of around US$56.65 trillion (32.5% of global GDP PPP), and an estimated US$4.46 trillion in combined foreign reserves (as of 2018). The BRICS were originally identified for the purpose of highlighting investment opportunities and had not been a formal intergovernmental organization. Since 2009, they have increasingly formed into a more cohesive geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies; China hosted the most recent 14th BRICS summit on 24 July 2022. Bilateral relations among the BRICS are conducted mainly on the basis of non-interference, equality, and mutual benefit. The BRICS are considered the foremost geopolitical rival to the G7 bloc of leading advanced economies, announcing competing initiatives such as the New Development Bank, the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, the BRICS payment system, the BRICS Joint Statistical Publication and the BRICS basket reserve currency. Since 2022, the group has sought to expand membership, with several developing countries expressing interest in joining (Wiki).

ICC, Putin and BRICS

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC warrant is for both President Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s commissioner. They are wanted for war crimes related to the illegal transportation of children from Russian occupied areas of Ukraine.

It is thought that this warrant threatens Putin’s as well as Russia’s political stability - as he is now unable to negotiate with world leaders face-to-face by creating a legal barrier to travel outside of Russia.

BRICS in 2023

South China Morning Post, 9 June, 2023

As signatory to the International Criminal Court, South Africa would be obliged to execute the warrant (for Putin’s arrest), however it has issued diplomatic immunity for attendees… Neither Russia nor South Africa have confirmed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS leaders’ summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 but China is nevertheless discussing security arrangements in the lead-up to the meeting. China’s top police officer has promised South Africa that Beijing will help bolster security for the BRICS summit in August amid controversy over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible attendance while an international warrant is out for his arrest. During a meeting with South African Police Minister Bheki Cele in Beijing on Thursday, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong said China was willing to work with South Africa to “strengthen the security” of the BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24.

There is talk of holding the parts of the Johannesburg meeting via Zoom, but nothing has been decided yet or at least released to the press yet.

BRICS just keeps growing bigger.

BRICS is currently considering Iran and Argentina's formal BRICS membership bids. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also applied for membership.

This month, Pakistan, Honduras, Venezuela and Argentina have all expressed an interest or have applied to enter BRICS. All have backings from major BRICS nations and so it is almost assured that approval will eventually be granted.

Word on the street is that other countries are also applying for membership.

The Watcher, 1 June, 2023

With the annual BRICS summit arriving in August, South African BRICS Ambassador, Anil Sooklal said European countries have requested membership in the bloc. Speaking amid the foreign relations ministers meeting in South Africa over the next two days, it was revealed that countries from Europe, as well as Latin America and Asia, have submitted official requests. Expansion is undoubtedly set to be a major talking point at the upcoming summit. Moreover, the development of the bloc has surprisingly caught the attention of European nations. Subsequently, speaking to the far-reaching optimism of its continued growth.

Inquiring minds want to know- which European nations might want to join BRICS (BRICS isn’t telling - yet)? The honest truth is that 23 European countries are not part of the EU and 27 nations are. That means 46% of all European countries are NOT part of the European Union. Ergo, although western media likes to project that the EU encompasses all of Europe, the truth is very different.. With the UK having split from the EU, many think that it is only a matter of time before other EU countries depart the EU. In fact, one study found that the majority of Europeans think that the EU will fall apart within twenty years. So much for a lasting new world order!

The truth is that BRICS is no longer just about economics, the organization has quickly become a leading voice in global politics. Some speculate that many, if not most of the countries within BRICS or applying for BRICS membership resent US hegemony, European Union arrogance and western dominance in geo-politics. The inward looking politics of the west grows old on the rest of the world.

“Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but that the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.” - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

This is one of the reasons why the BRICS coalition is rapidly growing. It is morphing into something very different and more important than was once imagined when Goldman coined the term. Now BRICS has been catapulted onto the world stage with America’s proxy war in Ukraine and so many US financial mis-steps; including mismanagement of the COVIDcrisis world wide. Will the hubris of the America’s involvement in the Ukrainian war, which seems designed to bring about regime change in Russia, finally bring pax-America to an end? And with that, an end to western dominance on the global stage?

Other nations are well aware that US hegemony and Pax Americana are slowly fading in importance. Gaining membership into BRICS is not just about “resentment” of the west; leaders around the world are hedging their bets by wanting to join BRICS. It is clear the vision of a new world order that the United Nations (UN) and its allies have been trying to build for decades is flawed. So, what comes next? I think most countries see the value of being on the winning team. Best to be an insider, rather than an outsider, when havoc reigns. One can only hope that the dogs of war are not let slip during the transition.

The existence of these forces means that BRICS will continue to grow. That growth can only work to decrease western influence in the world - a new world order indeed is in the making. Just not quite the one that the US, EU (WEF?) and UN had in mind…

Because by the end of summer, all indications are that there is going to be a lot more green covering that world map below.

