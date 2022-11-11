News Punch, Nov 10, 2022

The Flemish conservative party, Vlaams Belang, is pressuring the government to cancel its World Economic Forum (WEF) membership. This year, the Flemish government will pay a whopping EUR 200,000 in membership fees to the WEF and approximately EUR 27,000 as a participation fee in their annual meeting in Davos… According to Jambon, “the mission of the World Economic Forum is to improve the state of the world,” but that mission has turned out to be politically correct and woke: the WEF has an ideological agenda of inclusion, diversity, open borders, and climate and climate change. CO2 hysteria, explains Vlaams Belang. Jambon claims that “the WEF is not asking us to pursue a specific agenda,” but he adds that his “participation in the Davos meeting may result in policy initiatives.” It, therefore, seems very likely that the Flemish government is following the globalist objective of the WEF as much as possible in exchange for access to the WEF network of multinationals, banks, journalists, and NGOs. Vlaams Belang MEP Van Rooy believes that Jambon’s answers are revealing in their vagueness and raise additional questions. He, therefore, asks that the Flemish government to cancel their WEF membership: “Exchanging ideas and attracting investments are, of course, laudable ambitions in themselves, but that should not happen in the context and under the auspices of the WEF, a lobby group which pursues a globalist agenda and can therefore in no way be regarded as a neutral forum for this,” explains van Rooy.

Dropping out of the WEF is not a “done” deal yet for the Flemish government- but they are thinking about it!

Related article, separate source:

The Flemish conservative party, Vlaams Belang, is demanding that the government cancel its World Economic Forum (WEF) membership. This year, the Flemish government will pay almost EUR 200,000 in membership fees to the WEF and approximately EUR 27,000 as a participation fee in their annual meeting in Davos. In a press release by Vlaams Belang, Flemish Member of Parliament Sam van Rooy stated that the Flemish government is legitimizing and subsidizing a worldwide lobby organization that is openly pursuing a well-defined ideological agenda, namely that of globalism.” This agenda seems to have recently crystallized into the so-called “Great Reset,” which aims to create “a safer, more equal and more stable world” by “acting collectively and swiftly to renew all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.” They are striving for a world government based on climate hysteria and social control.

Express UK. Nov 10, 2022

France is expected to produce far less nuclear electricity than was previously envisaged, sparking fears that it will have to conserve its energy and withhold exports to Britain.

So, how will the UK have enough energy to stay warm this winter? The answer may shock you.

I have written before about Germany having to burn wood to keep warm this year. That wood is the hot commodity in the EU right now. Well, it turns out that the UK’s and the EU’s fuel shortage is going to hit us too. Who could have predicted this?

National Geographic, Nov 11, 2022

As world leaders pledge more action on climate change, one so-called solution—burning trees for electricity—could undermine progress. The United Kingdom, which is hosting the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland through November 12, is the world’s largest consumers of wood pellets. The Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, once the largest coal plant in the U.K., now runs mostly on wood pellets—including, in 2019, some five million tons imported from the U.S. Drax itself has become a major player in the international wood pellet market. Environmental advocates fear other countries will soon follow the U.K.’s lead; indeed, Japan and South Korea are now also importing wood pellets, including from a Drax subsidiary. Provisions in two U.S. bills—the recently passed infrastructure bill and a soon-to-be-voted-on reconciliation bill—promote the use of biomass energy. More than 100 scientists are encouraging President Joe Biden to remove these provisions. “It’s much easier to convert a dirty coal plant to burn another fuel than to do something transformative like create solar and wind,” says Sasha Stashwick, a biomass policy expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

This is a colossal failure on the part of the USA. Many old growth forests are falling under the saw in the South East region of the United States to burn in the wood pellet stoves in the UK, Germany, Japan and South Korea. This is a disaster of epic proportions.

The industry’s rapid rise has alarmed environmental advocates and growing numbers of scientists, who contend wood pellets are far from green, since carbon dioxide released from burning pellets isn’t completely absorbed by replanted trees for many decades — if ever. Producing and shipping the pellets across the Atlantic also creates pollution. And pellet mills increase the incentive for logging, they claim, reducing forest stock that can absorb carbon. North Carolina has no laws limiting climate pollution, and virtually no authority to police which forests are harvested and whether they are replanted.

Trading natural gas, coal and fuel sources for wood pellets -because let’s face it, solar and wind power that the EU has so heavily invested in is not a good trade-off. The ESG police are giving carbon credits to those who grow plantation trees, while turning a blind eye to the destruction of forests in the South Eastern region of the USA. It is time to stop the short sighted madness.

The Energy Return on Investment (EROI) is a term that you will become very familiar with in the coming decade.

What is EROI?

Finally, a little story on the use of drones in military exercises.

Financial Times, Nov 8, 2022



President Tsai Ing-wen turns to private sector to strengthen defense procurement supply chain

Taiwan is attempting to build a domestic supply chain drones that its military could use in a war with China. The strategy is part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s effort to prepare for the increased threat of an armed invasion from China. China’s regular long-range military drone missions against Taiwan starting this August have spooked Taiwan into preparing for a drone incursion.

Interesting new war tactics emerging here. A military skirmish (invasion?) fought drone to drone… I think in the USA, we think of Taiwan as being “next to” China. In fact, Taiwan is about 1300 miles from China. Hence, drone warfare may be the first battle cry.

Share

Give a gift subscription