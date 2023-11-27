~~ Bovine flatulence and climate change ~~

Some quick updates on the continuing global assault on our rights to free determination and free will.

Get out your darning needles and do some mending. Because “le grand frère” is watching you.

BBC News, 24th November 2023

The French government has launched a campaign encouraging people not to buy new clothes in Black Friday sales. The advert shows a man asking for advice in a shop before an assistant tells him not to buy anything, to help the planet and his finances. The minister for ecological transition - responsible for promoting sustainability - Christophe Béchu, is behind the campaign.

This summer, France began offering bonuses to people who mend their own clothes.

BBC News, July 12, 2023

From October, the bonus will come in the form of a discount worth between €6 (£5) and €25 (£21) per repair. Bérangère Couillard, who is the junior ecology minister, complained that 700,000 tonnes of clothing ended up in landfill in France every year. The government is to contribute €154m to fund the bonus over five years…. Business groups warned against "stigmatizing" an important French industry, while Right-wing Republicans MP Eric Pauget complained that the government was already mired in €3tn in debt and should "stop throwing the French public's money out of the window". Pascal Morand of the Haute Couture and Fashion Federation was concerned about the possible effect on luxury brands. "A silk organza shouldn't be judged as less durable than a polyester one based purely on its physical resistance," he told Le Monde newspaper. Another part of the French plan to promote more sustainable fashion involves the clothing industry following new labelling rules from 1 January 2024 that detail the environmental impact of each item. Under the new rules manufacturers will have to list the amount of water required in making the clothing, the use of chemicals, the risk of microplastic emissions and detailing whether the garment has used any recycled textiles. The fashion industry is one of France's biggest sectors, accounting for some €66bn in turnover last year and thousands jobs.

More crazy on the climate change front.

So what "immediate emergency" is causing 200 medical journals to demand that the WHO declare an immediate emergency? Is it Ebola, a new variant of COVID-19 or some other pathogen? Guess again. The scary new emergency is climate change...

What happens if the amended International Health Regulations (IHRs) of the World Health Organization go through, giving WHO Director-General Tedros the power to decide what is an emergency as well as both the budget and the power of governance? Is this request by these top medical journals just a way to give Tedros cover to declare a world-wide emergency, with the WHO in charge?

“The health of humans and our planet are inextricably linked, and after years of promises rapid action is needed urgently to protect both,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Only climate policies driven by health outcomes will result in the action needed to save lives, prevent disease, and build healthier, fairer societies”.

Cowboy State Daily, November 03, 2023

Farms in Ireland and other European Union countries are being forced to cut cattle numbers to reach climate change goals. U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman warns it could happen here. Politicians at odds with European Union plans to reduce cattle herd numbers to save the planet from climate change say the idea is like eating a whole carton of ice cream and blaming it on the spoon. It’s a plan that doesn’t quite circle back to a logical conclusion, according to recent column from U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, published by Fox News. Hageman wrote that Americans should take notice of the plan supported by leftist European Union politicians because some U.S. political leaders support the same line of logic — that reducing the number of cows on farms is a solution to carbon emissions. In news clip accompanying Hageman’s column, Irish politician Peadar Toibin said the plan to reduce cattle herds in Ireland by 200,000 head by 2025 will result in the country importing beef from Brazil, which will have a no overall effect on carbon emissions. According to Reuters News, the Dutch government in May also announced a plan to use $1.6 billion to buy out cattle herds and reduce the country’s numbers… About Those Ear Tags Ireland’s minister for agriculture announced a new mandate last year requiring electronic ear tags for all cattle. Hageman is opposed to mandatory electronic ear tags in the United States. She said the proposal is invasive to cattle ranchers’ privacy and isn’t needed for disease tracing because of high standards in the U.S. cattle industry. Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna said Hageman is correct to point out that something like this could happen here and that U.S. cattle ranchers should pay attention to it. But tying culling cattle for climate benefits with electronic identifying ear tags is shortsighted, Magagna said. “It’s a bit of a stretch to try to tie this to USDA efforts to use electronic identification,” Magagna said. “If done the right way, and done voluntarily, electronic ID could help with disease outbreaks.” He said during a mad cow disease (bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE) outbreak in 2003, cattle movement in the U.S. was shut down and it took 20 years to regain lost export sales. Less Carbon From Western Cows Cattle grazing in the Western states, where animals aren’t heavily concentrated, enhances carbon sequestration and builds plant communities, he said. “I can’t imagine consumers giving up hamburgers or steaks over this, but we as an industry need to be aware of what’s going on and be more motivated and aggressive in telling our story,” Magagna said. Near the end of her column Hageman states there is a “special place in hell for liberal elites who intentionally drive up the cost of food.”

“Who is Robert Malone” is a subscriber based publication. Please consider a free or paid subscription to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription