In a well written article in the EuroNews, Dr Norman Lewis writes that the EU needs to “let the court of public opinion decide what is truth, information or disinformation. For that, we need more free speech, more freedom, certainly not the censorious Digital Services Act”.

A spectre is haunting Europe — not of communism, but of state censorship. In the name of fighting disinformation, the European Commission, through its Digital Services Act (DSA), is about to fundamentally alter what can be said or shared on the Internet, the public square of the 21st century. The DSA, passed last year and whose major provisions will come into force next month, is a law ostensibly aimed at regulating Big Tech’s control over online content. Many people have embraced it. Investigative journalist Julia Angwin expressed this well in a piece in the New York Times where she welcomed this "bold experiment" as "the most extensive effort toward checking the power of Big Tech". "For the first time, tech platforms will have to be responsive to the public in myriad ways", she stated. However, the DSA has little to do with public responsiveness or accountability. No European citizen has voted for it, or indeed, even had the opportunity to debate it. The DSA has been designed to be solely responsive to the needs of the unelected European Commission.

With Digital Services Act now in place, the US Congress needs to act now to further protect our freedoms on the web by disassociating US social media censorship actions from what is happening in Europe.

What is set to happen is that Google, Twitter, Facebook (Meta), Instagram (Meta), Yahoo, etc. will fall in line (globally) with the most stringent country’s rules and regulations. Which would now be the EU. Otherwise, they end up having to set up parallel systems of operation. That is expensive and probably almost impossible to do at this point. Large companies like Twitter, TikTok and Meta will have to abide by the law’s content moderation standards to avoid harsh fines.

To disentangle this mess is going to be a big job for big tech and Congress.

Or it could be that market forces will come into play. For instance, if Twitter enacts a more stringent “free speech but not reach” policy, many will migrate back to GAB and Truth Social.

Yahoo Finance documents that stock prices didn’t just fall yesterday, but have been plunging over the past year. Take a look at the yearly stock prices for Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech.

Moderna stock is only worth 53% of its highest value this year.

Pfizer stock is only worth 65% of its highest value this year.

BioNTech stock is only worth 71% of its highest value this year.

In a wide range of interviews I have been asserting that the current wave of fearporn and propaganda concerning the threat of the Eris variant of SARS-CoV-2 and the push for the public to accept the mismatched boosters which have been approved by FDA and CDC without any clinical (human) data is actually a harmonized cooperative marketing campaign involving the US Government teamed with the mRNA vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna.

Is there a public health emergency which justifies all of the fearporn? In short, no.

COVID-19 symptoms have now become more mild and are nearly indistinguishable from allergies or the common cold, often affecting the upper respiratory tract, a number of doctors have said. They note that some of the notable COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough or a loss of taste or smell, are less common among patients. “It isn’t the same typical symptoms that we were seeing before. It’s a lot of congestion, sometimes sneezing, usually a mild sore throat,” Dr. Erick Eiting, vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai, told NBC News on Sept. 16. “Just about everyone who I’ve seen has had really mild symptoms,” Dr. Eiting said, referring to urgent care COVID-19 patients. “The only way that we knew that it was COVID was because we happened to be testing them.” A study published in The Lancet shows that symptoms for COVID-19 have become milder since the omicron variant emerged and supplanted the delta variant in late 2021. Hospital admissions have also declined since then, along with initial symptoms such as a loss of taste or smell, according to the paper. “The SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, omicron, appears to be less severe than delta,” the abstract states, noting that there has been a “lower rate of hospital admission during omicron prevalence than during delta prevalence.” Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, told NBC News that the mild symptoms are, in part, due to previous immunity. “Overall, the severity of COVID is much lower than it was a year ago and two years ago. That’s not because the variants are less robust. It’s because the immune responses are higher,” the doctor said. Several doctors who spoke to the network said COVID-19 now commonly starts with a sore throat. Dr. Michael Daignault, an emergency physician in California, told the network that “especially since July, when this recent mini-surge started, younger people that have upper respiratory symptoms … 99 percent of the time they go home with supportive care.” The upper respiratory tract includes the nose, nasal cavity, mouth, throat, and voice box. The lower respiratory tract includes the trachea, lungs, and bronchial tubes. Dr. Grace McComsey, with Case Western University, said that with the onset of the sore throat, some COVID-19 patients had “a burning sensation like they never had, even with strep in the past.” “Then, as soon as the congestion happens, it seems like the throat gets better,” she said, estimating that about 10 to 20 percent of patients lose their sense of taste or smell now.

A command economy is a political system where a central government controls all aspects of the economy, including production, prices, and distribution of goods and services. A command economy is the hallmark of both socialist and communistic countries.

Moving onto to the next bit of fascinating news to hit yesterday:

“The city of Chicago is reimagining the role government can play in our lives by exploring a public option for grocery stores via a municipally owned grocery store and market,” said Pawar, senior adviser at Economic Security Project. “Not dissimilar from the way a library or the postal service operates, a public option offers economic choice and power to communities.”

To write this in plain english:

The city of Chicago is re-imagining the role government can play in our lives by exploring a command economy for Chicago via government owned stores and markets. A public option takes away economic and personal choice and eliminates the buying power of the people.

For an example of how well this works.

This is Soviet (communist) grocery store from the 1980s.

The EuroAsian Times is generally one of my “go-to” foreign newspapers. Their reporting tends to be old-school, balanced reporting. Which is why the excerpts from the following article are disturbing.

By NC Bipindra, September 18, 2023

China’s sly policies enforced through an iron fist by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) reveal a dangerous change in the minority population. Communist China is witnessing a definite demographic inversion. Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in China who are predominantly Muslims, are inhabitants of China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region (XAR), established in 1955 after the military annexation of East Turkestan. In 2017, the People’s Republic of China announced its intention to smash all “separatist activities and terrorists” in Xinjiang. What followed was unprecedented state crackdowns on the Uyghur population, a terror that caught global public attention.

Uyghurs Bear The Brunt Of Detention Camps It has been reported that more than one million ethnic minorities, Uyghurs included, have been killed, arrested, and forced into detention camps or prisons, referred to in Beijing as “re-education camps”, like the one witnessed during the Cultural Revolution. In reality, though, minority people are subjected to extreme humiliation, torture, and political indoctrination in these so-called camps to make them “de-radicalized.” China feels that the process is the only practical way of “tackling extremism,” whereby, once de-radicalized, these people would acquire skills to be employable and contribute to the economy. Another impact of state-inflicted horrors is the demographic inversion in Xinjiang. Through strict Chinese law and policy for family planning, ethnic and religious minority women, such as the Uyghurs, were reported to be subjected to draconian coercive measures for population control by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This resulted in a massive drop in population growth since 2018.

Forced Sterilization, Abortions Skew Demography These coercive measures included mass forced sterilization, forced abortion, involuntary IUD insertions, and pregnancy checks conducted in detention camps, or as China calls it, ‘re-education’ camps. Moreover, Uyghur parents, who were found to violate the government limit concerning the number of children a family is permitted, are found to be forcefully sent to these detention camps unless they paid exorbitant fines. This sustained campaign is in line with the CCP’s history of decade-long practices of violating human rights in the country, depriving people of their rights and dignity through coercive measures. While birth rates in other regions saw improvement due to the abolition of the one-child policy in 2016, birth rates continued to plunge, risking a drastic reduction of the minority population in Communist China soon. Pertinently, between 2015 and 2018, the natural population growth of Uyghurs saw a drastic drop of 84 percent, which further declined in 2019. According to official Chinese statistics, there was a 48.7 percent decline in birth rates in ethnic minority areas of Xinjiang between 2017 and 2019. China attributes this decline in birth rate to a cultural shift away from marriage and family.

UN Rapporteurs Alarmed By (Tibetian) Children Being The Target The February 6 United Nations Special Rapporteurs’ report expressed being alarmed by Chinese efforts at forced cultural assimilation of roughly one million Tibetan children into the majoritarian Han culture. Besides, children were also forced to separate from their families and taken to state-run educational facilities where children were seen as targets of political indoctrination at an early age to brainwash them to pledge obedience and loyalty to the CCP and the Communist government.

Here is the link to the UN Report: “OHCHR Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China”

