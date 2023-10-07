I just want to start out with a little bit of news that most people missed.

Read the blue highlighted text again.

The big story above isn’t that Ukraine is losing the war or that they can’t get enough arms fast enough (or create young men to use those arms). Those of us following world news who are “awake” to the propaganda our government and corporate media spread already knew that. The big story in this Eurasian Times Article is that “X” censored the video from Sky News. The public was not allowed to view the following:

Talk about burying the lead!

Do we need more evidence that “X” is “playing both sides against the middle”? That is, “X” is looking out for “X” and in so doing, is quietly censoring the news stories that the elites don’t want us to think about too much.

Of course, we will never know “who” caused “X” to censor the video. Most likely, it was the US Government, but it could have been the UN or the UK.

Main-stream media, with all their vast fortunes, have no interest in investigating such stories. They are all in on the dishonest “logic” that such censorship is for the good of the people. It also happens to be a model that puts them in control of the media and the flow of advertising money that comes from that control.

Where is Congress when you need them?

A forward looking hypothesis- the Biden administration, Democratic party and their masters in the military industrial complex need a new surrogate war. Ukraine has lost its propaganda value, and congress is tiring of taking heat for the gross overspending and associated corruption. We may soon see a “drawdown” of support for the Ukrainian kinetic hot war and a corresponding escalation of “investment” in the new Israeli-Hamas kinetic hot war.

But this could get complicated, and even Uniparty Rinos are in no mood for further gamesmanship and corruption.

ISRAEL (Fox News)

Republicans blast Biden for releasing $6 billion in frozen Iran funds ahead of Hamas attack on Israel

The optics on this for Biden et al are horrible. At least 100 people have been killed in the assault so far, and Netanyahu has declared war.

A civil war between fact versus fiction continues to be played out in Germany.

Green technologies can not replace fossil fuels in the foreseeable future. They are too expensive, often not actually very green and the fiction between “climate change” and reality expose an underbelly of corruption and conflicts of interest (green imperialism) that can’t be ignored.

In the meantime, a news story in the EuroAsian Times points out that Germany, with the fourth largest economy in the world, can not afford to pay its bills to NATO, and also cannot meet its commitments to providing arms to Ukraine.

But still, the German government persists in its crusade to ruin what is left of its economy with foolish green policies.

This new law looks suspiciously familiar to the horrific policies Biden is hawking to outlaw gas heaters and stoves in the USA.

And yet still the German government foolishness continues unabated…

You know, like outlawing traditional jet fuel…

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday set out Germany's ambitions to become a strategic production centre for sustainable jet fuel and to lure future investment to build on its importance as one of Airbus' (AIR.PA) main planemaking centres. Earlier this month, the European Parliament adopted a deal to set binding targets for airlines in Europe to increase their use of sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, which have net zero or lower CO2 emissions than the fossil fuel kerosene.

The German airline Luftansa is not amused by the threat of having to use “green” jet fuel and points out that this is extremely foolish.

Are the politicians listening? Evidently not.

Luftansa isn’t the only one that is disgusted with the ruination of the German economy over climate change policies. The public isn’t happy either.

Yep - green candidates pelted with eggs ahead of local elections. That isn’t a good look!

But even as Germany pushes for more green technologies, the pragmatists in the government are beginning to quietly work to undo past green policies:

In the meantime, some of these associated headlines are unbelievable.

Well - enough already.

I think you all get the idea.

Remember what happens in Europe today, tends to happen in the USA on just a little later timeline. The battle over climate change policies is local, regional and national, and we all have to fight to ensure our economy stays stable, and that our options for obtaining heating, fuel, gas and gas/diesel cars are not limited by climate change policies that make little environmental or economic sense.

For those so inclined, we are the vanguard.

So consider a run for your county board, or as a state-congress person. Get involved in local politics. Even working as a poll worker to ensure honest elections - matters.

