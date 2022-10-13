Along with the United Nations General Assembly and the World Economic Forum’s Climate Crisis Summit in New York City in late September, The Clinton Foundation (Hello Mr. Bill!) held a Clinton Global Initiative conference.

On day two of his foundation’s conference, Former President Bill Clinton and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink discussed Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

After being primed to speak on this topic by Clinton, Fink called for “changing the charters” of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, both of which exist to stabilize the global economy in the case of financial crises. Fink wants to change these organizations basic structures to accelerate decarbonization, with an initial cost of $1 trillion.

Translated: Fink and Clinton, two of the most powerful men in the world, are advocating that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank CHANGE THEIR CHARTER - that is, to change the very essence of these organizations. to include DECARBONIZATION.

As Clinton and Fink are both heavily involved in the WEF, you can bet there are 1000 transnational corporations ready and waiting for the contracts to flow.

What could possibly go wrong?

World Health Organization Press Release, Oct 12, 2022

A €16 million grant to WHO from the European Union’s ECHO (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations) has helped raise COVID-19 vaccination rates in a group of countries in Africa where coverage levels were among the lowest in the world.

A major objective of the push is to make COVID-19 vaccination available to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, as well as populations displaced by conflict or natural disasters. The support is also building countries’ capacity to carry out vaccination programs, which can be leveraged to protect people from many other diseases.

Translated - What to do with all those extra doses of mRNA vaccines that the EU no longer wants? Well…, looks like the WHO is going to use Africa and Africans as the “bag holder”…. Must maintain those pharma profits. Must get those shots into someone’s arms.

Africa (again) becomes the dumping ground of extra crappy western medicines.

Farmers Forum, Oct 132022

"OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers have been saying for months that they have been following the science and the advice of their experts on COVID-19. Explosive testimony in federal court says otherwise. Court testimony that can now be accessed on the website of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reveals that Canada’s top health expert did not recommend a vaccine requirement before boarding a bus, train or plane. Even worse, the human trial for the COVID-19 vaccine is now underway and millions of Canadians are part of the experiment."

It’s an astounding revelation

Wilson also recalled his cross-examination of Dr. Celia Lourenco, director general for Health Canada that approves vaccines. She argued that the vaccination approval process changed for the COVID-19 vaccines. Until COVID, all vaccines were approved following animal trials and two human trial phases. But for the COVID vaccine the human trials were skipped. Dr. Lourenco confirmed under oath that the human trial is going on right now as data is being compiled with the general population and Canadians were not told of the risks, he said. “That was a big one for us to get her to confirm that this is a huge experiment that’s going on.”

Liberty Counsel, Oct 13, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Pfizer executive admitted in a European Parliament hearing on Monday that the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 injection was never tested regarding whether it prevented the transmission of the virus. Pfizer President of International Developed Markets Janine Small essentially admitted that the justification used by governments to quarantine people by vaccine status and push vaccine mandates and passports was based on non-existent data. Small sat in the hearing for Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who abruptly canceled his planned appearance at the committee hearing last month. During the hearing, Rob Roos, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Netherlands, asked Small, “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer, yes or no? I’m really looking forward to it.” Small responded, “Regarding the question around did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market? Um, you know. No. We really had to move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.” MEP Roos later said in a video, “This removes the entire legal basis for the COVID passport. The COVID passport, which led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society. Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others.’ Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie and should be exposed.” Bourla did not attend the European Parliament special hearing on COVID-19 where several members have brought up suspected irregularities and lack of transparency in the European Commission’s vaccine purchase agreement with Pfizer. The sudden withdrawal followed an audit report into the EU's vaccine procurement strategy published earlier in the month that raised new questions about contact between Bourla and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that preceded a multibillion-euro vaccine contract.

