A JOINT UNESCO, UNICEF, AND WORLD BANK REPORT. December 3, 2021

The global disruption to education caused by the COVD-19 pandemic is without parallel and the effects on learning are severe. The crisis brought education systems across the world to a halt, with school closures affecting more than 1.6 billion learners. While nearly every country in the world offered remote learning opportunities for students, the quality and reach of such initiatives varied greatly and were at best partial substitutes for in-person learning. Now, 21 months later, schools remain closed for millions of children and youth, and millions more are at risk of never returning to education. Evidence of the detrimental impacts of school closures on children’s learning offer a harrowing reality: learning losses are substantial, with the most marginalized children and youth often disproportionately affected. The global learning crisis has grown by even more than previously feared: this generation of students now risks losing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value as a result of school closures, or the equivalent of 14 percent of today’s global GDP, far more than the $10 trillion estimated in 2020. In low- and middle-income countries, the share of children living in Learning Poverty—already over 50 percent before the pandemic—will rise sharply, potentially up to 70 percent, given the long school closures and the varying quality and effectiveness of remote learning.

Healthy children who contract Covid-19 have almost zero chance of death. Severe Covid-19 and children do not usually live in the same universe. However, as outlined in the above UNESCO, UNICEF and World Bank Report, kids are the ones that have suffered the most from the consequences of the world-wide public policies. The school closures, lock-downs, and masking have resulted in unprecedented damage to our children. This report presents eye-opening data on the profound learning loss children worldwide have suffered over the last two years. The authors indicate that this damage can be ascribed to school closures (the report does not discuss that possibility that some of the damage may be from masking).

In spring of 2020, most countries around the world chose to shut down schools to “slow the spread.” Only a few countries decided not to close their schools. UNESCO estimates that about 1.5 billion children worldwide had been forced to stay home due to school closure by April, 2020.

Children with disabilities, marginalized and younger children have been particularly damaged by the school closures. These closures have had measurable impacts on mental health, and have also lead to abusive situations (the report suggests domestic, sexual and physical - although evidence is not presented). Although it became clear by early summer 2020 that healthy children were not at risk for severe disease and that school closures were harming children, many countries including the USA kept schools closed anyways.

In the USA, one of the reasons often given was to protect unhealthy, obese, immunosuppressed and/or elderly family members and school personnel. It was not actually to protect the children from harm, but to protect society from the children. However, multiple studies have shown that children do not significantly contribute to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 disease, but rather it is the adults who tend to infect the children.

The damage done to children is almost incalculable. Read the report to learn more (linked here).

However, the report then veers into the World Economic Forum (WEF) and New World Order (NWO) territory and logic. It specifically labels the proposed projects to help children return to normalcy and age appropriate learning levels as “Build back better” policies to fix the damages. The implication is that the money in the form of grants will be given to those nations willing to bend the knee and accept WEF and NWO leadership. This is just more unilateral decision making across all nations from the unelected globalists.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and these types of global “build back better,” policies - such as staying home to “flattening the curve” are exactly what got us into this mess.

However, in the end, the message of the report is what we all need to emphasize to our school boards, local and state leaders, and elected national representatives. That being as follows: