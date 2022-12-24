1× 0:00 -16:49

Rising at 3:30 AM last night to check on the pregnant mares in this freezing weather that has swept the Eastern US (all are good), I just could not get back to sleep. Friday’s events would not leave me alone, and I struggled to make sense of the prior day.

It began with an on-line interview with a prominent broadcaster who has become known for his skepticism about all things other than the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, a paradox to many given his point of view on almost everything else the US Federal government tries to justify. Later came a much more hostile interview, with the eventual reveal that the interviewer was a longstanding friend of an elderly couple who have repeatedly attacked and defamed me without provocation for what they and their followers consider the sin of endorsing the theories of Dr. Mattias Desmet, and accusing me of the specific transgression of having coined the term “mass formation psychosis”. A term and concept I first learned of by watching a podcast recorded on October 20, 2021. Not so Merry Christmas.

Restlessly pondering the second interview until dawn after checking on the mares in the dark freezing cold, I came to conclude that haters are going to hate, and that is just the nature of today’s internet reality. This tempest in a teapot boils down to one Psychiatrist with a less popular book taking shots at another Psychologist with a more popular book, and my getting caught in the crossfire. How any of this actually helps advance understanding of the COVIDcrisis or heal the wounds inflicted on all of us completely escapes me. But there it is. The crossfire quickly escalated from accusations that I had invented the offending phrase (which I did not!) to being accused of mass murder and repeatedly defamed by people I have never met, for things that I did not do. Welcome to my life.

In contrast to the second interview (which pretty much spoiled the following dinner out with friends immediately after), as the first interview progressed, my sense was that this first interviewer was seeking some form of absolution for his prior vaccine position.

Now to be honest, I have no way of actually knowing if this was what he was feeling (or seeking). As I often repeat, I do not pretend to be able to get into peoples’ heads, and seek to avoid speculating about motives. Perhaps this was wishful thinking on my part, psychological projection, because I hope for others to acknowledge and endorse COVIDcrisis reality as I see it.

But my intuition was that he was troubled by his personal journey to resolve the cognitive dissonance (and associated psychologic pain) experienced when trying to reconcile his prior position as a COVID vax advocate with the tidal wave of data now washing ashore which demonstrate that the products are neither safe nor effective in preventing infection, replication, and spread of the virus. And if that is not sufficiently overwhelming, there is the following riptide of information demonstrating correlation (in time) between vaccine uptake and excess all cause mortality, including in the one age cohort in which he thought were still justified for “vaccination” - the elderly.

Going with my intuition, during the half-hour interview I did my best to help him find some modicum of peace. I spoke of what is now a proven fact that we had all been subjected to a highly financed and globally coordinated propaganda and a military-grade psychological operations campaign, the likes of which the western world has never seen before. That, like him, I was also lied to and fooled. Early on in the vaccine roll-out, I had also accepted two doses of the mRNA products, and had life threatening side effects from the second dose. That respected fellow medical scientists who still support administration of these products to the elderly may be more cautious than I, and rely on other data sets which (unlike those from outside the US which I rely on) have yet to demonstrate an inverted risk/benefit ratio at all ages. That, in the data sets such as the one linked above, just as the risks of hospitalization from infection with the virus increase with age, so do the risks of the genetic inoculations.

No-one is accusing actor Tim Robbins of being “right wing” or “MAGA”, and for some reason (unlike their attacks on me for similar statements) the Washington Post has not called him a liar for stating in a recent interview with Russell Brand that “We became aware of the idea that the vaccinated could spread [the virus] and catch it like the unvaccinated … to continue the policy of lockdowns or mandates after that didn’t seem to be following the science. It was following a political agenda. That’s where I really started to have problems with it,”

I have a sense that Tim Robbins may also be seeking some form of absolution.

Christian Toto recently reported briefly from a Hollywood perspective:

Tim Robbins: ‘Orwellian’ COVID Rules Based on Politics, Not Science

Oscar winner tells Russell Brand how he saw the light on media bias

Tim Robbins fell for the media’s COVID-19 narratives hook, line and sinker. But not for long. The actor/director came out earlier this year against vaccine mandates for his fellow thespians, understanding it made little sense given what we’ve learned about the medication. The jab doesn’t stop the spread, nor does it prevent the recipient from getting the virus. Now, he’s taken that learning curve public, courtesy of Russell Brand’s 6+ million YouTube subscribers. Robbins, one of Hollywood’s most consistently progressive voices, revealed how he initially followed the government’s COVID-19 protocols and silently shamed anyone who didn’t. Then he traveled to England in 2021 and saw many people defying those orders. He predicted death and destruction would follow. Except it didn’t. And that’s when his awakening began. He later joined an anti-lockdown protest in New York City, noting how the media’s description of the protesters didn’t match the reality. These weren’t hateful bigots on the streets. It was fellow liberals recoiling against government overreach and media misinformation. That led him to publicly distancing himself from the art-world mandates via Twitter. “We became aware of the idea that the vaccinated could spread [the virus] and catch it like the unvaccinated … to continue the policy of lockdowns or mandates after that didn’t seem to be following the science. It was following a political agenda. That’s where I really started to have problems with it,” Robbins said to Brand, who has been tracking pandemic misinformation for months on his YouTube and Rumble accounts. Robbins, his inner liberal starting to emerge, noticed other “Orwellian” signs tied to the pandemic. He saw official bodies changing the meaning of established words like “vaccine” and denying, against the scientific consensus that natural immunity mattered. “The fact that there were these changes of definitions … my alarm bells went off. I wondered, what is going on?” he asked. “In the past natural immunity was one of the building blocks to moving forward,” he said, questioning why the scientific community, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, dismissed it. He also questioned why entire communities locked down, a policy that clashed with previous dictates. “The WHO changed its protocol on virus outbreaks,” he said. “In the past you locked down the vulnerable, but you let society go on so it can build its herd immunity. This was changed as well. We went into lockdown with healthy people and children.” Robbins acknowledged he lacks the medical background to fully process evolving research on viruses. He’s still aware of how the lockdowns and misleading policy pronouncements impacted his fellow Americans. “We turned into tribal, angry vengeful people .. and I don’t think that’s something sustainable for the Earth,” he said, noting how some (including Jimmy Kimmel and Howard Stern) suggested the unvaccinated weren’t worthy of hospital beds, let alone treatment. He noted how that differed with drug addicts who, through their own toxic choices, became critically ill. “We take care of them … we save their lives. We’re compassionate,” he said. That wasn’t how many viewed the vaccine-hesitant masses. “This turned into, ‘you should f***ing die because you have not complied. It’s incredibly dangerous.”

Of course, there are many who have been actively promoting the approved government narrative, and who show absolutely no sign of contrition or awareness of how far down the rabbit hole of medical tyranny they have gone. Death with PCR+ SARS-Cov-2 signal = death from COVID is the thesis. The accusation is “Death by Anti-Science”. This is a physician who seeks to replace Anthony Fauci as NIAID director, and is being actively marketed for a Nobel Peace Prize. I will leave you to draw your own conclusions.

What has been completely lost in the almost overwhelming attacks on the concept and scholarly work regarding “Mass Formation” or “Mass Psychosis” or “Mass Hypnosis” or “Mass Formation Psychosis” or whatever term you (or the obscure psychologist named Carl Jung, or Joost Merloo, or Hannah Arendt or Plato and the Allegory of the Cave) choose to use, is that when people become familiar with the ideas which are represented by these terms it becomes much easier for them to live with the profound social and interpersonal damage that has been done to all of us.

Damage to friendships, families, communities, and personal mental health through the use of fifth generation warfare psychological manipulation strategies and tactics designed to coerce, compel, and mandate compliance with governmental insistence that we all accept masks that do not prevent infection, lockdowns that destroyed everything in their wake, and unlicensed experimental medical products and procedures without meaningful informed consent. None of which had any significant impact on infection, replication, and spread of a bioengineered coronavirus that was not anywhere near as lethal as advertised.

Over a year ago, I was at a rally in a Florida megachurch, slated to speak following Dr. Peter McCullough. As he often does, Peter provided a comprehensive assessment of the latest data and publications regarding early treatment and vaccine harms. As I approached the stage, I faced the problem of what I could speak on that had not already just been covered by Peter. And so I decided to speak on this new theory that I was learning about, and had first encountered as “Mass Formation Psychosis” in the Aubrey Marcus podcast linked above. I had not prepared any text, had no slides, and I just began speaking. And as I spoke of this theory, I was stunned by the look of relief on the faces in the audience. Grown men with tears streaming down.

Since that moment in time, over a million people have watched this video based on a recording of that speech.

Finally getting to the point, in my opinion, over the last three years it has become apparent that there is a deep evil acting via many forces which seeks to tear apart our society, our friendships, our families, and our very souls. And this evil has employed the most profoundly pervasive propaganda and psychological operations campaign to bend and distort thought, emotion, and the fabric of reality to serve its ends. It has succeeded in tearing us apart as a nation and as a culture to an extent not seen since the US Civil War. And it seeks to consolidate its gains to yield a permanent state of anger, conflict, and division.

Christmas and the astrological Winter Solstice have been a time for humans to come together, reflect, heal and begin regeneration in preparation for the coming spring. Various forms of this ritual extend back through centuries, millennia, and into the mists of time.

I gently suggest that, during this season of healing and rebirth, we seek to forgive family, friends, and fellow citizens - at the local level. I also personally believe that there must be transparency and accountability for those acts which have caused such pain and hardship, as well as the individuals who have perpetrated them on all of us. Perhaps you share this belief.

But I plead that each of us keeps in mind that if we are to overcome the damage done, by policy, propaganda and needle, we will be well served to keep in mind that your friends, family and daily associates have been subjected to an intentional process specifically designed to coerce and compel compliance with the desires of the state. Some have been able to resist, for a variety of reasons, and others have succumbed to the power of the weapons deployed against us. I ask that you please strive to forgive those who were not able to resist, and recognize them as victims of fifth generation warfare methods deployed against our minds.

The opponents who have done this to us seek to continue keeping us divided against each other. I am reminded of the phrase often attributed to Benjamin Franklin-

"We must all hang together, or ... we shall all hang separately"

In this season, as friends and families come together once again this Christmas eve, please keep in mind our common cause. Yes, evil exists. Haters will continue hate. Fear is often exploited for both profit and control. And actions must have consequences. There once were Stasi, and apparently we have not learned from that history. There is a German word often used in reference to those times which applies to the present situation: Aufarbeitung. A word that means working through the injustices of the past.

It would be naive to think otherwise, and legions stand ever ready to exploit the naive.

But most of us are just trying to do our best in very turbulent and often threatening times. And gradually, gradually, many who have been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship campaign are starting to wake up and see the damage done.

Perhaps we should do our best to help them along, and not reject them for having been more affected by the evil that has been imposed on all of us?

Whether paid or free, I thank you for subscribing to this substack, wish all concerned a peaceful winters nap this Christmas eve, and that each of you awake to open hearts and a renewed commitment to the better future ahead which we can forge by working together.

