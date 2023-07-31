Help Needed: Collecting Scientific References
on COVID-19 Public Health Policies, as well as side effects of the mRNA jabs
As co-founder and president of The Malone Institute, we have taken on a few very big projects over the past two years. One of the most successful as been the successful development and deployment of the WEF Young Leaders database. That database has been used across the world to identify politicians and corporate leaders who put World Economic Forum goals ahead of national sovereignty.
The Malone Institute is now building the definitive scientific reference database of the disastrous public health policies and adverse events from the vaccines, as well as issues with the medical procedures mandated by the government during the past three years. This database is necessary to combat government and media bias regarding public health during the COVID-19 crisis, so The Malone Institute is now asking for volunteers to help with this project.
The harms done by these public health policies must be rigorously documented by not just alternate media, but also by scientific journals, main-stream media and video, or the same policies and ”solutions” will be forced upon the world again. When the next presidential administration takes office in 2024, we must have the receipts to make sure these public health policies never are inflicted on people again. This is why this database will be so useful to so many.
Once these references are compiled (even partially compiled), they will be made available on the Malone Institute website for downloading via PDF, reference library databases and endnote library files.
This database of scientific references will allow journalists, scientists, administrators and citizen journalists to more easily write articles, give testimony, conduct public policy analysis and research. These references will also help physicians and scientists to make better informed decisions and help people to educate themselves and their families.
This project starts with anyone who has the ability and time to search journals, books, the pub med (pubmed.gov) database, medical trade magazines and conference abstracts as well as other peer reviewed sites for scientific articles, public policy analysis, etc. Non-peer reviewed articles in pre-print servers will be considered on a case-by-case basis, as will news articles found in more traditional media, such as the Wall Street journal.
This project is huge. So, the Malone Institute is asking for your help if you have the time and interest. The task is simple: Please compile references on the topics below. Be sure to include the title, authors, journal, date and DOI or ISSN number (if available) and then email your list of references to: info@maloneinstitute.org
All References on the topics below
Broken down by categories:
Multi-drug treatment Benefits
Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19: Benefits
Vitamin D for protection against COVID-19: Benefits
HCQ for the treatment of COVID-19: Benefits
Multi-drug (generic drugs) for COVID-19: Benefits
Ventilator: Harms
Regulatory capture by big pharma
Patented drugs, such as Remdesivir: Harms
Masks: Harms or lack of effectiveness
Vaccine Mandates: Harms
Lock Downs: Harms or lack of effectiveness
School Closures: Harms or lack of effectiveness
Economic damage or public policies
Gene Therapy Based Vaccine Adverse Events: All
Pfizer Adverse Events: All
Pfizer Adverse Events: Strokes
Pfizer Adverse Events: Blood Clots
Pfizer Adverse Events: Neuro
Pfizer Adverse Events: Other
Pfizer Adverse Events: Cardiac
Pfizer bivalent booster studies: Harms
Moderna Adverse Events: All
Moderna Adverse Events: Strokes
Moderna Adverse Events: Blood Clots
Moderna Adverse Events: Neuro
Moderna Adverse Events: Other
Moderna Adverse Events: Cardiac
Moderna bivalent booster studies: Harms
J & J Adverse Events: All
J & J Adverse Events: Strokes
J & J Adverse Events: Blood Clots
J & J Adverse Events: Neuro
J & J Adverse Events: Other
J & J Adverse Events: Cardiac
Immune imprinting studies: Harms
ADE studies: Harms
Bivalent booster studies: Harms
Clinical trial errors and malfeasance in developing the gene therapy based COVID-19 vaccines.
As references are collected and compiled, the database will be updated regularly. So, that duplications of work product can be avoided.
Thank you everyone for your help in this project!
The purpose of The Malone Institute is to support and conduct non-partisan research, education, and informational activities to bring integrity to government, to the sciences and to medicine. The Malone Institute engages in other scientific and medical research as well as education to help people achieve not only a longer life, but a life of quality.
If you wish to volunteer on a regular basis, scroll to the bottom of this website page to learn more.
In 2021, I put together a list of adverse events that I put up on my personal webpage. This is what that looks like: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/references
This will be a greatly expanded version of that project. It has become more difficult to search for these papers, because of the plethora of scientific literature on the subject.
The adverse events and other harms are often hidden in these papers, because scientists are scared to publish or papers get rejected if they don’t fit the consensus . This is why having a resource like this is so important, because it is so difficult now to find these papers. These published studies are out there, but if you haven’t been following the science, it becomes very difficult to find them.
