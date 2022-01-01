OK - I know most of you have seen the photo above- but for me, it is one that could go in my obituary.



People are writing, calling, texting me in support. I can only humbly say - thank you. I have no words -other than offering back my support for each and every one of you who is doing their part to stop the mandates, the authoritarianism, the totalitarianism, the vaccination of kids - in the face of severe adverse events, many deaths, including children and lack of data on long-term consequences. I am heartbroken for this country.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the Joe Rogan interview - here is the link.

I think over the course of three hours Joe and I lay out just how dire the situation is in the USA. I know it is a long interview, but please try to get friends and family to watch or listen to this - maybe it can change some closed minds. I seriously hope so.

Some people have said how much they miss all my posts on twitter - and could I do a compilation of new-stories, memes, etc - of the type I post on twitter. So, I am going to give it a try. If people like it, I will try to get something out like this daily.





Epoch Times wrote a little piece on my moving over to GETTR, which was super nice of them.

Of course, the fact that Twitter permanently banned me without any notice and without ANY reason given - other than I violated “content” (actual violation was not defined) is shocking. Yes, I do have a number of lawyers working on this. Yes, there will be action of some sort coming. I just don’t know yet what form it will take. The Alex Berenson lawsuit against Twitter for banning him for tweeting about vaccines’ failure to stop the infection and transmission of the virus, a tweet that Twitter labeled “misleading.”, is an initial salvo in what is likely to be a long legal fight to regain freedom of speech in this public forum. It is important to recognize that Twitter is now relying on big media such as Thompson-Reuters to provide “factchecking” regarding “misleading” information concerning vaccines. Reuters is horizontally integrated with Pfizer at the Board of Directors level, and their “factcheckers” have been harassing me this week because I spoke about the risks associated with SARS-CoV-2 genetic vaccination in children with Neil Oliver on UK-based GB News.

As to what triggered Twitter, the last thing I posted related to this excellent summary of the Pfizer malfeasance and data manipulation in their “Comirnaty” vaccine clinical studies.

This is censorship. Pure and simple. This is what our country has come to. No better than China. So, I join the ranks of other patriots for freedom who have been banned.

There is an interesting paper just out - which postulates that Omicron jumped into mice and then back into humans. The authors hypothesize that some of the variants may infect mice more easily than the original variant, thus making the leap into mice, where it then jumped back into humans. Interesting hypothesis and it is sure to make people wonder if this is yet another lab leak, versus something that happened out in the real world.

We found that the Omicron spike protein sequence was subjected to stronger positive selection than that of any reported SARS-CoV-2 variants known to evolve persistently in human hosts, suggesting a possibility of host-jumping. The molecular spectrum of mutations (i.e., the relative frequency of the 12 types of base substitutions) acquired by the progenitor of Omicron was significantly different from the spectrum for viruses that evolved in human patients, but resembled the spectra associated with virus evolution in a mouse cellular environment. Furthermore, mutations in the Omicron spike protein significantly overlapped with SARS-CoV-2 mutations known to promote adaptation to mouse hosts, particularly through enhanced spike protein binding affinity for the mouse cell entry receptor. Collectively, our results suggest that the progenitor of Omicron jumped from humans to mice, rapidly accumulated mutations conducive to infecting that host, then jumped back into humans, indicating an inter-species evolutionary trajectory for the Omicron outbreak.

Wei C, Shan KJ, Wang W, Zhang S, Huan Q, Qian W. Evidence for a mouse origin of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant [published online ahead of print, 2021 Dec 23]. J Genet Genomics. 2021;S1673-8527(21)00373-8. doi:10.1016/j.jgg.2021.12.003

OK - I know most of you have seen this meme- but for me, it is one for the books



My own reading this morning included the following substack:



The Tyranny of Vaccine Mandates

Legal Professor James Allen blows the whistle

Everyday I try to get over to realclearpolitics.com to read various news stories. I find that they are one of the very few aggregators of news left that tries to present both sides. What do I find this morning, but an actual article on my getting banned from twitter. Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone, PhD (my wife) - took a screen shot:

The story that RealClear links to is a NewsMax piece - which can be found here:



”Blocked by Twitter, Vaccine Pioneer Malone Says He'll Keep 'Telling the Truth”

The article also links to an interview I did with NewsMax, just after the Joe Rogan show.

Another article that alludes to the fraud carried out by hospitals and insurance companies to bilk the US government of COVID funds. When do investigations start by Congress?

““If a child goes in the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID. And they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual,” Fauci remarked. “When in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that. So it’s overcounting the number of children who are, quote, ‘hospitalized with COVID,’ as opposed to because of COVID.”"



EPOCH TIMES:

Fauci: Hospitals Are ‘Overcounting’ COVID-19 Cases in Children By Jack Phillips December 31, 2021 Updated: December 31, 2021

