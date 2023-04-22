After months of planning, the Third International COVID Summit will be starting soon.

The first of these summits was held in the Italian Senate in Rome Italy, at a time when there were lockdowns and mandates across Europe, Australia, Canada, the United States, and much of Latin America. That summit was the first time that physicians and medical scientists came together from across the world to share information about the early treatment treatment plans and repurposed drug strategies that they had developed and tested in their home countries and clinical practices. We came together over three days to share information (and great Italian food!), and friendships, bonds, collaborations and alliances were forged which have lasted throughout the COVIDcrisis. This event was live-streamed and it reported that it reached almost 100 million people throughout the world! A personal highlight for me was traveling to the Vatican and discussing COVID policy, vaccines and early treatment with Cardinal Peter Turkson, then considered #2 in the Vatican. However, we had one requirement which the authorities insisted we abide by - we were not allowed to discuss the vaccines in the public sessions! Despite adhering to the plan, Italian and international press attacked us for spreading mis- and dis-information, and labeled ten of us as “the dirty dozen” spreaders of vaccine and early treatment heresy.

Time passed, and the Second International COVID Summit was held in France at two locations - Massy (outside of Paris) and Marseilles. France was chosen for the second summit largely because it was planned around the anticipated attendance of Nobel Laureate Professor Luc Montagnier, who unfortunately passed away prior to the meeting. Personal highlights for me with that summit was the opportunity to speak in private with Professor Didier Raoult, who pioneered the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for treating COVID (among many other lifetime achievements), and learning about the role of his family in the French resistance to the Nazi occupation of France. The Massy rally was particularly powerful because of the participation of so many resistance leaders from across Europe, and in particular the many medical professionals who had lost their jobs and careers for not accepting the COVID vaccines.

And now, as the COVIDcrisis winds down and we all seek to make sense of what has been done to us, and how these atrocious “public health” policy decisions were made, we have the historic Third International COVID Summit, on invitation of members of the European Parliament, who are providing donations and support from their own personal budgets to help defray the travel expenses of those participants and speakers who have much to contribute but face financial hardship because they have spoken out against the narrative in their own countries.

This multi-day summit will begin to provide the professional and scientific analysis desperately needed to help create a new vision for public health in the future.

I hope you can join us, physically or virtually (the event will be streamed), and ask that you consider donating to the organizers who have worked so hard to make this happen, now for the third time.

INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT III BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT MAY 3, 2023

Co-Hosting Members of the European Parliament:

FRANCESCA DONATO Non-attached Member of the European Parliament

IVAN VILIBOR SINČIĆ Non-attached Member of the European Parliament

CHRISTINE ANDERSON Identity and Democracy

MISLAV KOLAKUŠIĆ Non-attached Member of the European Parliament

CRISTIAN TERHEȘ European Conservatives and Reformists

Co-Hosting Organization:

THE GRASSROOTS ASSOCIATION

BACKGROUND

The last three years took us all by surprise. We were separated from each other, isolated and afraid.

Now that that it seems to be coming to an end, we want to unite and combine all that we have learned from all over the world to start healing and make sure that this never happens again.

We are organizing an International Covid Summit in the European Parliament in Brussels on May 3, 2023.

This event is aimed to comprehensively and objectively look at important details surrounding covid-19 and the pandemic.

We are planning to bring world renowned and highly revered professionals from all around the globe to Brussels in order to discuss the scientific, social, medical and legal statistics and findings of the last three years. By taking an in-depth look at this important information, these professionals can give comprehensive and positive strategies and suggestions to help us all move forward from this pandemic constructively, proactively and productively.

THIS IS THE STAGE. THIS IS OUR TIME. BRUSSELS, 2023

They have stripped us of our rights under the guise of emergencies. They have tried to coerce us into compliance and frighten us into submission. They have punished us for asking questions and censored us for speaking truth. They have terminated us, delicensed us, discredited us, banned us and segregated us. They have tried to divide and conquer us in hopes of weakening our union. They have tried everything in their power to break us. Yet, here we still stand. A little battered and bruised but still whole, strong and, above all, united in our fight for truth and freedom.

This is the sign of true warriors. No matter what they take from us, they can never take the freedom out of our soul. They could not intimidate us into compliance. They could not scare us into silence. They could not extinguish our spirit. No matter what they tried to do, we continued to tell our truth. We did not go away.

In the most challenging moments, all we had to do was look at the quality of people standing with us on this quest to know that we could not be defeated. Standing united with us are the best and strongest warriors who live their life with the highest level of integrity and who would do it all again, no matter what it cost them. This grit and tireless pursuit for truth and freedom has now paid off.

After successfully organizing the International Covid Summit I in the Senate in Rome, Italy and the International Covid Summit II in Massy, France, we are honored to announce that The ICS Group has been invited to organize the International Covid Summit III in Brussels, Belgium.

This will be a three-day event from May 2 - May 4, 2023:

May 2, 2023 will be a closed-door medical conference

May 3, 2023 will be a full day of testimony in the European Parliament

May 4, 2023 will be a public event

After years of being censored, we now have the opportunity to speak openly about true research and data on one of the biggest stages in the world. The same information that got us censored, de-platformed, delicensed, suspended and fired is now being sought. We finally have an incredible opportunity to share these facts and research as well as effective ways to move forward productively and positively. We finally have an opportunity to start healing.

​Unfortunately, in order to weaken the strongest warriors, they hit us hard by aiming at our financial stability. While the warriors in us are still strong and we are still ready to fight for truth and freedom, we need some help getting to that stage.

​We are asking for donations to help unite the best professionals from around the world in Brussels for this historical event. This three-day event will be focused on presenting true data and research, moving out of this pandemic stronger than before and implementing ways to make sure that this never happens again.

All proceeds will go towards travel, venues and accommodations for these world-renowned professionals to participate in this historical event. If you are in Brussels, Belgium we welcome you to join us for the Public Event on May 4, 2023.

EU PARLIAMENT: SUMMIT AGENDA

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT, BRUSSELS, ROOM PHS1A2

8:30 - 9:00 REGISTRATION

9:00 - 9:10 WELCOMING REMARKS FROM MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

MR. CRISTIAN TERHEȘ, European Conservatives and Reformists - ROMANIA

MR. IVAN VILIBOR SINČIĆ, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament – CROATIA

9:10 - 9:15 WELCOME ADDRESS FROM THE ICS ORGANIZATIONAL TEAM

DR. STEPHEN MALTHOUSE – MODERATOR - CANADA

9:15 – 10:30 COVID – 19: THE WHOLE TRUTH FROM THE BEGINNING

DR. DAVID MARTIN - USA, the gathering storm - the cost of silenced questions

NICK HUDSON - SOUTH AFRICA, mandates and lockdowns without data or science

PROFESSOR CIRO ISIDORO - ITALY, Covid-19: a novel disease that resembles an old disease

PROFESSOR GIOVANNI MELEDANDRI - ITALY, interdisciplinary insights from the Sars-Cov-2 and Covid-19

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI - ITALY, early responses: boots on the ground in Italy

10:30 – 11:30 EFFECTS OF MANDATES, EARLY TREATMENT AND MEDIA

DR. LOUIS FOUCHE - FRANCE, effects of mandates – masks and lockdowns

DR. PIERRE KORY - USA, ivermectin and suppression of early treatment

PROFESSOR DIDIER RAOULT - FRANCE, early treatment: hydroxychloroquine and the IHU

PROFESSOR PHILIPPE BROUQUI - FRANCE, early treatment: hydroxychloroquine and the IHU

JASON CHRISTOFF - CANADA, media over medicine: the power of media

11:30 – 12:00 THE COVID - 19 VACCINE: TRIAL DATA AND THE EFFICACY

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE – CANADA, the Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

DR. HARVEY RISCH - USA, the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines

12:00 - 12:10 DISCUSSION SESSION: MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

12:10 - 13:00 LUNCH AND NETWORKING

13:00 – 13:35 THE COVID - 19 VACCINE: EFFECTS ON REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

PROFESSOR GIUSEPPE TRITTO - ITALY, effects of vaccine on male fertility

DR. NATALIA PREGO - SPAIN, effects of vaccine on female fertility

PROFESSOR GIOVANNI FRAJESE-ITALY, effects of vaccine on pregnancy and reproduction

13:35 – 14:05 THEN THEY CAME FOR THE CHILDREN

DR. KIRK MILHOAN - USA, effects of Covid-19 virus in children

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ VILLALOBO – MEXICO, effects of Covid-19 vaccine in children

EMMANUELLE DARLES – FRANCE, effects of mandates on children

14:05 – 14:50 THE COVID - 19 VACCINE: TRIAL DATA, INJURIES AND SIDE EFFECTS

PROFESSOR ARNE BURKHARTD - GERMANY, Covid-19 vaccine damage to heart and lungs

DR. RYAN COLE - USA, Covid-19 vaccine and cancer

DR. ROSANNA CHIFARI - ITALY, neurological damage of Covid-19 vaccine

14:50 – 15:00 Coffee Break

15:00 – 15:40 STATISTICS FOR ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY AND VAERS

VINCENT PAVAN - FRANCE, statistics for all-cause mortality in France

PROFESSOR THEO SCHETTERS - NETHERLANDS, statistics for all-cause mortality in Netherlands

PROFESSOR HERVE SELIGMANN- GERMANY, statistics for all-cause mortality in Europe

DR. JESSICA ROSE - CANADA, vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS)

15:40 - 17:00 LEGALITIES AND FREEDOMS SURROUNDING THE PANDEMIC

MARIA GUTSCHI - CANADA, what they did not tell us: approval process of the vaccines

DAVID WISEMAN - UK, what they did not tell us: approval process of the vaccines

EVA VLAARDINGERBROEK- NETHERLANDS, effects on land, food, energy and travel

PROFESSOR CHRISTIAN PERRONNE - FRANCE, medical suppressions

DR. AMIN UMLIL -FRANCE, medical freedom

RENATE HOLZEISEN - ITALY, the legalities surrounding the pandemic

DR. MERYL NASS - USA, W.H.O., I.H.R. - treaty and the pandemic accord

DR. KATARINA LINDLEY - CROATIA, W.H.O., I.H.R. - treaty and the pandemic accord

17:00 - 17:15 THE BIG PICTURE AND MOVING FORWARD

DR. ROBERT MALONE - USA

17:15 - 18:00 CONCLUSIONS FROM THE MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

MR. IVAN VILIBOR SINČIĆ, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament - CROATIA

MRS. FRANCESCA DONATO, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament - ITALY

MR. MISLAV KOLAKUŠIĆ, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament - CROATIA

MRS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Identity and Democracy - GERMANY

MR. CRISTIAN TERHEȘ, European Conservatives and Reformists-ROMANIA

A networking cocktail will start at 19:00, in SPAAK 12 venue.

