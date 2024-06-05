Chris Cuomo speaks with Dr. Robert Redfield, former head of the CDC, about the origins and ongoing impact of COVID-19, including the role of U.S. and Chinese research in the virus’s development. Redfield shares insights on government overreach, the effectiveness and side effects of vaccines, and the reality of long COVID, emphasizing the need for transparency and a comprehensive review of the pandemic response.

This Chris Cuomo and Dr. Robert Redfield interview is really interesting. Remember, Dr. Robert Redfield was in the top leadership position at the CDC in the Trump White House.

There is lots of very good information in here—lots of information that needs to be repeated over and over.

There is lots of information in this interview that I disagree with, particularly about the severity of the vaccine's side effects. He still sees the benefit of vaccinating the vulnerable. Still, it is important to dialogue, and Dr. Redfield’s oral history of what happened in the White House is critical to this story. Honest conversations about all of this are how we will come to understand what happened, and this is a good start.

There is some new stuff in this interview that is damning to the HHS, NIH, NIAID, Fauci, Peter Daszak, and many others - including the Biden administration.

The full transcript (AI generated - so there are glitches) is linked here.

