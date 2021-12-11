Dr. Aditi Bhargava is a molecular neuroendocrinologist with 33 years of research experience, who gave riveting expert testimony at U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s panel discussion in Washington, D.C., which included doctors and medical researchers who treat COVID-19 vaccine injuries, along with patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine. She spoke clearly and with compelling logic regarding the benefits of natural immunity, the inability to develop herd immunity to influenza, and the mismanagement of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine clinical trials. She has now chosen to bravely speak out and risk her academic career by voicing her concerns.

She currently serves as a Full Professor of Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, and has 62 peer reviewed publications.

Her CV and publications can be found here-

https://profiles.ucsf.edu/aditi.bhargava

Her focused six minutes of testimony in the US Senate, while censored and deleted by YouTube, can be found here-

https://thehighwire.com/videos/dr-aditi-bhargava-testimony/

It was my great pleasure to spend an hour with her recently on a podcast hosted by Thomas Carrigan, who is one of the podcasters that interviewed me shortly after the famous Dark Horse podcast involving myself, Steve Kirsch, and Bret Weinstein. I always enjoy Tommy, who in based in Virginia and broadcasts to a diverse audience with a more conservative bent. Tommy has a long history of interviewing a wide range of personalities from all walks of life, often including people with incredible stories.

Dr. Bhargava (Aditi) spoke at length regarding her insights into mRNA vaccine technology in a preceding podcast which can be found here-

https://rumble.com/vqhf0o-tpc-642-dr.-aditi-bhargava-mrna-101.html

Our hour-long discussion which took place the following day can be found here-

https://rumble.com/vqht8x-tpc-643-dr.-aditi-bhargava-and-dr.-robert-malone-mrna-covid-19-vaccines.html

Aditi shares my commitment to providing solid and honest scientific information and analysis in a calm manner, without hyperbole or conspiracies. Please welcome this new voice for truth and integrity. Heavens knows we need more courageous scientific truth warriors like Dr. Bhargava. I look forward to many more opportunities to work with her in the future.