Listen to Benjamin Netanyahu (below in this short video) talk about he purposefully used his own people as experimental lab rats during the pandemic. How he sold Pfizer on the idea of using the jab in Israel first - so Pfizer could collect data on an unknown, experimental product. That is was possible for Pfizer to do this experiment on an entire population because of the great digitized medical record keeping by the government, going back twenty years.

Bibi then goes on to theorize about the possibilities of using his own people as lab rats for other clinical trials in the future, because the possibilities of combining a a population’s medical records and DNA database are endless. Think of the money to be made, the biotech companies flocking to the new biotech nirvana: Israel. The Future's So Bright - Bibi Gotta Wear Shades.

All it requires is the arbitrary removal of rights of the Israeli people. Which Benjamin Netanyahu did by selling out the Israeli people to be the lab rats of Pfizer, so that Israeli citizens could be “first” to get the jab…

This is the future folks.

It is also the past. It doesn’t seem like I need to bring up the atrocities of Germany under the National Socialist party. However, It is easy to forget what happened, as it really was so long ago - in terms of generational memory. The Nationalsozialismus machine was responsible not only for the internment, torture and death of millions of people, it also used people, particularly Jewish people as human guinea pigs in a number of horrific experiments. From that, the world learned a valuable lesson. Governments then codified that lesson in international and national laws throughout the world. For a reminder, I have written various essays over the years, about what happens when governments forget about human rights and bioethics.

The thing about a DNA bank, combined with bio/medical-data is that it is powerful stuff. The ability to do retrospective studies is important. A retrospective study uses information on events that have taken place in the past. That is the most benign usage.

Traditionally datasets can be anonymized, with people’s identities stripped out of the data. So, our government doesn’t even require permission from the individual to use such data (this was all codified in HIPAA). But herein lies the problem, one’s genetic data is a fingerprint. It can never be “stripped” out to anonymize a person’s medical or bio-data. Genetic data will be sold, stolen and even taken by governments (such as Israel) or in the process of getting arrested for a crime, such as in the USA.

In the USA, the CODIS and NDIS database combines Federal, state and local DNA banks on people arrested and convicted of crimes. CODIS is automatically and constantly comparing its database with new DNA evidence found in crime scenes.

A key part of CODIS is the database itself, NDIS. This massive database contains 12.2 million offender profiles, 2.6 million arrestee profiles, and 684,000 forensic profiles giving us a grand total of 15.48 million profiles or about 4.85% of the total U.S. population (2016).

We can only assume that in the past eight years, the NDIS database has grown ever larger. However, since 2016, the FBI has not released any more data on the size of the database. NDIS is purported to be the largest DNA database in the world.

By combining one’s medical records with the most permanent identifier known to man, one’s DNA, this information could be sold to auto, life and medical insurance companies, potential employers, landlords, financial institutions and the like. Has someone taken a drug to treat bi-polar disorder, or sought treatment for cardiovascular disease or had domestic abuse issues that they sought help for? What about markers for a specific disease that a person might be susceptible to? When medical data is linked to a DNA identifier, it will always have the potential to be traceable. A DNA identifier ensures that this information is never expunged from your history.

Since 2018, the Israeli government has put the nation’s medical database online. So, it is safe to assume that once the DNA database is set-up, it also will go into the cloud.

Beyond that, what Benjamin Netanyahu is now proposing, is much more radical. That is the idea that the two databases will be linked and uploaded online. He is combining people’s medical records, with their genetic identity (DNA). That DNA record is easily traced to a name.

“Informed Consent. -- Respect for persons requires that subjects, to the degree that they are capable, be given the opportunity to choose what shall or shall not happen to them. This opportunity is provided when adequate standards for informed consent are satisfied. While the importance of informed consent is unquestioned, controversy prevails over the nature and possibility of an informed consent. Nonetheless, there is widespread agreement that the consent process can be analyzed as containing three elements: information, comprehension and voluntariness.” (The Belmont Report)

Informed consent is the backbone of clinical trial research.

Benjamin Netanyahu is offering that biotech and pharma can use the Israeli population as a test bed for biotech and big pharma for prospective, interventional trials combining DNA and medical records. Interventional prospective clinical trials are experimental studies that compare the effectiveness of drugs, medical treatments as well as prevention strategies. So the issue here is that without knowing, people could easily become subjects of an interventional clinical trial, which would include their genetic identity permanently bound to the results of that trial. Furthermore, without informed consent, their data could be used in all sorts of ways that they had never considered.

Because the uses of genetic data go beyond traditional pharma, we have to consider other uses and misuses for that data.

Such a combined database is a set-up for bioweapons development. The evidence is clear and compelling that countries are developing such bioweapons. Wiki provides a succinct and chilling history lesson:

Information on US bioweapons research seems to dead-end at year 2016. Which is also when much of the up-to-date information on the USA DNA databases abruptly ends also. These types of firewalls in controversial subjects that the US Government doesn’t want us talking about are more and more common on the Googlenet.

But we do know is that the engineered SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more severe with specific populations that have more ACE2 receptors on their cell surfaces. Was this a bioweapon? Judging by the reaction of the factcheckers and MSM, it sure seems like that US government doesn’t want people to ask too many questions about that line of thinking!

The risks to putting such a database online are enormous. In 2016, I had my classified information stolen by the Chinese, as did thousands of other US government security cleared people.

What will Israeli offer its citizens when the data is hacked by the Chinese and lands in the hands of Syria, which has a very large biotech sector. In fact, Israel has produced data that Syria has a large bioweapons program. What happens if Syria manages to get their hands on that Israeli database?

Bioweapons programs only required duel-use materials (purposed for other biotech purposes) and limited equipment. Bioweapons are cheap to make and a bioweapon facility can be housed anywhere, including a garage or kitchen. Just because the Israeli government can link all the medical records of Israeli’s with their DNA records, should they?

Another use for such a combined database is for developing transhumanism applications. Will certain genotypes be able to have brain microchips or sensors under the skin without rejecting the implant? Will some genotypes be better candidates for brain wave computer interfaces? Will be military be choosing candidates based on a person’s DNA? About 2020 - official information on the DoD and DARPAs various “cyborg programs" ends.

Then there are the questions about developing and using a population-based DNA bank/medical records database for military applications and tranhumanism. Will certain genes allow for some people to become “superhumans”, able to withstand genetic treatments that will allow them to become more intelligent, able to communicate via brainwaves, stronger, more or less empathetic, more able to withstand or respond to specific genetic treatments? What about infants with a specific genotype? How will a government use that data? What about corporations? What happens when that data becomes as public as a social security number?

What Israel is doing is dangerous. Bib is rushing into an unknown and uncharted ethic morass before there is a regulatory framework for addressing the obvious and uncharted dangers from such a project.

