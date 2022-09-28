There have been many issues raised regarding Georgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party since I published this substack earlier today. One concern raised has been that she is a member of the Aspen Institute, which in turn has ties to the WEF, and I have not seen that refuted or examined in any substantial way.

The other is that she was a supporter of the “Green Pass” program.

Regarding the “Green Pass” issue, this video clip demonstrates that this was a position taken by Meloni and the Brothers of Italy party.

Translation as follows:

“… for example, the digital Green Pass- we were the first to support it and we hope it gets adopted as soon as possible in total reciprocity with all European states. This is a priority and it is fundamental to restart, mostly, tourism. I want to salute all medical professionals. As you know ‘Fratelli D’Italia’ (her party) was in favor of the Penal Shield for doctors and anyone administering the vaccine."

(This was the law that removed liability from anyone who gave the covid shot)

I have investigated this issue by contacting medical colleagues in Italy, and what I have been told is that their belief is that Meloni was never a strong supporter of the Green Pass program, deleted any social media posts previously made in support of the Green Pass, and that she ran on a platform that included stopping the Green Pass and any further vaccine mandates.

“most restrictions will be dropped on the 30th, rumor has it there will be a 4th, 5th and 6th dose, but the new executive hasn’t yet settled in so we’re not sure yet. On the other hand, we have the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (equivalent of the FDA) that publishes weekly Covid infection, illness and death reports, separating the numbers by unvaxxed and vaxxed. On average, for every unvaxxed infection there are 7 vaxxed infected people. Likewise with ICU’s. And a one-to-four ratio with Covid deaths. Of course, no one’s noticing this data.”

I also heard significant enthusiasm for Meloni from younger women that I interviewed, who are excited by the prospect of having a woman as a Prime Minister and hope that this will lead to greater awareness of gender disparity in pay (which remains a significant problem in Italy). Among these there was also the opinion that the commitment by Meloni and the Brothers of Italy to halt vaccine mandates and Green Pass played a significant role in her success during this election cycle.

Then there is the issue of abortion. In the US corporate press, there have been comments to the effect that Meloni is anti-abortion. In speaking with Italian colleagues, my understanding is that she opposes late term abortion, but the principal position is that she says she wants to give mothers who want to abort other options like government aid for those women wanting to abort because they’re too poor to afford a child.

What I was also told is that the operational latitude of Italian government is completely constrained by both the US Government/Washington (including a significant role of the US Intelligence community) and the EU government/Brussels. Apparently Italy has no real independence, and is functionally a vassal state of both Washington and Brussels.

None of these positions support the accusation that Meloni is an extreme right wing “Fascist”, which seems to be the trope being advanced globally by corporate media.

Further discussion on the limitations constraining Meloni and the Brothers of Italy or any other future “technocratic” government which might come to replace the one about to be formed can be found here in an UnHerd article titled “Giorgia Meloni is no radical- Italian voters know she won't change anything”. Almost all Italians that I have spoken to today concur with this assessment.

Then there is this (below). Again, this is a clear indication of a politician who seeks to remain within the Overton window which constrains EU political discourse.

Finally, on this general topic we have the following letter dated 27 September 2022 from Carlo Maria Vigano, Archbishop, Apostolic Nuncio:

SOME CONSIDERATIONS

on the current political situation in Italy

The new political situation that emerges from the recent elections confirms the common feeling of the electorate that some were able to grasp in advance. After two years of disturbing violations of the most elementary rights, and after two governments that have shown us that they are simply obeying the orders of supranational entities who act against the interests of Italy and the Italian people, the vote that has brought into power the so-called Center-Right led by the political party Fratelli d’Italia has unequivocally expressed support for a precise political line that goes far beyond the modest proposals of the program of the coalition parties.

This is evident above all from the fact that within this alliance there has been a redistribution of consensus in favor of that party that has been instinctively deemed worthy of the vote as the only opposition party. A very moderate opposition, but still an opposition, more in the perception of the average citizen than in reality.

The so-called “anti-system” parties, fragmented and convinced that they could overcome the 3% barrier that would have permitted them sitting in Parliament, have about one million voters when taken all together. This is due both to the decision – by no means a coincidence – of the resigning Government to convene the Electoral Rallies in the middle of summer; as well as to the very low visibility granted to them by the mainstream media; and to the lack of consistency of their program, whose credibility and feasibility seemed unconvinced and therefore destined to the dispersion of the vote.

Another hard-hearted guest is the abstentionist party, which stands at around 36%, but which sees within itself different and opposite motivations difficult to reduce to simply a generic “dissent.” It is therefore completely out of place, in my opinion, to want to connote abstention politically, attributing its representation in phantom non-voting parties, precisely because the choice not to go to the polls also implies the choice of not having any political representation. Certainly, most of the abstainers express the will not to accept taking part in a game, so to speak, in which the rules are decided by others. But to these must also be added those who do not vote due to trivial disinterest, or more simply – and this seems to me to be the case of the majority – because they are disgusted by a political class that has proven to be unworthy and corrupt beyond words. In this, Fratelli d’Italia was partly saved because it had the caution to remain in the opposition, often inert or complicit, but at least officially outside the Draghi government.

On the other hand, the Partito Democratico [PD], the emblem of the radical chic Left that has never been sufficiently abhorred, and which has replaced the class struggle against the bosses with the struggle between those who are poor fueled by the globalist elite, has not been saved either. The Italian Dems have combined the worst of communist collectivism with the worst of consumer liberalism, in the name of an agenda that benefits the high finance lobby using emergencies like pandemics, energy crises and wars with the sole purpose of destroying the traditional social fabric. Not that the other parties present together with the PD in the last government were better: the blow suffered in the elections by Lega, Forza Italia and other minor parties is directly proportional to the ways in they have betrayed those who have voted for them. And if the absolute inconsistency of Luigi Di Maio was definitively sanctioned by his lack of re-election, it is clear that Giuseppe Conte was able to benefit from the incentive – at the limit of the exchange vote – of the citizenship income: his demonstrated ineptitude did not change the voting intentions of a bevy of far from disinterested clients.

Many of the votes lost by the PD have poured into Fratelli d’Italia, and this further confirms the expectations of those who have chosen the right-wing of Giorgia Meloni not for what it is, but for what it potentially can be; not for what she has said it will do, but for what everyone actually expects she to do. A Meloni who defends those sound basic principles of civil coexistence, palely inspired by the Social Doctrine of the Church, but which Italians are not willing to give up: protection of the natural family, respect for life, security and the fight against illegal immigration, an end to gender and LGBTQ+ indoctrination for minors, freedom of enterprise, the presence of the State in strategic assets, a greater weight in European affairs and – God willing! – the exit from the euro and the return to national sovereignty. In short, Meloni is expected to behave like the leader of a moderate right-wing party, tendentially conservative, moderately sovereigntist. Nothing extreme – certainly not extreme right – in spite of the alarmist proclamations of the Left; but at least not aligned with a NATO-prone Atlanticism or the suicidal Europeanism that characterized the action of the Draghi government, nor elected out of ideological fury against the destruction of civilization, culture, religion, and the identity of the Italian people.

According to some observers, the new movements – either deliberately or simply allowing themselves be used by the system – have merely formed a fictitious opposition, making them prefer the logic of “holding their noses” by voting for Fratelli d’Italia. But in truth there are actually two fictitious oppositions: one internal to the system, Atlanticist and pro-European, and one external and divided into various parties, nominally anti-European and anti-Atlanticist, but composed of characters with a past that is inconsistent, to say the least, with the new programs. Many candidates of these anti-system movements were certainly honest people, largely homines novi, but it is undeniable that their presence has failed to convince those who consider it urgent not only to give a signal of strong discontent, but to see this discontent translate in the short term into incisive and determined government actions that remedy the disasters of the two previous legislatures. Lega and Forza Italia have had a significant hemorrhage of voters, in my opinion motivated by the prostration of their leaders and key figures on the pandemic narrative and the Ukrainian crisis: Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi decided to obey the European Union, the WHO, NATO and the diktats of their World Economic Forum puppet masters. An evil choice, as we have seen, which has been severely punished at the polls, but which remains largely shared also by Giorgia Meloni, who is a member of the Aspen Institute (which is part of the Rockefeller Foundation) and is openly Atlanticist and pro-European.

In essence, the disconnect between voters and elected representatives, between citizens and the political class, has been repeated in the form of “desire,” so to speak, attributing to Fratelli d’Italia a role that the party itself has declared for weeks that it does not want to assume, since it does not intend to question either the policies of the European Union or the aims of NATO and the American deep state. It is as if the average Italian had decided to vote for Meloni despite her being openly in continuity with the Draghi agenda, as if to force her hand so that – by virtue of an overwhelming majority – she gets bold and takes those steps that until the eve of the Elections she promised not to take. And just as there are some who fear that Meloni will behave “like a fascist” and who for this reason cry out for the democratic emergency threatening expatriation, so there are many – certainly all the voters of Fratelli d’Italia – who hope and pray that she acts as an Italian, as a patriot, and as a Christian. And that they will be know how to overlook the fact that in order to get to the Palazzo Chigi [the see of the PM] she gave reassurances that in reality she could deny in fact. It remains to be seen whether the first woman Prime Minister will be able to distinguish herself from her predecessors or if she will prefer to bow to the deep state and continue the betrayal of Italian people.

On the other hand, if the democratic vote must sanction those who represent the will of the sovereign people, Meloni herself cannot fail to take into account the fact that her voters demand radical choices from her, and that they consider her pre-election moderation simply as a strategic move to reassure “the markets.” Choices that even many members of Lega and Forza Italia would look upon favorably, beyond the vaccine or warmongering zeal of this or that parliamentarian or governor.

Salvini’s own words of remorse – just a few days before the vote – regarding the approval of lockdowns and the vaccine obligation, betray his awareness that the deliberate suicide of these parties by their leaders has been badly digested by the grassroots. The same thing is happening in Fratelli d’Italia, where Meloni’s position on sending arms to Ukraine and on sanctions against the Russian Federation is not shared by one part of her party, both because it is blatantly self-defeating and because it is based on the false supposition that the international interlocutors will remain the same, without any significant changes. It is not absolutely certain that the Democrats will retain power in the US mid-term elections in November, or that the investigations of Special Counsel John Durham will not involve Biden and his family, along with other Democrat politicians, in the scandals that are now emerging in the American mainstream. And it is not certain that the interventionist policy of the European Union and NATO in Ukraine will remain unchanged in the face of evidence of the repeated bombardments by Zelensky against the civilians in Donbass and the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine, in the face of the success of referendums calling for annexation by Russia, and the way that sanctions [against Russia] have been a total disaster for European countries. Finally, the contiguity of the Biden administration with Kiev could lead to a chain reaction of changes, in which Biden sees the precarious electoral consensus he enjoys further eroded, making support for the puppet government desired by Victoria Nuland cease and consequently allowing for peace negotiations which until now have been stubbornly hindered by Washington. And given President Trump’s political clout and his declared hostility to the American deep state, a peacemaking deal would certainly be closer and more enduring if he were to return to the White House.

We know that today’s politicians do not have the gift of honoring the commitments they have made to their electorate. Nonetheless, can we reasonably think that the next Prime Minister will want to review her pro-Atlantic and European positions, returning to role of being the true right-wing alternative to the hegemony of ordoliberalism and the woke left? In this case, it would be the voters who would benefit from it, and those who saw themselves “betrayed” would have no right to claim the violation of Italy’s pacts of submission to the European Commission, since they had no right to stipulate them in the first place. The “betrayal” of the powers hostile to Italy would be a virtuous action, since it would restore the sovereignty that has been usurped by the elite. Conversely, obeying the elite and not following the interests of the Nation would be an act of betrayal by the new government against those who have voted it into power. If the elite can be expected to boycott Italy (by means of spreads, interest rates, withdrawal of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan [PNRR]…) it is to be feared that the people, betrayed for the umpteenth time, in a condition of growing poverty and the deliberate persecution of businesses and workers, will barricade and protest as a result of their exasperation, something that we see the first signs of in other countries. In evaluating the costs and benefits, I want to hope that the Meloni government will not want to be complicit in this subversive operation which damages our country.

It is difficult to believe that the financial oligarchy has not taken this possibility into account. It is easier to believe that it was precisely in order to manage the exit strategy and contain the damage both on the front of the pandemic and vaccine fraud as well as on the front of the Great Reset, the digital transition and the green emergency that is strongly desired by the World Economic Forum (for ideological reasons) and by China (for economic reasons).

It seems to me that many people are becoming aware of the very serious coup d’état that is being carried out by supranational powers, capable of interfering with a heavy hand with the activities of governments and international bodies. The world of business and work is beginning to understand the deliberate action of destruction of the national economic fabric that has been carried out first by Covid and then by the war in Ukraine. Every decision, every rule, every decree imposed by Draghi – with or without a parliamentary vote – has been deliberately chosen in order to cause the greatest damage possible for citizens, for companies, for employees, for pensioners, and for students. Anything that would have avoided deaths, full hospitals, closed businesses and increases in unemployment has been scientifically excluded, carrying out instead whatever action would be most devastating, in blatant contrast to the announced goals. Today we see thousands of companies which consume vast amount of energy destined to suspend production or completely close down because the outgoing Draghi government does not intend to stop the scandalous speculation of [Italian multinational oil company] ENI on the price of energy that it also pays for at prices that are ten times lower. The market is being allowed to reign unchallenged, so that the Amsterdam stock exchange can destroy the economy of nations, disproportionately enrich multinational corporations, and serve the interests of the elite that is pressing for the establishment of a technological dictatorship in compliance with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030. An agenda that, today, is the object of indoctrination in the schools beginning in the elementary grades, and which ties PNRR funding to reforms and new unsustainable spending cuts.

If the globalist narrative is beginning to show signs of abating, especially among the classes that are normally the most influenced by the mainstream, those who hold power – real power, I mean – have probably already prepared for the next scenario, and are organizing a plan to sacrifice the scapegoats who, inevitably, the crowd will want to see on the chopping block. It will thus get rid of those inconvenient accomplices who are no longer useful, satisfying the people’s thirst for justice and even presenting themselves in the role of savior and moral authority. The chosen victims will clearly be the most zealous apostles of the psychopandemic, the “virostars” [fake celebrity virologists] in conflicts of interest, some institutional representatives and perhaps a few “philanthropists” whom by condemnation the elite could also eliminate as their most annoying competitors. And it is not to be excluded that Bergoglio himself, the endorser of gene serums and the high priest of neo-pagan globalism, will fall victim to the execration of Catholics, who are tired of being treated as enemies, just as citizens are exasperated by the hostility of their rulers.

Giorgia Meloni is, for the moment, a potential prime minister. She is such for those who expect Fratelli d’Italia to be the voice of that true and motivated dissent against the entire political class, and that as such acts with strength and determination without allowing itself to be intimidated. She is a potential prime minister for those who have decided to grant her the trust that others have repeatedly disappointed and betrayed. This is an irrational gesture, motivated by growing concern for the fate of the nation and by the idea that an overwhelming majority in Parliament can give the new government certainty of action to make strong choices, for which it will obtain support from the electorate, to which it must respond as an expression of the will of the people. She is a potential prime minister because the two preceding prime ministers were anything but leaders, since they were simply the serving boys for Ursula Von der Leyen, Klaus Schwab or Joe Biden. If Giorgia Meloni really wants to be prime minister in actuality and not only potentially, she must first of all stand up against those who have not been elected by anyone and yet presume the power of giving stamps of political presentability to democratically elected heads of government whenever they find themselves in very serious conflicts of interests, beginning with Ursula’s text messages to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla [negotiating a megadeal for vaccines], continuing with the membership of world leaders in the World Economic Forum and concluding with Biden’s involvement in the financing of NASA biolabs in Ukraine and in the affairs of the main energy company in Kiev.

Italy is a nation that can recover, as it has always done in the past, if she learns how to recover the pride of her true identity, her true history, and her true destiny in the plans of Providence. For decades, the Italian people have suffered as a result of decisions taken elsewhere, which have brought them nothing but damage and humiliation. The moment has come to raise our heads, to reject with disdain the “resilience” that requires us to be beaten without reacting. The dystopian world of globalism must be rejected and fought against not only for our own sakes, but also for the sake of our children, to whom each of us wants to leave a peaceful future with solid economic prospects for raising a family, without feeling marginalized or criminalized because we do not accept resigning ourselves to subversive plans that have been made by those who want to make us eat insects and force us into slavery, with the sole purpose of making us poor and controlling us in every aspect of our daily lives.

But this – I say this as a Pastor, addressing myself in particular to Catholics – will be possible only if Italians recognize that the justice, peace, and prosperity of a Nation can be obtained only where Christ reigns, where His law is observed, and where the common good is placed ahead of personal profit and the thirst for power. Let us turn to the Lord, and the Lord will know how to reward our faithfulness. Let us turn with confidence to Mary Most Holy, our Heavenly Mother, asking her to intercede with Her Son for our beloved Italy.

+ Carlo Maria Vigano

Archbishop, Apostolic Nuncio

27 September 2022

Ss. Cosmæ et Damiani, Martyrum

