COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Senator Ron Johnson Published January 24, 2022 416,684 Views

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

Please share this video with family and friends. Yes, it is five hours long but well worth the watch!



Discussion begins around 40 minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.



Ivermectin Prophylaxis Used for COVID-19: A Citywide, Prospective, Observational Study of 223,128 Subjects Using Propensity Score Matching

Cureus, Published January 15, 2022

Abstract

A citywide prevention program using ivermectin for COVID-19 was implemented in Itajaí, a southern city in Brazil in the state of Santa Catarina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the impact of regular ivermectin use on subsequent COVID-19 infection and mortality rates versus non ivermectin users.

The study analyzed data from a prospective, observational study of the citywide COVID-19 prevention with ivermectin program, which was conducted between July 2020 and December 2020 in Itajaí, Brazil.

In the absence of contraindications, ivermectin was offered as an optional treatment to be taken for two consecutive days every 15 days at a dose of 0.2 mg/kg/day.

Study analysis consisted of comparing ivermectin users with non-users using cohorts of infected patients propensity score-matched by age, sex, and comorbidities. COVID-19 infection and mortality rates were analyzed with and without the use of propensity score matching (PSM).

Results:

There was a with a 44% reduction in COVID-19 infection rate for the cohorts using ivermectin prophylactically (p < 0.0001).

The regular use of ivermectin led to a 68% reduction in COVID-19 mortality (p < 0.0001). When adjusted for residual variables, reduction in mortality rate was 70% (p < 0.0001).

There was a 56% reduction in hospitalization rate among ivermectin users and non-users, respectively (p < 0.0001). After adjustment for residual variables, reduction in hospitalization rate was 67% (p < 0.0001).

Conclusion (from the study): In this large PSM study, regular use of ivermectin as a prophylactic agent was associated with significantly reduced COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates.



Obviously, this is an important study and validates the anecdotal data from various African countries where ivermectin is given prophylactically and incidence of COVID is very low (knowing that there are lots of confounding variables such has age, weight and vitamin D3 levels found in many of these countries).



The P values of this study are extraordinary and can not be discounted easily by main stream media.

Fact-Checkers Are Used to Confuse the Public: Sharyl Attkisson, Epoch Times, By Masooma Haq and Jan Jekielek, January 23, 2022

When does it end?

Five-time Emmy award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson was interviewed by Epoch Times regarding her research into fact checkers.