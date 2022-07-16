Senator Rand Paul has accused Dr. Fauci and the White House (which is captured by the HHS Administrative State) of “emotionalism and sensationalism” leading up to the renewal of the determination of a continuing medical emergency attributable to COVID-19 disease and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Is this medical emergency justified, or does it reflect yet more mis- dis- and mal-information from the HHS Administrative state acting in coordination with corporate media to propagate Fearporn to justify the continuing suspension of medical ethics, normal regulatory process, censorship, and war profiteering by the medical-pharmaceutical industrial complex?

Per Epoch Times reporting:

“After White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued warnings about a new COVID-19 subvariant, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said they are not providing key facts about the latest strain. “How come the flu vaccine changes every year and they’re not willing to change this vaccine?” Paul told Fox News on Tuesday. “Now, you might have me with an argument. I’ll listen to you if you tell me, ‘We’ve got a new vaccine that actually has something to do with the current virus,'” he said. It came after Fauci, who has given hundreds of media interviews since the start of the pandemic, told CNN this week that the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is concerning due to its high transmissibility. People infected in the first COVID-19 waves “really don’t have a lot of good protection” against the latest subvariant, Fauci also said at a White House briefing several days ago. But Paul, himself a doctor, told Fox that Omicron “was about 90 percent less likely to put you in the hospital than the first variant,” saying that Americans should “discount” what both Fauci and Becerra are saying about the latest subvariant. “So if no one’s telling you any information, how can you make any judgment other than the emotionalism and the sensationalism of the government?” he asked.”

Let’s look at the data using the slide format that so many seem to find useful. Minimal interpretation, mainly just data. I give you the tools, you make your own assessment and determination. What do you think is going on here?

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9



Slide 10

Slide 11

Slide 12

Slide 13

Slide 14

Slide 15





