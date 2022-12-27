Get your tickets now (snark) for DAVOS 2023, held January 16-20, 2023. The event is fast approaching!

The topic for this year’s event:

The title and description of Davos 2023, describe an organization under pressure. Let’s take the win. I think we are making an impact…

Of interest is that the WEF no longer lists Twitter on their Social Media list of accounts to follow. How far the mighty have fallen (or risen, depending on your point of view).

Watch out for the whiplash (no pun intended). Of course, what is fascinating about this little tidbit of a news story of the great un-following is how Elon Musk was recently the Davos darling, the Diva, the debutante of the Davos Ball, until he wasn’t. One can’t hardly keep up.

One wonders if Mr. Musk even received an invitation this year?

On the agenda website, the WEF lists a couple of highlights from historic WEF meetings. Note that the WEF takes credit for founding the G20 and for launching GAVI.

The idea of setting up a new global institution comprising both developed and emerging economies was born in Davos in 1998. The group, which met for the first time in June of that year, became known as the G20. In 2000, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) was launched, and has since been improving access to new and under-used vaccines for millions of the most vulnerable children globally.

Inquiring minds want to know, who is organizing the winter Davos 2023 “party”:

The WEF Davos page links to the list of World Economic Forum Board of Directors -

The Forum is chaired by Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab. The board of trustees is a “who’s-who” of the top CEOs in the world, combined with a few high ranking politicians and academics.

Board of Trustees

Mukesh D. Ambani Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

Marc Benioff Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum

Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer, AXA

Laurence D. Fink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock

Chrystia Freeland Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada (formerly a journalist…)

Orit Gadiesh Chairman, Bain & Company

Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Fabiola Gianotti Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)

Al Gore Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001); Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management LLP

Andre Hoffmann Chairman, Massellaz

Paula Ingabire Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda

Joe Kaeser Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Siemens Energy

Christine Lagarde President, European Central Bank

Yo-Yo Ma Cellist

Patrice Motsepe Founder and Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO)

Lubna S. Olayan Chair of the Executive Committee, Olayan Financing Group

H.M. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Office of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah

L. Rafael Reif President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

David M. Rubenstein Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle group

Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé

Klaus Schwab Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

Tharman Shanmugaratnam Senior Minister, Government of Singapore

Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman, Siemens

Julie Sweet Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

Feike Sybesma Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips

Heizo Takenaka Professor Emeritus, Keio University

Zhu Min Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research

