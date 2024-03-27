So Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has made his VP pick. A pick that has left many of us shaking our heads in disbelief. Cries of anguish on social media basically come down to “We thought he was on our side!”

So, why did he pick Nicole Shanahan? What would she bring to the role of Vice-president of the United States? Is this person qualified to be our President if the need arose? The answer is no. Although well educated in patent law, Nicole Shanahan has never held elected office, and has never governed.

Her recent personal life is fraught with drama. After meeting Google co-founder Sergey Brin at a yoga festival, they married in 2018 and have a daughter - also born in that same year. This couple divorced in 2022, and Ms. Shanahan has now has entered a “commitment” ceremony with a bit-coin tech entrepreneur named Jacob Strumwasser. Her hobbies include attending the Burning Man festival, yoga, surfing, paddle boarding, snowboarding, swimming, running, meditation and kite boarding.

Shanahan is a Stanford and WTO trained patent attorney, who had a successful business that was sold in 2020.

Shanahan is now the president of Bia-Echo, a private foundation that funds programs related to women's “reproductive longevity, criminal justice reform, and the environment”. Bia-Echo’s home page includes the following passage:

“Rising temperatures around the globe have created an urgent threat to life on earth, from extreme weather to endangered coastal communities. The impending environmental crisis requires inventive solutions to preserve the livability of the planet for the future.”

Until fairly recently - she described herself as a 100% progressive, and the positions taken by her foundation Bia-Echo reflect a progressive viewpoint.

But turning back to Kennedy, let’s remember that as recently as last summer he was running as a “Kennedy Democrat”. He chose Dennis Kucinich as his campaign manager and loudly proclaimed wanting to return to the Democrat party of his father and uncle. For many of us that was a “red flag” moment in time. It was as if RFKjr was unaware of all the progress made in rejecting “nanny state” logic under President Ronald Reagan, and all of the problems and lessons learned which the nation has been through under the Carter and Clinton/Obama/Biden catastrophes never happened.

All this said, choosing Nicole Shanahan just alienated a large cohort of the people supporting him. However, it is not clear that he will gain many “progressive” or Democrat votes in the bargain struck with this VP choice. In a week of two, I believe that his polling numbers will drop a bit, not rise. So why do it?

Many are writing that Kennedy chose Nicole Shanahan because of her “open pocketbook”. That the campaign needs cash and this was basically a case of “gold-digging”. But that kind of logic does not do justice to the RFKjr I know and respect. I speculate that the reason he choose Shanahan is much more strategic, and may have nothing to do with the 2024 election cycle. I personally believe that he knows he can’t win in 2024. He does know that his remaining in the race helps Trump secure the presidential election, and may (if moderately successful) allow his candidacy to stop either Biden or Trump from securing the 270 electoral votes needed to avoid a runoff in the House of Representatives- which scenario would probably trigger a Constitutional crisis. In the end, his remaining in the race only helps his longterm favorability ratings. By swinging to the left now, he is setting himself up for a run as a Democrat in 2028. If nothing else, it may give him a voice and role in rebuilding the Democrat party after a failed Biden presidency.

In the 1976 presidential election, Ronald Reagan chose to run against an incumbent of his own party, Gerald Ford. In that election, Reagan did win a few state primaries, but eventually lost to president Gerald Ford. For a Republican to run against the incumbent Republican president was akin to treason against the Republican party, and most political pundits of the time considered it to be political career ending move by Reagan. But as we now know, the opposite was true. That election gave Governor Reagan increased name recognition on the national stage. Four years later, he came back with a roar to win the 1980 election cycle. The rest is history.

Trump can not run again in 2028. That means his vice-presidential pick most likely will run. Therefore, regarding candidates for 2028, everything depends on the state of the nation leading up to that election.

So, what does the United States look like leading up to that election? One key upside of a Trump presidency will be that the border crisis will have ended or certainly subsided, and the race towards globalism and ceding national sovereignty may have abated. However, the USA has so much debt and inflation now, it is unclear how President Trump will have a significant impact on the current trajectory of the financial, market, and federal fiscal situation in the USA. If he can get schedule “F” passed, maybe he could cut the Federal workforce, but Congress will likely fight him tooth and nail to stop that agenda. Furthermore, to date President Trump is not campaigning on that issue.

What does seem predictable is that Trump will encounter four more years of incredibly aggressive Democrat party obstructionism. Therefore, there will be will be four more years of social turmoil and culture wars - further augmented by progressives, Trump haters caught up in propaganda, fabricated crises and various psychologic derangement syndromes. Which of course will play right into the agenda of major geopolitical adversaries of the USA and NATO.

If the 2016 and 2020 elections are any indicator, after four more years of grossly dysfunctional federal governance, the public may be ready for a big change. This leaves the 2028 election cycle wide open.

Kennedy is no fool. He will is currently 70 years old and would be 75 if elected president in 2028. He is absurdly healthy, and is both physically and mentally fit.

The older cohort of the baby boomers are aging out fast. After Biden’s loss, the Democrat party is going to run away from Biden’s presidency, his “crime syndicate” family and cohort of cronies which extend back through Obama and Clinton functionaries like rats leaving a sinking ship. This will result in a huge power vacuum in the Democrat party. They desperately need new leadership. There are no clear cut candidates with real legitimacy who can win over the “persuadable middle” waiting in the wings. Bernie will be way, way past his sell date. There will be a power vacuum after Biden’s defeat in 2024 that is just waiting to be filled.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. could be the “perfect” solution for a Democrat party confronting an existential crisis, and his message of rebuilding a Democrat party grounded in the values of his father and uncle might be able to gain more traction than it did during this election cycle.

He knows that he has significant favorability ratings with the American people. He is smart, charismatic and pedigreed. Big pharma will only continue to soil themselves, and that will help with his rehabilitation.

Nicole Shanahan is going to be a huge asset for an effort to rebuild his reputation within the Democrat party. Her connections are big tech and big money. She is smart, well-spoken and passionate. Her speech on accepting the candidacy focussed on how far the Democrat party has fallen. I strongly suspect that this VP selection was not about this present election, but rather is really about 2028.

Today, Kennedy is running as an independent - ah, but tomorrow, he may very well be running on a Democrat party platform focused on reform. Stay tuned for the 2028 presidential election cycle; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may still get his turn.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider a donation to support our work.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend