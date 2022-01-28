Word on the street is that Spotify is removing Neil Young's music after he made them choose between him and Joe Rogan.

Choosing freedom of speech over censorship. Well done Spotify!

A Trip Down the Misinformation Memory Lane, brought to you by Joe Biden:

"I wouldn't demand it (the vaccine) to be mandatory but I would do everything in my power. It's like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide." (Pres. Candidate Biden, 2020) "I feel confident by summer we’ll be well on our way towards herd immunity and increasing access." (Early 2021) “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” (July 21, 2021) “For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.” (Fall, 2021)

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” Lilly said. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society … under any threat whatsoever.” “This is not the way,” the “Ant-Man” actress continued. “This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

Here is the original story in the Daily Wire

and just like that, Twitter explodes!

and just like that, cancel culture rears its ugly head. Let’s see how long before Evangeline Lilly gets censored.

The Folly of Pandemic Censorship

As the latest anti-Substack campaign shows, more and more people are forgetting why free speech works

This article pretty much nails the issue.

Censors have a fantasy that if they get rid of all the Berensons and Mercolas and Malones, and rein in people like Joe Rogan, that all the holdouts will suddenly rush to get vaccinated. The opposite is true. If you wipe out critics, people will immediately default to higher levels of suspicion. They will now be sure there’s something wrong with the vaccine. If you want to convince audiences, you have to allow everyone to talk, even the ones you disagree with. You have to make a better case. The Substack people, thank God, still get this, but the censor’s disease of thinking there are shortcuts to trust is spreading.

Russel Brand: Truckers Convoy: Why The Mainstream Media Blackout?!



With a large convoy of Canadian truckers forming a ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest vaccine mandates, how are government and media framing them less than 2 years after truckers, like nurses, were called heroes?

Why Are We Boosting Kids?

The CDC and the FDA have ignored other countries’ caution, the WHO’s chief scientist, leading American experts, and their own data.

Scroll past the forward, written by an editor of the journal and get to the article itself. The facts, figures and analysis clearly points to a failed vaccination policy that needs to be reversed now.

If you listen to what these experts say, if you read the largely overlooked documents, and if you actually look closely at the primary data from the CDC and Pfizer, you will find a story of American health agencies’ misleading communications and a myopic policy agenda sometimes at odds with science.

Throughout the pandemic, American public health guidance for kids—on school closures, masking, and now vaccine policy—has been far more maximalist than that of many other countries. Restraint and subtlety, perhaps at times for good reason, are not the American way. But one thing is certain: When public health policy is wielded as a blunt instrument, people do not want to get hit.

In their latest salvo to rein-in critics of the Biden public policy response to COVID, The Washington Post is calling me a “dangerous liar.”

But they are the ones misrepresenting what I have stated, as they are clearly taking it out of context.

My statement is factual.