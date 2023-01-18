There are a lot of rotten people in the administrative state and the uni-party.

Turns out- the interest they are after is “self”. At the expense of the collective “us.”

There are a few good people in Congress.

We need to support them and their good works.

Rep. Roy introduces legislation to end US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO)

Rep. Chip Roy Press Release, January 12, 2023

(A total of 16 signees to the legislation so far).

Today, Congressman Roy (TX-21), joined by several of his House colleagues, introduced legislation to prohibit U.S. funding for the World Health Organization.



The “No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act” would prohibit the United States from providing assessed or voluntary to the WHO. Congressman Roy had the following to say about this legislation: Funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the corrupt World Health Organization that serves the Chinese Communist Party is a slap in the face to hardworking American families struggling under record high inflation, and to all those whose lives and livelihoods were ruined and destroyed by the COVID pandemic.



The WHO not only regularly promotes abortion and radical gender ideology but also praised China for their “leadership” at the beginning of COVID-19 and has done nothing to hold the CCP accountable for the spread of COVID-19. It is far past time for Congress to use its power of the purse to cut off US funding to this corrupt international body just like the Trump Administration did. Congressman Roy is proud to be joined by Rep. McClintock (CA-05), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Mary Miller (IL-15), Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Harshbarger (TN-01), Matt Rosendale (MT-02), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Paul Gosar (AZ-09), Dan Bishop (NC-08), John Moolenaar (MI-02), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Wesley Hunt (TX-38), Huggins (LA-03), Greg Steube (FL-17) in introducing this legislation.

Mike Lee Press Release Dec 1, 2022

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced bills that would prohibit the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) from placing any vaccine for COVID-19 on the child and adolescent immunization schedule unless the Secretary provides clinical data relating to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Sens. Rubio and Hagerty joined as cosponsors to Sen. Lee’s version in the Senate.

Press Release, January 11, 2023

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regarding CDC’s repeated failure to provide complete data about the agency’s surveillance of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events and demanding further explanation of recently released information. Sen. Johnson previously sent letters to the CDC on June 23, 2022, July 25, 2022 and September 12, 2022 seeking clarity about whether the agency is sufficiently monitoring COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. In June 2022, the CDC provided an incomplete response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and claimed they did not conduct a Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis, which was meant to identify vaccine adverse events. In July 2022, a CDC official on the agency’s Vaccine Safety Team said the opposite to a media outlet claiming that the “CDC has been performing PRRs since Feb 2021, and continues to do so to date.” On January 3, 2023, the Epoch Times published multiple PRR tables that contained data relevant to Sen. Johnson’s previous information requests that the CDC has refused to provide. “These PRR tables appear to be responsive to my previous letters, and yet, the CDC continues to hide this and other information from my office and ultimately, the American people,” said Sen. Johnson. In September 2022, the CDC responded to Sen. Johnson’s previous letter by claiming their PRR analysis revealed “no additional unexpected safety signals.” “Given the ‘hundreds of adverse events’ listed in the published PRR tables, the CDC must explain how it determined what is and is not an ‘unexpected safety signal,’” Sen. Johnson wrote.

On the news front:

COVID-19 DRUGMAKERS PRESSURED TWITTER TO CENSOR ACTIVISTS PUSHING FOR GENERIC VACCINE

The social media pressure campaign was just a part of the pharmaceutical industry’s successful lobbying blitz to retain patents — and make record profits.

The Intercept, Lee Fang, January 16, 2022

“Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, noted that at the time of BioNTech’s censorship request, much of the world was under various lockdown orders, making digital forms of protest all the more vital for influencing public policy. “To try and stifle digital dissent during a pandemic, when tweets and emails are some of the only forms of protest available to those locked in their homes, is deeply sinister,” he said.”

IN NOVEMBER, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism published a lengthy report showing that pharmaceutical companies went to great lengths to stifle efforts to share pandemic-related patents and IP, including threats to the leadership of Belgium, Colombia, and Indonesia

OK then - the drug companies mounted a social media campaign, which included Twitter censorship, to retain patent rights. They also threatened leaders from other governments. Furthermore, we learned from Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files Public-Private-Censorship Bureaucracy is now in place:

As I was reading these tens of thousands of e-mails, we would put them into different buckets. So this might be a First Amendment issue over here, this might be a Revolving Door question over here, but then over here we had a bucket called Improper Asks. And there you might see something like the FBI asking for user identification or IP addresses or handles. And in some cases, even things like geolocation of individual accounts. Now, the problem is we don't always see the other side of these transactions, but we can definitely see the government asking for these things. So these are things that are, they're not entitled to, usually without a subpoena, or without a warrant, but they're asking for them anyway because they have a very close relationship with these companies. And in some cases, we're not talking about a few accounts, they're talking about thousands of accounts where they're asking for information. I think this is very dangerous.



They would go to their friends in the corporate press, and Twitter would be hammered by, you know, mainstream press organizations would say basically Twitter is not doing enough to combat foreign interference. As you know, because you were reporting on it at time, Congressman Devin Nunes got an extraordinary amount of abuse because it was claimed that the hashtag "release the memo" was boosted by Russian bots. But we now know based on stuff we've seen internally that there were no Russian bots, and these e-mails that Twitter was actually telling senators like Richard Blumenthal, don't do it, you're going to look foolish, and they did it anyway.

So, basically - if the US Government, including elected representatives such as Schiff and Feinstein, didn’t get its way in censoring specific people and posts, they would use the state sponsored mainstream media to put out propaganda hits about the social media companies’ lack of cooperation in fighting mis-information. The US government even appears to have put out elaborate deep fake stories about Russian bots also in an effort smear elected officials.

Of course, this fits the very modern definition of 5th-Gen warfare coming from our very own government, but there is that element of a circular firing squad - as elected officials on both sides of the aisle appear to be using these techniques for their own political points and gain. The sordid and complex details remind me of a banana republic, and we all must recognize that this is not ok and say so loudly and clearly.

To tie this back to the legislature, Congress must step in and act to control the administrative state as well as their own members from engaging in 5th-Gen pysops campaigns against the American People. “We” are not the enemy and our government has no right to wage war on ordinary citizens or against itself.

Off to London now, interview tomorrow on GB News with Nigel Farage, and then off to Stockholm for a Northern European conference on responding to the COVIDcrisis, where I will speak on 5th Gen Psyops/warfare.

