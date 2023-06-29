I was called to duty last night, asked to participate in a “Twitter Spaces” discussion, unaware that this was an open public forum set-up “debate” regarding the recently released (and redacted) Director of National Intelligence report on the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 and (of course the “spaces” would also cover) the genetic vaccines for COVID. As some of you may know, I do not do “debates”. In theory, a debate can be a useful format to allow listeners to understand and evaluate different points of view on some key topic. But to be useful, those participating in such a public discussion must be well versed in the topic, reality based, committed to acting with integrity (and respecting the data), and not seeking to game the interaction. A skilled moderator is often required to insure that “debates” do not devolve into a game of “gotcha”, hyperbole, and unsubstantiated bias presented as facts.

In my experience, unless carefully structured, “Twitter Spaces” interactions tend to rapidly devolve into a lot of pontificating and wild unsubstantiated speculations. In last nights case, without my being aware, I had been paired with an emergency care physician with a background in toxicology whose opening statement was basically an enthusiastic endorsement of both the COVID vaccines and the underlying mRNA delivery technology platform, that the early mistakes in lockdowns, masking etc. were understandable given the lack of knowledge about the severity of SARS-CoV-2 at the time, and agreement that physicians and scientists should not have been censored and deplatformed.

When I objected to the blanket statements endorsing the mRNA products, noting the recent data from all of the world indicating a severe adverse event rate of one our of every 500 injections, I was told that this could not possibly be true because that would mean that there are billions of people world wide who have experienced severe adverse events.

Lets take a moment here for a quickie - global population is about 8 billion, divided by 500 = 2 billion? More accurately, about 13.47 billion doses of COVID vaccine administered (unknown subset of these involve mRNA), severe adverse event rate of 1 in 500, so something like 0.0269 billion severe adverse events. She was off by three orders of magnitude. Apparently basic mathematical competence is not required for emergency medicine board certification? As my mind was still reeling from this amazing non sequitur, my “debate opponent” launched into lecturing ME about immunology and virology, while she didn’t completely comprehend what she was saying. At that point, I lost it and said that I would not debate fundamental virology and immunology with an ER doc, and left the discussion.

You cannot have an intelligent and informed “debate” with an ignorant fool. The core problem is the Dunning-Krueger effect. So I hope that this has helped clarify why I have absolutely no interest in “debating” with the ignorant, and why I generally avoid “Twitter Spaces” and other unstructured public group platforms. All it takes is one unqualified participant nutter on the panel spouting off conspiracy theories and substituting unfounded paranoid speculation for data (for example- snake venom in our drinking water, genetic vaccination will create magnetic fields that can make forks stick to your body) to empower hostiles to smear the legitimacy of the entire panel. Slate recently schooled Bobby Kennedy on how that little trick works. Guilt by association. Yet another corporate media cookbook specialty.

Dunning-Krueger Effect: A cognitive bias whereby people with low ability, expertise, or experience regarding a certain type of task or area of knowledge tend to overestimate their ability or knowledge.

Relation between average self-perceived performance and average actual performance on a college exam. The red area shows the tendency of low performers to overestimate their abilities.

Getting back to this “limited hangout” presented by the Biden Director of National Intelligence in response to a congressional mandate regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 (originally presented to the world as the “Wuhan Seafood Market Virus”). You can read the report yourself and draw your own conclusions. As far as I am concerned, this is a particularly odious propaganda piece which has been put out by the DNI. Yet more “Spy vs Spy”, unblushingly presented to congress as the best work product of our massive (and massively funded) “intelligence” infrastructure. Six pages of carefully nuanced pablum and not one piece of hard data - just lots of blame on the WIV, but none on the USA. This consumer grade "report" does nothing but sow confusion - which was probably their intent. All so transparent, and so tiresome.

A limited hangout is a public relations or propaganda technique that involves the release of previously hidden information to prevent a greater exposure of more important details. It takes the form of deception, misdirection, or coverup often associated with intelligence agencies involving a release or "mea culpa" type of confession of only part of a set of previously hidden sensitive information. The intention may be to establish credibility as a critic of something or somebody by engaging in criticism while in fact covering up for them by omitting many details, to distance oneself publicly from something using innocuous or vague criticism even when one's own sympathies are privately with them, or to divert public attention away from a more heinous act by leaking information about something less heinous. This technique is often combined with red herrings or propaganda elements that lead to false trails, distractions, or ideological disinformation, thus allowing covert or criminal elements to continue in their improper activities.

For more on my assessment, you can watch this Washington Watch - Tony Perkins hit that we recorded yesterday (immediately preceding the “Twitter Spaces” discussion covered above, which was supposedly focused on the same topic). Tony leads with what one would expect from a functional government focused on protecting the American people. I basically respond by noting that the Washington DC administrative state leviathan has long since abandoned any notion of serving the American people (or even allowing congressional oversight and questioning of its activities), and is all about protecting itself and its self perpetuating parasitic privileges.

Sorry about that fly. Problem with having a recording studio and a horse farm on the same property. Actually made me feel empathy for Mike Pence and his fly event during that notorious VP “debate”.

Closing out for today’s COVID reality checks, I recommend this Daily Skeptic essay.

“Pfizer Vaccine Batches in the EU Were Placebos, Say Scientists”

The “how bad is my batch” data have long demonstrated that there is remarkable variability in the toxicity (adverse event profile) of different batches (or “Lots”) of the various SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. <For further on this, see this substack essay from January 13, 2022>. This has often lead to speculation that some of the deployed batches were actually placebos, and others (presumably the toxic ones) were active vaccine. This theory of the case posits a level of nefarious collusion between the vaccine manufacturers and the federal government which would be ethically and legally stunning if true. And many legal experts believe would meet the “fraud” criteria required to tear open the veil of indemnification granted to the vaccine manufacturers by OUR US Government (bless their little hearts).

When confronted by data like this, I always fall back on the observation that it is impossible to differentiate between incompetence and nefarious intent without having the receipts to prove the latter. Which would require a whistleblower. And after the warm embrace which I (and others) have received after speaking out about what I have observed over the last three years, what honest, god-fearing family person would want to speak out and get subjected to an unending stream of biased press coverage, combined with years of daily cyber and gang stalking?

"I think Robert Malone has tremendous integrity and tremendous courage. And here’s a guy who’s spent his whole life at the center of the vaccine industrial complex, and invented the key technology of the mRNA vaccine, and was in a position where he could have made himself a billionaire during the pandemic. Instead, he took a much more difficult role that destroyed his relationships, that destroyed his credibility in his own industry that put him in a very challenging place economically. It takes a lot of guts. If you’re Bob Malone, every day of your life is really hard because people are coming at you from every angle.” Robert F Kennedy, Jr, Vermont Daily Chronicle

For more thoughts about incompetence vs nefarious actions, see the following prior substack articles: Government and WHO CORONA Lies- This is not subtle. Incompetence or Nefarious Evil Intent? Hard to tell the difference. The Banality of Evil- On the COVIDcrisis and the Limits of Empire

Getting back the Daily Skeptic essay, this involves a parallel data clustering exercise performed with German data which is akin to the “how bad is my batch” US-based data. What we find is a data-based argument that there were clusters of batches with similar adverse event profiles, that one of those clusters with essentially no adverse event reports reflects a series of Bio-n-Tech batches (or lots) which the German Regulatory Authority saw no need to perform lot release testing on, and that (in aggregate) this is consistent with the hypothesis that these non-toxic lots represented placebo controls. If this analysis is correct, then the one in 500 severe adverse event rate discussed in the first section of this essay (above) would be a significant underestimate, as the adverse event data upon which this analysis is based would functionally be diluted or contaminated by inclusion of “vaccine” doses which were not as labeled, but rather were placebos. If true, this would also indicate that the German Government and the German Regulatory Agency “Paul Erlich Institute” (similar to the FDA) would have access to Danish data demonstrating the true adverse event profile based on what would essentially be a massive surreptitious placebo controlled observational clinical trial (with no informed consent). Which I believe probably would meet criteria for being a true crime against humanity. In which case we can expect a thorough document scrub and cover up by both the German Government and Paul Erlich institute to proceed post haste, assuming it has not already happened.

Scientists have uncovered startling evidence that a substantial portion of the batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine deployed in the European Union may in fact have consisted of placebos – and that the German regulator knew this and did not subject them to quality-control testing. The scientists, Dr. Gerald Dyker, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the Ruhr University Bochum, and Dr. Jörg Matysik, Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Leipzig, are part of a group of five German-speaking scientists who have been publicly raising questions about the quality and safety of the BioNTech vaccine (as it is known in Germany) for the last year and a half. They recently appeared on the Punkt.Preradovic online programme of the German journalist Milena Preradovic to discuss batch variability. Their starting point was the recent Danish study showing enormous variation in the adverse events associated with different batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or BNT162b2 per its scientific codename. The below figure from the Danish study illustrates this variation.

For more on that, I recommend “ESPRIT DE VOLTAIRE (R. KOGON)”’s substack/newsletter essay published yesterday, and please consider following his (?) essays:

I will cross-post his essay later today after this essay is published.

In conclusion, today we have yet more examples which should trigger “Ontological Shock” in those who are not yet attuned to the reality that our governments have deployed advanced fifth generation warfare/PsyOps technologies on their citizens during the COVIDcrisis.

When will they ever learn? Who can hold them accountable for their misdeeds and disinformation?

When will we ever learn?

Ontological shock refers to the state of being forced to question one's worldview. It is a natural process that occurs during the purification of the soul and disrupts the homeostatic equilibrium. Ontological shock can also refer to spiritual enlightenment or the discovery of extraterrestrial life on earth. It can also mean changing one's thoughts and views of everything they believe in, as what they have been taught is not the way it really is.

