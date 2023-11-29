This substack provides an analysis and additional context for a recent stunning interview segment obtained and published by Australian reporter Sharri Markson for Sky News (Australia).

This interview appears to be yet another “limited hangout” provided by a true “deep state” government leader of the US Bioindustrial complex, Dr. Robert Kadlac. In the context of the initial response to the COVIDcrisis under POTUS Trump, Dr. Kadlac held a position two levels down from the president as Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), reporting to HHS Secretary Azar.

Dr. Kadlac is widely known on the Hill, and has ingratiated himself with many Senators and Congresspersons from both parties. What is less well known is that he was intimately involved in the Carlyle Group funded company Emergent Biosolutions, a company founded on the amazing prescient acquisition of the only anthrax vaccine available almost immediately prior to the 2001 Amerithrax anthrax spore attacks. Emergent has become the dominant corporate player in selling products to the US Government and which has received billions of dollars from ASPR. Dr. Kadlac has refused to answer detailed congressional questions regarding his potential financial conflicts of interests stemming from his role in the founding of Emergent.

This is not the first time that Dr. Kadlac has been involved in what, by all appearances, is a “limited hangout” deployment of selected intelligence to the press. A notable prior engagement was the ProPublica/Vanity Fair Katherine Eban piece titled “COVID-19 Origins: Investigating a “Complex and Grave Situation” Inside a Wuhan Lab”, in which he failed to disclose the now established fact that he cooperated with Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins to suppress information and discussion regarding the lab leak hypothesis, and worked with them to deploy one of the most massive “whole of government” propaganda campaigns in modern history.

My impression from watching and listening to Dr. Kadlac over many years, and having personal insight into his work with Dr. Michael Callahan, is that there is high (unverified) probability that Dr. Kadlac is or has been employed by the CIA for most if not all of his career, beginning with his medical training at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

The following is an annotated transcript of the key moment in which he reveals this new information to an Australian reporter.

<A limited hangout or partial hangout is a tactic used in media relations, perception management, politics, and information management. The tactic originated as a technique in the espionage trade. According to Victor Marchetti, a former special assistant to the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a limited hangout is "spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting—sometimes even volunteering—some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further.">

John Ratcliffe Background: 6th US Director of National Intelligence, in office

May 26, 2020 – January 20, 2021. U.S. representative for Texas's 4th district from 2015 to 2020. Ratcliffe was considered one of the most conservative members of Congress. In 2016, The Heritage Foundation ranked Ratcliffe as the most conservative Texas legislator in Congress and second-most conservative legislator in the country.

John Ratcliffe: I watched what was happening in the public domain and I listened to folks like Dr. Anthony Fauci, and what he said was that the mutations of the virus were totally consistent with a jump from animals to humans. Sharri Markson: John Ratcliffe was the United States Director of National Intelligence, the head of 18 different agencies. John Ratcliffe: What I found was that there wasn't any intelligence that supported that, nor was there any scientific data that we could find. Sharri Markson: In a world exclusive, an insider reveals private discussions he had with Anthony Fauci where they deliberately decided to downplay the lab leak theory. Dr. Robert Kadlec was a high ranking official in the US Government's Preparedness and Response Department. He reported directly to the president and he was also technically Fauci's superior. Here for the first time, he opens up on camera.

Robert Kadlec Background: An American physician and career officer in the United States Air Force, specializing in biological weapons. Served as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (Preparedness and Response) from August 2017 until January 2021 (three levels down from POTUS Trump). Kadlec spent 26 years as a career officer and physician in the United States Air Force. His interest in biological weapons began when he was assigned to be a special assistant for Chemical and Biological Warfare to the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), advising then-head of Special Operations Command Maj. Gen. Wayne Downing, on the eve of the first Gulf War. From 2002 to 2005 he was a "Director for Biodefense Preparedness" on the White House's Homeland Security Council, where he was responsible for conducting the "biodefense" end-to-end assessment, which culminated in drafting the National Biodefense Policy for the 21st century.

He has been the Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and was Senior Director for Biodefense Policy on the Homeland Security Council from 2007 to 2009, and staff director for U.S. Senator Richard Burr's subcommittee on bioterrorism and public health. In this capacity, he was instrumental in drafting the Pandemic and All Hazard Preparedness Act that was signed into law.

Kadlec was Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence when he was nominated by President Donald Trump to become Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (Preparedness and Response). Kadlec was confirmed for this position by the United States Senate on August 3, 2017. Kadlec is credited with being responsible for creating the controversial COVID-19 vaccine development program named Operation Warp Speed (OWS). In April 2020, Kadlec worked with Dr. Peter Marks (oncologist), director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop OWS. Former CIA officer Dr. Michael Callahan, present in Wuhan in late 2019 or early 2020 under the guise of his Harvard appointment where he obtained detailed knowledge of CCP COVID medical management practices, and subsequently manager of the Diamond Princess outbreak response, manager of the NYC tent hospital program, and manager of initial USG COVID interventions in nursing homes, reported directly to Kadlec and actively sought to protect Kadlec. Kadlec was responsible for setting the aggressive deadline of October 2020 to complete simultaneous clinical trials and roll out the vaccine to the American public. HHS Secretary Azar and Kadlec also worked to enlist the Department of Defense (DoD) as a key partner in both the science and the logistics of OWS.

Dr. Robert Kadlec:

The key is not to let the story die because there are people who would like it to kind of go away. It's really important to kind of keep people focused on it, and I think there has to be accountability across the board.

<RWM: this appears to be a call for Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins to be held accountable for their role in the COVIDcrisis>

Sharri Markson:

What discussions did you have with Anthony Fauci and others behind the scenes about deliberately deciding to turn down the temperature on a lab leak?

Dr. Robert Kadlec:

Well, it was early on in the event when I did have the conversation with Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci. It was the intent then to get the White House involved. What we were trying to do was trying to make sure that politically, that you would not get into a situation where people would make accusations or allegations. But quite honestly what happened was the exact opposite.

<RWM: here we have an implicit acknowledgment that Kadlec was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the public regarding information concerning the lab leak theory of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 into the general human population. And that this was being done to avoid political blowback. Which he acknowledges resulted in exactly the blowback which they sought to avoid.>

Sharri Markson:

You and Fauci in those discussions just wanted to turn the rhetoric down. Is that-

Dr. Robert Kadlec:

Correct, that was it.

<RWM: “turn the rhetoric down” is wordplay for suppressing discussion concerning the lab leak hypothesis for the origin of SARS-CoV-2>

Sharri Markson:

Kadlec says Fauci was worried about protecting his own reputation, and that could be why he diverted attention away from the lab leak.

Dr. Robert Kadlec:

That would be a natural reaction of him or anybody particularly I think for him to saying, what could this do to me and to our institute as a consequence, if we were found to have some culpability or some involvement in this, and I think what probably made that even more acute, was the fact that they didn't have good visibility into what they were doing and what they were supporting through the grants, through EcoHealth Alliance that went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. I think that just probably magnified that concern.

<RWM: here, in this aspect of this particular limited hangout, Kadlec presents both the problem being addressed, and an excuse for Fauci and Collins malfeasance. The problem being that Fauci and Collins believe that NIAID and NIH were likely to get blame for the engineering and release of the virus into the global population. The offered “cover” or excuse being that they were not really aware of what was going down between EcoHealth Alliance and the WIV. That excuse is not tenable given facts such as the use of “burner” cell phones to discuss and conspire regarding this cover up with Jeremy Fararr of the Wellcome Trust (UK) - now chief scientist of the WHO. Also inconsistent with the detailed information which has been uncovered regarding the detailed knowledge and involvement of Fauci in the awarding of these NIAID contracts.>

Sharri Markson:

It's pretty extraordinary to reveal the conversations that you had with Fauci and Collins. It's pretty extraordinary to publicly say that you did try to downplay the rhetoric around a bioweapon and a lab leak. Are you doing this interview in part because you feel guilty about that?

Dr. Robert Kadlec:

I just feel like it is an obligation that I have to kind of say what happened, and I think to factually try to portray this, not to get sympathy or forgiveness, but more to saying factually, here's what happened. This is what we tried to do. Did it work? No.

<RWM: Fascinating. “an obligation that I have to kind of say what happened” appears to be a Freudian slip. Is he actually being forced by some agency or other deep state actor(s) to deploy this limited disclosure, this limited hangout? Is this actually a factual portrayal? Is Kadlec finally coming clean, after his prior work obscuring the truth in other public disclosures? In contrast to his statement that he is not seeking sympathy or forgiveness, the appearance is precisely the opposite.>

In reviewing this latest partial disclosure (ergo partial hangout), my impression is that Dr. Kadlec is well aware of the scope and depth of information which has been compiled by the House Select SubCommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic as it has focused on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and it is not looking favorable for him and his colleagues. This has all the hallmarks of an attempt to “get ahead” of the story and preemptively disclose another fragment of information via an offshore reporter before it gets disclosed by the committee itself.

Bob Kadlec is as “Deep State” as they come. A prime example of what Kash Patel would call a “Government Gangster”. Intimately involved in the creation and management of the biodefense-industrial complex, with a long history of actively exploiting yet another revolving door relationship between both components of this “public-private partnership”. He is highly skilled in deception, has used those skills for decades to navigate and rise within corrupt DC culture, and has played a central role in the COVIDcrisis response which has destroyed both lives and economies throughout the world.

His statement indicates that he is being in some way forced or directed to disclose this story at this particular point in time. Why now and not previously to the Senate HELP committee? Based on his words, this does not appear to be a response to guilt or remorse, but rather an implicit recognition of political expediency under duress.

I agree with Dr. Kadlac; “I think there has to be accountability across the board”. And, on the US side of the equation, that accountability must include Tony Fauci, Francis Collins, Bob Kadlac and Peter Marks.

Post Script- there is no way that this happened without intelligence community and DoD clearance. So why Sky News instead of Katherine Eban (Vanity Fair), who has previously been so willing to publish whatever stories are told to her?

