The video above is a primer on “lipid nanoparticles”, also known as cationic liposomes or nano technology. This video is not going to be for everyone, but it is intended for those who truly wish to understand mechanisms behind the the mRNA delivery technologies. This video this will help explain many of the mysteries of non-viral gene transfer and mRNA vaccines.

As there are literally hundreds of clinical trials which use lipid nanoparticles for mRNA “vaccines”, gene therapy - including for various cancer therapies, this is a technology that is important to understand.

This video is highly technical. It provides more information that some may wish to hear. But for those that truly wish to understand and have an interest in the science, the history behind lipid nanoparticles and a bit of insight into the regulatory bungling by the FDA - enjoy!

This second video (below) is an interview I did with Dana Loesch. This is a short clip (15 minutes) on the variants and related issues.

