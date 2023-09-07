The video above is a primer on “lipid nanoparticles”, also known as cationic liposomes or nano technology. This video is not going to be for everyone, but it is intended for those who truly wish to understand mechanisms behind the the mRNA delivery technologies. This video this will help explain many of the mysteries of non-viral gene transfer and mRNA vaccines.
As there are literally hundreds of clinical trials which use lipid nanoparticles for mRNA “vaccines”, gene therapy - including for various cancer therapies, this is a technology that is important to understand.
This video is highly technical. It provides more information that some may wish to hear. But for those that truly wish to understand and have an interest in the science, the history behind lipid nanoparticles and a bit of insight into the regulatory bungling by the FDA - enjoy!
This second video (below) is an interview I did with Dana Loesch. This is a short clip (15 minutes) on the variants and related issues.
Thank you Dr, Malone. The use of the lipid nanoparticle has been one of my biggest concerns since the release of the shot. I know this is selfish to say, but I am so glad that I followed my gut instincts and did not get the shot. It cost me my career, but my instinct was very strong.
Before I digest this post, I want to thank you for sharing Juliet Bonnay's substack article. I thought I had already lost all my innocence regarding the corruption and evil of our government and the world in general, but the information she shared was devastating to me. The Lord brought to my mind Psalm 37. Here are the first 3 verses of the psalm.
Do not fret because of those who are evil
or be envious of those who do wrong;
for like the grass they will soon wither,
like green plants they will soon die away.
Trust in the Lord and do good;
dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture.
The evil of the last four years is not new. It is, however, more blatant and people are waking up to it. Apart from God's intervention I do not believe it can be stopped. It's looking more and more as though we are in the end times as described in the Bible. We must commit our lives to Jesus, tell others how they can do so, and then do as much good as we can in this world. We must not sit around and watch for Jesus to return, we must work for justice and for reconciliation. Those of us who belong to Jesus can be encouraged. I pray for those who have not yet made that decision to repent and follow Jesus.