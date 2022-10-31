1× 0:00 -12:44

“The Role of Biological Warfare in China’s Drive for Global Hegemony”

By: Clare M. Lopez

In July 2021, Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) issued a Press Release that, to date, stands out for its courage and honesty. Rep. Brooks wrote about a meeting he’d attended with Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese medical doctor, Ph.D. virologist, and whistleblower, who fled to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 2020 after being threatened with being “disappeared” for speaking out about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2. Her mission since then has been to warn America and the world about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s offensive Biological Warfare (BW) program.

That program, a seamlessly linked effort directed by the CCP in collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), dates back to Mao’s 1949 takeover of China. In the wake of WW II, Japan’s horrifying use of BW against the Chinese people became known to the world. The Imperial Japanese Army killed hundreds of thousands of Chinese during the war under the auspices of Unit 731, that had been established in Manchuria in 1932 under the leadership of the notorious Gen. Shiro Ishii, chief medical officer of the Japanese army. Japanese occupiers performed hideous experiments on captive Chinese, including infecting them with cholera, gonorrhea, and plague. Japan’s BW program was also weaponized. Cholera was used to infect water wells and fleas infected with bubonic plague were dropped in aerial bombs over Chinese towns and villages.

What may be less well-known is that Mao’s Communist regime did not eliminate Japan’s BW program in China after the Japanese defeat in WW II, but instead took it over and developed it further. Despite the fact that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) acceded to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in 1984, the PRC’s so-called “civilian-military fusion” policy directs its offensive BW program to this day. “Civilian-military fusion” means that every medical or biological lab, research center, or even university academic program dedicated to basic biology, epidemiology, or virology is obligated to operate under CCP-PLA orders and to share any and all research with regime officials.

Writing in her 2021 book, What Really Happened in Wuhan, Australian author and investigative journalist Sharri Markson noted that “Intelligence agencies and Western governments have known for decades that China has a bioweapons program…Chinese military-affiliated scientists were discussing the weaponization of coronaviruses publicly and openly—and they did so five years before the Covid-19 pandemic”. Quoting from this author’s own December 2021 piece at American Greatness, we have an example of that openness in the May 8, 2021 edition of The Weekend Australian, in which “Australian journalist Riah Matthews revealed the contents of a 2015 document entitled (in English translation) ‘The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons’ that was co-authored by a group of Chinese scientists, including bioweapons experts and PLA scientists”. Even though the U.S. State Department reportedly has this document, no one from senior levels of the U.S. government has commented on it to date. Given the explicit language used by the Chinese bioweaponeers about SARS coronaviruses as part of a “new era of genetic weapons” that can be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed in a way never seen before”, it might be thought that Congress would have held hearings on this, the National Security Council or State Department would have issued some statement, or the White House itself would have brought this to the attention of the UN Security Council. But none of that has happened.

This 2015 document from Chinese bioweaponeers is hardly the only source that attests so brazenly to the CCP-PLA BW program. In September 2019, Jeff Nyquist, a deeply knowledgeable analyst of communism and Marxism, posted “The Secret Speech of Chi Haotian” at his blogsite. Chi Haotian served as the PRC’s Minister of Defense until his death sometime after 2003, which is when he addressed a gathering of high-level CCP members. Quoting once again from this author’s December 2021 American Greatness piece, in this speech Chi spoke “in terrifying terms of the need for ‘special means’—biological weapons—to ‘clean up America’ and make room for Chinese to find ‘lebensraum’ [living space]”.

Pre-dating these documents, of course, is the 1999 Chinese military manual, written as their M.A. degree thesis by two Chinese PLA colonels and published as Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America by the PLA. Among the two dozen “methods of operation” listed within is included “Bio-chemical warfare”. On the page preceding that list, the PLA notes that “The American military is naturally inadequately prepared to deal with this type of enemy psychologically, in terms or measures, and especially as regards military thinking and the methods of operation derived from this. This is because they have never taken into consideration and have even refused to consider means that are contrary to tradition and to select measures of operation other than military means”.

To this point, we have discussed the various open sources that attest to the CCP-PLA’s well-developed offensive BW program. The question, scarcely mentioned by senior U.S. or Western officials, that may naturally be posed is “Why?” “Why are they doing this?” The fact that this question as well as the entire topic of China’s BW program is almost never mentioned, even after the massive devastation of the COVID pandemic, is curious at best and will await further discussion for the moment. But here let us delve into the malevolent motivation that drives the current CCP regime to wield such horrific weapons against us in the first place. For if we of what we like to think of as the Free World are successfully to resist being “assimilated” by an aggressive and expansionist would-be global hegemon (as David Goldman put it in his 2020 book, You Will Be Assimilated: China’s Plan to Sino-form the World), we must understand and confront those malign intentions.

It may be useful to begin by recalling what the famous Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu wrote some 2,500 years ago in his Art of War. This work, perhaps the most important military treatise of the last couple thousand years, presents a set of skills necessary to waging successful warfare. Among those skills, the most important lessons are those on how to avoid kinetic warfare in the first place, by instead deploying cunning, deceit, and psychological manipulation against an enemy poorly prepared to recognize or counter such measures. The PLA authors of Unrestricted Warfare and the CCP’s Party Chairman (perhaps for life?), Xi Jinping are steeped in the study of such strategies. Recalling the PLA’s all-too-accurate assessment of American military readiness (as written some two decades ago), we must somehow be jolted out of our “woke” stupor in time to recognize that China’s deliberate development of deadly pathogens in its military and civilian labs is being done with the explicit strategic military intent that they be unleashed on U.S. and world populations. The psychological warfare component that preceded the 2019 pandemic was pure Sun Tzu, beginning with what Peter Schweizer has told us is a CCP policy of “elite capture”.

With senior leadership of our government, media, and public health institutions co-opted (wittingly or unwittingly) to CCP stratagems, the American public has had no way of understanding the CCP’s plan to dominate the world, beginning with the development and unleashing of a deadly pathogen that we were pre-conditioned by CCP information operations to fear irrationally. The refusal to challenge the CCP-PLA’s decades-old BW program and an almost hypnotic willingness to lock down and thereby destroy our own economies, is pure textbook Sun Tzu. Almost three years into this organized attack, and except for a few courageous Members of Congress, there still has been little official or public pressure to hold the PRC responsible.

Xi Jinping has just been given his third 5-year term as CCP Party Chairman. The world witnessed on live TV his ruthless display of power when former Party Chairman Hu Jintao was dragged out of the Party Congress hall as Xi looked on impassively. Xi is quickly consolidating power, with the appointment of solid loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee. Xi now has the power he sought to push ahead with plans to seize Taiwan, but also to continue development of what he considers the PRC’s most powerful weapon, Biological Warfare agents. Over the years, China has weaponized anthrax, cholera, dengue, various coronaviruses (including the SARS family), plague, and tularemia as well as toxins like botulism and ricin. Such pathogens are studied at the PLA’s sprawling network of military labs as well as at ostensible “civilian” labs like the now infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology. U.S. intelligence likely knows about this but chooses to keep silent.

Remember above all that the PRC declared a “people’s war” against the U.S. in May 2019—and it didn’t just mean a trade war to counter then-President Donald Trump’s sanctions. It meant Unrestricted Warfare, which explicitly includes Bio-chemical warfare. It’s about displacing the U.S. as the world’s pre-eminent power. It’s about achieving power dominance for a liberty-crushing totalitarian system of governance. Deployment of BW agents is not necessarily about racking up a high death count, either: getting the U.S. and the world to paralyze our own economies and education systems without firing a shot while simultaneously manipulating us into avoiding any serious attempt to hold the CCP responsible is sheer psychological warfare brilliance.

Time to wake up.

