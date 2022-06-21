Facebook Is Receiving Sensitive Medical Information from Hospital Websites

Experts say some hospitals’ use of an ad tracking tool may violate a federal law protecting health information

Published in “The Markup”

By Todd Feathers, Simon Fondrie-Teitler, Angie Waller, and Surya Mattu

An article entitled: Facebook Is Receiving Sensitive Medical Information from Hospital Websites is one of the more shocking investigative pieces of the week to not make main-stream corporate media. The authors document how there has been a tracking tool installed on many hospitals’ private website pages, which have been collecting patients’ health information. This includes medical conditions, prescriptions, and doctor’s appointments. This tool is then sending all that data to Facebook/Meta. The authors found this tool was installed in 33 out of 100 of the top hospitals in the USA and on seven major medical systems, including “My Chart.” This means that a large percentage of hospitals have been directly sending patient data to Facebook (or Meta).

The 33 hospitals The Markup found sending patient appointment details to Facebook collectively reported more than 26 million patient admissions and outpatient visits in 2020.

To be clear, this is just the 33 hospitals that The Markup tested… Not the hospital systems or the vast majority of hospital and doctor’s offices who use these large cloud based or networked software systems in the USA.

In reading this, I was struck that patients should demand that their data not be entered into such systems. That a movement to return to data entry systems that are not corrupted by Meta, Facebook or Google needs to be jump-started.

As late as 2017, the government was actually worried about medical systems being hacked. But now? Where is our government in protecting patient’s rights?

Clearly, “we” the people can not rely on the US government. Therefore, we have to protect ourselves. Our doctors and hospitals are being encouraged to buy cloud-based, soft-ware solutions to “protect us.” These medical providers also need to be educated - these large cloud systems-based solutions have been corrupted. The medical providers must understand that patients should be given a choice to opt-out of the system. The right to privacy extends to healthcare in its entirety.

Another investigative article that has been overlooked by most corporate legacy media-

published in Tablet and written by Jennifer Bilek

The Pritzker family, among the top ten wealthiest families in the USA, is using their vast resources to remake human gender and sexuality. They are using gender ideology to remake human biology.

Through investments in the techno-medical complex, where new highly medicalized sex identities are being conjured, Pritzkers and other elite donors are attempting to normalize the idea that human reproductive sex exists on a spectrum. These investments go toward creating new SSI using surgeries and drugs, and by instituting rapid language reforms to prop up these new identities and induce institutions and individuals to normalize them. In 2018, for example, at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center at the University of California Los Angeles (where the Pritzkers are major donors and hold various titles), the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology advertised several options for young females who think they can be men to have their reproductive organs removed, a procedure termed “gender-affirming care.”

Of note, current Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a leading member of this family and this movement, and is being considered as a potential contender for the presidential election in 2024.

The Pritzker family has donated hundreds of millions to hospitals and universities to re-make medicine, education and psychology . Their goal is to promote their vision of sexuality. This vision includes a remaking of sex education in schools to include new ideas about gender ideology and whole medical departments dedicated to transgender issues, including surgery on adolescents.



My short review (above) does not give the article justice, and I recommend that you read the source article by Jennifer Bilek. You can find the article by clicking on this link.