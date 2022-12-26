Whelp, it happened and just when we least expected it!

A pure black Christmas colt!

The perfect end to a perfect day.

We have had a friend (Justine Isernhinke) spend her Christmas holiday with us - as she often does. Which means a few lazy days of talking, working, walking and eating.

So, we had a lovely Christmas morning, followed by an even lovelier afternoon with our son, his wife and our grandchildren. Then we headed to Tad and Kelly Coffin’s house for dinner. Wherein Kelly and Tad had created an amazing organic feast of eclectic “leftover” foods, as they have been hosting large family gatherings for days. After dinner, we talked politics, horses, dogs and a zillion other topics.

Later, this little guy was born!

This is the culmination of almost fifteen years of work.

Pictured below, all registered pure blood Lusitano mares:

Great Grandmother (one of our foundation mares): B-Caranja

Grandmother: Haute Tantra CAL

Mother (Dam): Magnolia CAL (the gray one)

The lineage of Thor on our farm

Surprise! We are pretty sure we are naming him Thor!

Below are the pregnant mares - trying to get another peak at the new foal and dreaming of their own.

Thor’s Dam - Magnolia (Maggie) as a four year old. She truly is a spectacular horse (inspection score 77.25%). We are very proud that she is a “homebred” - a horse born on our farm and bred by us.

Thor’s sire: Jade

Thor’s sire (above) is Jade, our kind, sweet, talented stallion. Such a chill horse that we can put small children on his back one day, then show in FEI dressage the next, and then go for a long trail ride with other horses.

Our horses are more than a passion, they are our family. They know they are loved, cared for and the love they send back to us makes our hearts sing. The thing about horses is that they are truly emotional beings.

Jill’s mother used to say “Count your blessings.” Yes, I am blessed. I work hard. I have spent my life trying to do good but today Jill and I are also very, very lucky. We are truly blessed to have this new little colt come into our lives.

