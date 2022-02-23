With the digital era of information comes great power and opportunity for critical thinkers. Millennials know how to navigate it best.

Guest Written By: Rachel J. Katz

“With great power comes great responsibility,”

as Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben stated. Hopefully, this doesn’t get ‘Fact Checked’ for quoting a fictional character.

Pictured: Hi-Rez, Rachel J. Katz, Jimmy Levy. Photograph by Brandon Morin at Defeat The Mandates DC.

As millennials, we are the first generation of the digital age. We are also the last generation who had to call using a landline, send party invites via snail mail, and actually ring our friends’ doorbells to tell them to come outside and play ball. Some may say this is confusing for us, but I think it’s an incredible advantage. We can go back and forth between the real and digital worlds like it’s nothing. So how does this tie back to the Covid-19 pandemic? Well, we have the strong ability to dig and research on the internet, and then bring what we find back to apply it to real-world problems. In my opinion, this capability has been crucial over the last two years, particularly since our mainstream media has epically failed us. We easily shift from working in an office to virtual home telecommuting without missing a beat. We handle technology very well; it’s become our sixth sense.

Millennials have access to and rely on the most independent news sources- the ones that are not funded and monopolized by the big money Globalists. We can cut through tech algorithms like a hot knife through butter. Just to illustrate the point, I conducted my own social experiment a few weeks ago. I have a friend who is well aware of a lot of the media manipulation going on with society, but he chooses to move back and forth between acknowledging it and just ignoring it; a classic red pill/blue pill (“Matrix”) scenario. One day I decided to take his phone (without telling him) and go on multiple different news sources and influencer pages which he would never click on. The idea was that if I did this little test, in the coming days his entire popular page will recommend the same type of content I just viewed on his profile, and he will be sending it to me knowing I like to consume this type of content. And sure enough, in a matter of days that is exactly what happened.

With big tech algorithms, we are living in our own echo chambers. Hearing and seeing exactly what we are comfortable processing. Just like the “The Matrix”, tech feeds us what they think we want, and what they want us to want. I knew right then and there that we (as a society) are up to our eyeballs into a psychological operation designed to control us. But I also saw that we have the power to research for ourselves, and even dig deep on subjects we may disagree with or which tech thinks we may not be interested in. But we, the people, have the power. Sometimes, we just need to pause for a moment and zoom out on the situation, closely analyze, reflect on our own thoughts and not rely on big tech’s algorithms about what we should be thinking. Otherwise, we will completely let the Globalists delete the critical thinking process from all of humanity.

While composing the previous paragraph, I realized that putting worlds down on virtual paper brought me closer to understanding how Big Tech, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Millennials all tie together. We risk loosing our individualism and ability to think critically as a result of our generation’s sheltered upbringing. We must not be the generation that lets our health suffer the same result. It’s time to realize that we must gather and analyze our own facts and then form our own opinions, so that we may raise a new generation that is more resistant to tyranny and which values to our natural God-given freedoms and liberties.

Photograph by: Rachel J. Katz. Pictured (among others): Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Christina Parks, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Heather Gosling, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Lynn Fynn, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Ernest Ramirez, Hi-Rez, Jimmy Levy.

This brings me to another topic that I constantly think about as a 27-year-old who plans to be a mom someday soon. My fellow Millennials may say, “Well, how did our generation end up this way”? How did the Baby Boomer generation influence the Millennial generation? Let me paint this picture for you. Our parents grew up with TV dinners and two or three mainstream basic cable news stations, never questioning the validity or news sources used by these stations (because it was so new- this way of consuming news was a social experiment at the time). And a key component of the typical Millennial childhood is that we were raised by Baby Boomers. I do not mean this as a shot at our Boomer parents and their generation, and I absolutely love my family. But we must consider the facts. Our grandparents raised our parents after some serious Tyrannical times. This included the post-Nazi Germany era, the ending of the Jim Crow Era, the Vietnam War era, The Great Depression, and many more extreme events. Our grandparents knew what it was like to fight for freedom. They knew better yet what it was like to nearly lose it all. So, then we have the follow on generation, our Boomer parents, who have had a really nice ride because their parents sacrificed so much for them. In their own way they have developed a strong sense of their own privileges. So, would we be ignorant or naïve to think that this sense of urgency to fight for freedom may skip a generation or two? Speaking as only one of many Millennials with many different points of view, it certainly looks that way to me.

How do freedom and the COVID-19 pandemic go hand in hand? As Dr. Robert Malone stated in a previous Substack piece, it has everything to do with the Overton window and how much it has shifted in almost two years of the pandemic. If we discuss the stages of this pandemic and how millennials have reacted to each stage, we can better understand how we can slow down, research, and critically think about how to navigate through this.

Photographed: Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone. Photo By: Rachel J. Katz

I’m a Florida girl, so I’m used to cleaning up messes after a storm. Unfortunately, the mess our parents left behind through mass compliance and entrusting the media is the biggest hurricane of them all. The early to mid-1900s brought many challenges and burdens, and our grandparents really had to roll their sleeves up and struggle with their own sweat and hard labor to overcome those problems. If the early 1900s were a stock listed on Wall Street, it would have been a great time for government officials like Nancy Pelosi to buy in because it was only up from there. Conversely, our grandparents raised a very privileged generation that didn’t have to struggle nearly as much as they did. They protected and nurtured them, perhaps a bit too much. So now too many of them just accept what they are told to do by authority figures. Many people find it selfish not just to follow the rules of the talking heads and local health officials. However, antithetically I find it selfish to force younger generations to put their lives on hold for older generations. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified before the Louisiana State Legislature, saying:





“Never in human history have old people required young people to take risks, make sacrifices and die to preserve older people. We have a fiduciary duty to our children. Older people sacrifice themselves for children in a moral society, in a robust society, in a society that we are proud of. We do not tell children to take risks to preserve older people. We need to stand up and make a moral choice and an ethical choice for our children.”

The last battle on American soil was in 1890, and most of us just go on about our day as if another war in our backyard isn’t possible. Through all the progress we’ve made throughout the 1900s, many of us have been sheltered from what actually came before the struggles. It’s time to wake up and realize a war on our soil is and has been here. A war on religion, children, and tradition. This time the war is cultural, spiritual, technological, and biological. Baby boomers were raised ignorant of this conniving agenda of the government, big financial interests, and their allies in the intelligence agencies. We, as millennials, are fighting for the chance not to have to raise our kids the same way. We can’t let social media and Big Tech algorithms do our thinking and decision-making for us.

Now is the time for us to put the power back in the people. Realizing that we have the power to do this is the only barrier between what we have now and living that reality. We have to continue waking others up in a loving, compassionate, yet stern way. We must provide facts and back those facts up with evidence. I know it isn’t easy, and sometimes it feels like an eternity of chasing our tails, but revolutions don’t happen overnight, and this one won’t be televised.

So as Millennials, it’s our turn to step up to the plate. It’s our turn to raise a whole new generation of freedom-loving, God-fearing patriots who think critically, thoroughly research to discover the truth, and no longer take at face value the lies that the Boomer legacy media has tried so hard to make us believe.