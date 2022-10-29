Regarding- An Analysis of the Origins of the COVID19 Pandemic; Interim Report, Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions Minority Oversight Staff, October 2022

1× 0:00 -30:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Those who have been attending or listening to my recent talks and podcasts may have noticed that I have repeatedly stated that my opinion is that SARS-CoV-2 virus was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and somehow entered the general population approximately September 2019. Based on their report, this now appears to also be the interim minority opinion of the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions Minority Oversight Staff, which has been archived at the Malone Institute under the government corruption tab, and can be found here.

Here is the cautiously worded but still stunning conclusion of this interim report:

As noted by the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, the COVID19 Lancet Commission, and the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence 90-Day Assessment on the COVID-19 Origins, more information is needed to arrive at a more precise, if not a definitive, understanding of the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and how the COVID-19 pandemic began (see footnote). Governments, leaders, public health officials, and scientists involved in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and working to prevent future pandemics, must commit to greater transparency, engagement, and responsibility in their efforts. Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident. New information, made publicly available and independently verifiable, could change this assessment. However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy. The following are critical outstanding questions that would need to be addressed to be able to more definitively conclude the origins of SARS-CoV-2: What is the intermediate host species for SARS-CoV-2? Where did it first infect humans?

Where is SARS-CoV-2’s viral reservoir?

How did SARS-CoV-2 acquire its unique genetic features, such as its furin cleavage site? Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural zoonotic spillover is the source of the pandemic, as was demonstrated for the 2002-2004 SARS outbreak. In other words, there needs to be verifiable evidence that a natural zoonotic spillover actually occurred, not simply that such a spillover could have occurred.

I recommend that you also read the excellent extensive coverage on this report from Pro-Publica and Vanity Fair (in partnership) entitled “COVID-19 Origins: Investigating a “Complex and Grave Situation” Inside a Wuhan Lab”. This follows on a previous investigative report by Katherine Eban in Vanity Fair entitled “The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins”.

A summary of examples concerning how the corporate media have previously covered the “Lab Leak Hypothesis” explanation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found below:

By way of relevant historical context, on approximately 04 January, 2020 I received an unexpected phone call from Dr. Michael Callahan (known to me to have been a CIA agent, and separately confirmed to me by NY Times reporter Davey Alba in February 2022 as a “former” CIA agent). During this call, Dr. Callahan revealed to me that he was calling from China, and that he was in country under cover of his Harvard Professor appointment. Further information regarding Dr. Callahan can be found in this article by Raul Diego, with research support by Whitney Webb, entitled “DARPA’s Man in Wuhan”. It is important to know that Callahan has provided advice in the White House to at least three US Presidents, including Obama and Trump.

On 04 January 2020, Dr. Callahan told me that there was a novel coronavirus circulating in the Wuhan region, it was looking like a significant biothreat, and I should get “my team” engaged in seeking ways to mitigate the risk of this new agent. My sense from this and subsequent discussions with Dr. Callahan over the next few months during 2020 was that he had been in China as part of an exchange program, sent there under his joint appointment at a Chinese sister hospital of the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, where he has maintained a faculty appointment since 2005. Dr. Callahan asserted to me that he had been directly involved in managing hundreds of cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan during early 2020, and according to journalist Brendan Borrell, who has acted as a close ally of Dr. Callahan and published many stories (and a recent book) about his various exploits, Dr. Callahan escaped Wuhan surreptitiously by boat immediately prior to the lockdown of the region on 23 January 2020. If you believe Borrell’s story line (and I do not- Callahan is a CIA trained liar, and I have previously seen Borrell publish unverifiable falsehoods), the heroic Dr. Callahan first stepped into a Wuhan hospital the day before the lockdown:

He went to Wuhan anyway and hunkered down in a guest house, waiting to get the word from his friends. “They had to check in to make sure things were safe for me.” On Jan. 22, Callahan slipped on medical scrubs and donned an N95 mask and a pair of goggles to pass through the entrance of the Wuhan Central Hospital, a boot-shaped glass building rising up from the city’s empty streets. There, his colleagues registered him as a “guest clinical educator,” a title that would allow him into the wards as an observer. The next day, the city locked down. Callahan had just made it into the white-hot center of the outbreak.

Note the careful dissembling and cover that Borrell provides Callahan (and the CIA):

If he went to Wuhan, Callahan knew he couldn’t worry his wife by telling her about his plan. He had to be careful about telling anyone. He didn’t have official permission to travel there, after all. “It was not sanctioned, not authorized,” he said.

When Callahan set down his bag in the lobby of the Westin Hotel and was handed the key card to his room, he had to smirk. There’s 400 rooms in this hotel, and I get the same room every time? he thought. It was a fine room. Clean bathroom, firm mattress. It was also a tell. Ever since Chinese hackers stole a database containing information about his high-level security clearance, Callahan knew that someone might be watching his every move. “I’m not that good-looking of a guy, but you’d think I was Brad Pitt when I go down and get a beer,” he said. “Honeypots. But, you know, we get training for that.”

Who is the “we” that get training to avoid honeypots? Yet another tell….

Borrell now asserts that Callahan left Wuhan one week after his arrival:

All told, Callahan spent almost a week on the ground helping his colleagues keep the hospital functioning, learning about the virus’s toll on the human body, and taking note of what drugs doctors were throwing at the virus. Chinese officials were planning to tighten Wuhan’s quarantine measures, banning residents even from stepping out to buy food. Callahan slipped across the river by boat — “the black-market way” — and returned to Nanjing, where he and his colleagues had a video link with the ICU units in two hospitals in Wuhan and could provide advice and track patient outcomes. Callahan knew he needed to report what he was seeing to his friends in the U.S. government.

Which would mean that Callahan, who reported to me that he had helped manage hundreds of cases of COVID-19 while in Wuhan (600 as I recall Michael bragging, but Borrell says 277), did so early in the outbreak within a one week period. In retrospect, this is yet another lie.

Clearly this story told by Borrell is a limited hangout, as was his prior April 26, 2020 story that Callahan had examined a series of 6,000 Chinese cases during that time and discovered the activity of Famotidine as a COVID-19 treatment. I know for a fact that he never used Famotidine to treat COVID-19 while he was in Wuhan or later when he was managing the Diamond Princess outbreak and setting up the portable hospital in New York City, and only began looking into the potential efficacy after I reported to him on the findings of the group that I was leading (and my own personal experience self-treating with Famotidine when I was infected during the Boston Wuhan-1 outbreak at the end of Feb 2020). To this point, when this false narrative was published in Science magazine, I requested from Borrell, Callahan, and Science Magazine a copy of the database which was purportedly used to make this discovery, and none of these were able to provide it. I once asked Borrell if he was also CIA, or as Callahan often says “a member of the secret handshake club”. Borrell denied any association, but there is no question in my mind that for some inexplicable reason Borrell has been publishing Callahan’s cover stories for many years. Like this one for example: “95,000 stranded at sea: What happens when a cruise ship becomes a hot zone”. After returning from China to report to his longstanding close associate Dr. Bob Kadlac (then serving as the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response to the Trump administration), back in Washington DC, Callahan was then deployed to help managing both the Diamond Princess outbreak during the first week of February, 2020, as well as the March 08 Grand Princess outbreak. Which would mean that he would have arrived in Nanjing, China under cover of his Harvard appointment, beginning 22 Jan traveled to Wuhan and managed between 200 and 600 COVID-19 patients, emailed Bob Kadlac on Jan 28 alerting him of the emerging threat (weeks after he had called me), escaped Wuhan by boat returning to Nanjing, continued to monitor hospital COVID-19 management practices remotely from Nanjing, returned to Washington DC to report to Kadlac, and then deployed to the Diamond Princess in Japan during the first week of February. And during this time, was supposedly was involved in a detailed statistical analysis of a 6,000 patient Chinese database (which no one else has ever seen) to discover that Famotidine is active against COVID-19. I know from personal communication with Michael that he then designed and managed deployment of the tent hospital in NY City, and then deployed to manage and set US policy for COVID-19 treatment and infection control in nursing homes. I also know that he presented the data from our research group at White House and WHO meetings as the support for advocating for Famotidine as a COVID-19 repurposed drug treatment, but did not present data from the ephemeral 6000 person Chinese data base analysis.

As for myself, I downloaded the sequence of the “Wuhan Seafood Market Virus” available on the NIH servers on January 10, and got busy with volunteers from the DTRA-funded project group at Alchem Laboratories in Alachua Florida, which contract (focused on use of biorobots and computational modeling to identify inhibitors of organophosphate chemical toxins) I had helped write and win and for which I was then serving as project manager. I directed the group to focus on identifying repurposed drugs which could inhibit the Papain-like protease of the virus (3-ClPro) as opposed to the main serine protease (M-Pro) which has been the primary focus of Pharmaceutical company research into SARS-1 inhibitors. Computational docking studies lead to a ranked priority list which included Famotidine, and I confirmed the activity of this agent by treating myself after I was infected during the last week of February 2020. Jill got busy beginning January 04 after the Callahan call, and with my help wrote and self-published (Amazon) a book designed for a lay audience to help them prepare and protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. The highly referenced book (written by a PhD and an MD/MS with decades of experience in infectious disease outbreaks) was published during the first week of February, 2020, and was censored/deleted by Amazon in March 2020 due to “violating community standards” which were not otherwise specified at the time. No appeal. The fact that Jill and I were able to produce and published this book in a month has been cited by some conspiracy theorists as evidence that I was “in on the game” well before January 04, but I can assure you that this is merely a testimony to the commitment and efforts of Dr. Jill-Glasspool Malone to warn and help our friends, community, social media followers, and the general population. To have this product of such hard work and commitment summarily deleted without appeal by Amazon was deeply damaging to her morale, as it would be to yours.

On a side note, early in February 2020, I directly asked Michael for his opinion on the possibility that the “2019 Novel Coronavirus” (not yet named SARS-CoV-2) originated from a laboratory. His response was that “my people have carefully analyzed the sequence, and there is no evidence that this virus was genetically engineered”. We now know that this was another lie, and that there is clear evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was genetically engineered.

Based on this timeline and history, as well as my own direct personal communication with Dr. Callahan, I strongly suspect that both the gross clinical mismanagement of ventilatory support during the first phase of the outbreak (responsible for up to 30,000 deaths) as well as the stunningly poor management practices of Nursing Home and Extended Care facilities throughout the USA can be directly traced to the influence of Dr. Michael Callahan, DARPAs Man in Wuhan and arguably the top US Government/CIA expert in both biowarfare and gain of function research.

Consistent with this being a limited hangout, much later during early 2022 I received a call from Dr. David Hone, Ph.D., a longtime associate (since he was a post-doctoral student at University of Maryland) and former employee of Dr. Robert Gallo’s Institute of Human Virology, in which he told me that Callahan was not present in Wuhan on January of 2020, that “we did not have anyone there at that time”, and that I should stop asserting otherwise. Dr. Hone was serving as a GS-15 rank DTRA CB civilian rank employee of the DoD at the time, essentially as the Chief Scientific Officer of DTRA CB. Clearly, this timeline is a sensitive topic, and deserves further congressional investigation. Sworn testimony from both Drs. Hone and Callahan should be obtained.

Disclosure of Potential Conflict of Interest

Lately, various uninformed detractors and conspiracy theorists have asserted that I am a CIA agent or in some other way “controlled opposition” to the global medical freedom movement. My responses refuting these accusations has been provided previous substack essays. However, in the interest of full disclosure and to be clear, I am not now and have never been an agent, analyst, subcontractor, or in any other way employed by DARPA, CIA, DIA, NSA, or any other branches of the intelligence community. I have previously collaborated with Dr. Callahan during the West African Ebola outbreak, as well as the Zika outbreak, resulting in two publications entitled “Zika Virus: Medical Countermeasure Development Challenges” and “Zika Fetal Neuropathogenesis: Etiology of a Viral Syndrome”, for both of which I am senior author. I also once created and briefly operated a consulting company called “Galloway and Associates”, in which my business partner, Dr. Darryl Galloway (former senior administrator at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Chem-Bio Defense (CB) division, otherwise known as the DTRA Chemical and Biological Technologies Directorate (DTRA CB)) was a retired CIA officer. Among other academic appointments, I have previously served as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Armed Forces University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). Since my employment at DynPort Vaccine Company shortly after the anthrax attacks, I have long collaborated in various ways with DTRA CB the Joint Science and Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense (JSTO-CBD) under the Department of Defense Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP), and the The United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). My understanding from first person communication early in 2022 with a colleague at DTRA CB is that the threat mitigation branch of DTRA (see here for details about DTRA and its history) has historically provided funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and continues to do so in the present.

Further information and interviews about my work in drug repurposing prior to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, entitled “Repurposing Licensed Drugs for Use Against the Zika Virus” can be found here. My many publications and patents involving mRNA, DNA, cationic liposome technology development, development of the use of pulsed electrical fields to deliver polynucleotides to skin and other tissues, and other research relating to polynucleotide delivery can be found here.

My history of leadership, collaboration, achievements, knowledge, stills, abilities and overall productivity in both vaccine and repurposed drug development areas, particularly while serving US Government at the interface of industry, academia, HHS, and DoD made me a logical person for Dr. Callahan to contact.

Returning to the Minority report…

I strongly recommend that any that are interested in this topic carefully read the “Interim minority opinion of the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions Minority Oversight Staff”, which as mentioned above has been archived at the Malone Institute under the government corruption tab, and can be found here

As noted by a colleague who writes for the Brownstone Institute:

The report includes facts that appear to imply the lab leak occurred in September 2019: "The database containing the sequences of viruses collected by the WIV, including unpublished SARS-related coronaviruses, was taken offline starting in September 2019." "The November 12, 2019 report suggested a biosafety problem had occurred at the WIV sometime before November 2019" The virus was likely everywhere in the US throughout the winter months and just gradually made its way through the population. which again raises the interesting issue of the wave of death in March and April. I'm more and more inclined to think that this excess death was 1) lockdown panic, 2) intubation, and 3) avoidable nursing home infection/spread due to policies.

Dr. Michael Callahan was deeply involved in establishing US official public policy for all three of these issues. Furthermore, his close ally Dr. Robert (Bob) Kadlac was closely involved in supporting both the “official” Senate minority report as well as the Pro Publica/Vanity Fair analyses linked above. My general sense is that Dr. Kadlac is also a member of the intelligence community, although (unlike the case with Dr. Callahan) I cannot verify this. This seems to be the case with almost all of the leaders in the Biodefense community in the United States. As well as some that are now employed abroad in various international biodefense initiatives.

However, including Dr. Kadlac as an expert guiding the interpretation of documents and timelines is akin to including Dr. Peter Daszak (president of the EcoHealth Alliance) in the Lancet investigation and letter designed to destroy the lab leak hypothesis, or to having Dr. Anthony Fauci involved in investigating the same subject matter. I strongly recommend that the authors of the minority report carefully reconsider the deep conflicts of interest involved in using Dr. Kadlac as a guide in their investigations.

Otherwise, what they are likely to produce is yet another limited hangout that will then need to be revised as new information is revealed.

Final Note

Please add your own observations regarding the “Interim minority opinion of the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions Minority Oversight Staff” and the accompanying ProPublica/Vanity fair article in the comments section of this substack essay.

I also ask that each of you carefully consider what questions YOU think should be asked of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his colleagues when they are forced to provide sworn testimony during upcoming criminal and civil investigations.

Together, we have created an amazingly thoughtful and insightful community among the paid subscribers of this substack. As I have opportunities to learn from your comments, rest assured that I will forward the best of your observations and advice to a variety of legal groups that I am in contact with.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Leave a comment