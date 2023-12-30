Beware the culture warrior who cries wolf.

Looking for a silver lining in the oppressively gray COVIDcrisis cloud cover, one upside has been that many long standing dysfunctional western political and cultural trends have been flushed out into the light, where all with open eyes can see them. Of these, one of the most persistent and counterproductive has been the tendency of movements to overreach as they gain followers, cohesion and political power.

Jacobin (per dictonary.com) (in the French Revolution) A member of a radical society or club of revolutionaries that promoted the Reign of Terror and other extreme measures, active chiefly from 1789 to 1794: so called from the Dominican convent in Paris, where they originally met. An extreme radical, especially in politics.

Taking a long view, there is no question that immature reactionary political movements almost always over-extend themselves, often resulting in a form of Jacobinism wherein a movement applies ratcheting radical political purity tests to supporters, and winds up delegitimizing and devouring itself. Again and again we see a movement either form or capture an existing political party, gain power and influence, and then self-destruct due to “true believers” that push immature policy positions too far too fast. The recent political rise of a conservative movement in Poland followed by policy overreach and electoral defeat provides one of many recent examples.

In the age of decentralized internet communities and communication, particularly in the traditional “West” (as opposed to Asia, for example), those driving this process are often culture warriors and their supporters. Their missions vary, in some cases are synthetic (“astroturf” or fake grass roots), but are almost always grounded in some injustice- real, synthetic or imagined. At the vanguard of these movements one typically observes passionate “true believers” who become obsessed with the cause, and tend to continually push the boundaries of the accepted injustice agenda (see Overton Window) seeking to bring various social and political adjacencies under the tent of whatever cause is being advocated for.

Genuine populist sentiments often drive spontaneous assembly of “resistance” groups. In some cases the cause and underlying injustice is actually fraudulent- a cover story for a hidden agenda. In other cases, a subgroup sharing a common sense of persecution may be driven to constantly seek new opponents or targets of their ire in an effort to maintain momentum, group cohesion and/or funding - which can easily get coopted (often by non-profit advocacy organizations) into a form of grift.

In the age of social media, almost any perceived social injustice can be weaponized to simultaneously advance development of a group, a culture war agenda, donation-driven funding streams or even for-profit corporations established to exploit the movement. No surprise then that a broad-based trend towards increased social splintering, factionalism and political fragmentation has accelerated within today’s internet ecosystem. And that this trend provides a target rich landscape for those seeking to damage or destroy the cultural norms and cohesion of opponents - whether nation states, multinational alliances, religious movements, or regional populist movements.

So the Wolf made a good meal off the boy’s flock, and when the boy complained, the wise man of the village said: “A liar will not be believed, even when he speaks the truth.”

The fable of the boy who cried wolf is attributed to Aesop (#210) (Greek oral tradition, approx. 620-564 BCE). Much like the shepherd boy in the story, aspiring social media influencers and politico-social movement true believers have a tendency to seek attention by making alarmist statements concerning imaginary threats or individuals they consider insufficiently pure.

I often refer to promotion of overstated and poorly documented threats as “fear porn”, in that it is both highly seductive and addictive (dopamine hits). Fear porn is often combined with speculative and poorly documented threatening narratives as purity tests for movement membership, acceptance and legitimacy. If an erstwhile group member is not sufficiently enthusiastic about the latest purity test, he or she is metaphorically sent to meet Madame Guillotine. This is another form of bad jacketing, whether or not radicalized movement members are aware that is what they are doing. To further complicate matters, both fear porn and bad jacketing are core go-to strategies deployed by practitioners of modern PsyWar propaganda campaigns, and are routinely used to delegitimize individuals and movements.

To provide a tactical example to illustrate the point, consider four false narratives deployed during the COVIDcrisis which have been highly effective in disrupting growing momentum of different jab-resistance narratives.

Early on, it became apparent that the genetic “vaccine” products, which produce much more SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the body of those receiving these products than is associated with COVID disease, were triggering abnormal blood clotting- giving rise to the slang “clot shot”. As public awareness of this grew, a video was produced and released by a former bounty hunter turned social media personality. The video mixed reporting on bona fide observations and concerns with unsupported statements and theorizing, stirred and shaken to yield a heady brew of conspiratorial speculation, misinterpretation of normal post-mortem clotting in mortuary cadaver specimens, and genuine abnormal medical and pathologic observations. The video went viral, but much of the content was readily debunked, resulting in a loss of public interest and attention to the actual underlying problem. Much like what happens in Aesop’s fable when the shepherd boy repeatedly but falsely cries “Wolf!”.

Similarly, as responsible and qualified independent genetic analyses of the engineered sequences present in the gain-of-function modified SARS-CoV-2 genome were proceeding, a chiropractor with no significant training or experience in molecular virology began speculating about snake venom (and other toxin) sequence incorporation into the virus, and then moved to theories concerning contamination of public water supplies with snake venom toxins. These speculative and poorly documented narratives were then amplified by the same bounty hunter/social media personality, with the end result being loss of public interest in the bona fide sequence analysis work and findings of true experts.

A third narrative which waxes and wanes in the dark corners of social media involves speculation that the modified-mRNA + DNA fragment lipid nanoparticles intentionally include various undisclosed toxins, living organisms (hydra), and/or nanobots which are capable of interacting with 5G cellular radio frequencies or otherwise reprogramming the brains of those accepting such adulterated products. Again, in the broader context, while these speculations can often fire off strong dopamine hits for radicalized true believers, they alienate average people that can easily sense when someone is caught up in their own narrative. People who are just trying to solve the routine problems of daily life, and not interested in red meat thrown to those immersed in a counter-narrative.

A more recent version of this conundrum is the false narrative that SpikeVax (Moderna) and Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) are intentionally deployed bioweapons designed to support a global depopulation agenda, and are not actually FDA regulated/approved pharmaceuticals.

Here is the FDA webpage for Comirnaty, which clearly indicates otherwise.

Indication: For active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Here is the FDA webpage for SpikeVax. Same deal.

Indication: For active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older

<aside- note the fraud here. It is widely known and agreed that neither Comirnaty nor Spikevax prevents coronavirus disease 2019, nor do they prevent infection and replication of SARS-CoV-2. THAT is the truth which is being actively hidden from the public! And that is what the average person needs to hear.

Also, a case can be made that the actual market authorized products are not available in the USA, and only FDA regulated EUA versions are available. >

Yet this clear falsehood is being promoted and applied by some as a legitimacy purity test, and if one indicates that the obvious is true (FDA regulation), then one is accused of being a “fake”.

This is a classic example of Jacobinism or counter-mass formation. Factionalism coupled to a purity test, wrapped up in bad jacketing. One of many such examples I have experienced over the last three years. Highly counterproductive for those of us who are focused on communicating to the persuadable as well as the true believers.

There are many current topic areas that are being subjected to these types of pressures, strategies and tactics:

Climate change

Transgenderism

Migration/open borders (accusations of racism)

Voter fraud

Insurrection and 14th amendment

Among many others.

But the current issue that I think best illustrates the problems, consequences and nuances of culture warriors that cry Wolf! involves the contentious and chronic issue of anti-Semitism. And yes, I am well aware that anti-Zionism is not the same as anti-Semitism. Hatred of people of Jewish faith is clearly a long standing, real problem. There obviously are anti-Semitic individuals and groups, as well as an established history of shocking genocide during the early to mid- 20th century (as well as many other historic examples) that demonstrates the existence of the rabidly anti-Semitic.

This comes home to me on an almost daily basis when I am accused and attacked on GAB for having a pro-Jewish bias. To be honest, I am generally more comfortable in Jewish culture that some others, perhaps because when I was a young schoolboy my best friend (Aaron Roberts) was Jewish, and his mother (Eva) spent endless after school hours caring for me while both of my parents worked. But here comes the mission creep(s).

According to their website, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is a New York-based international Jewish non-governmental organization and advocacy group, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, that specializes in civil rights law and combats antisemitism and extremism. Apparently the ADL wants to take down Substack - presumably due to its absolutist position on free speech, and so put together a hit piece bundling “Antisemitism, False Information and Hate Speech”. This trope was further reinforced and amplified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and the infamous Taylor Lorenz at the Washington Post. Many are also aware that CCDH and Taylor Lorenz are now attempting the same ploy with the “X” platform.

Those listed as purveyors of these sins by the ADL included anti-Zionist and a few anti-Semitic substack sites with small numbers of subscribers, coupled with some of the largest such as Steve Kirsh, Joe Mercola, and myself. None of whom are anti-semitic or post anti-semitic content.

This smear campaign, involving fraudulently coupling claims or guilt-by association tactics involving weaponization of anti-Semitism accusations against those who question government- and Pharma-approved vaccine narratives, was also employed by notorious pro-vaccine industry shill Dr. Peter Hotez, was used to justify removing Andrew Bridgen (UK Commons MP notorious for raising questions about COVID jab harms) from his senior conservative party post, and was also used to attack popular BBC alternative GB News.

And then along came the recent Gaza conflict, and the world got a clear demonstration that REAL anti-Semitism, the kind that the ADL was actually created to combat, was alive and well. Globally.

And suddenly this contrived activist narrative that sought to equate those who were questioning Globalism and the safety and effectiveness of the genetic COVID-19 “vaccines” with true anti-Semites was demonstrated to be a synthetic paper tiger.

In seeking to push other agendas to fit with their core objective of fighting true anti-Semitism, the ADL found itself with damaged legitimacy at precisely the point where it most needed to claim a moral high ground. Acting together with CCDH, Taylor Lorenz, and Peter Hotez, the organization had attempted to broaden their mandate and objectives, and falsely cried Wolf! about people who were not actually anti-Semitic. It was apparently a surprise only to the ADL and its surrogates that they then found themselves confronting a public tired of their propaganda that would not respond to their alerts and complaints concerning true anti-Semitism.

Overreach and blowback.

Which brings me back to my opening point. These self-appointed vanguards of their own “revolutionary” narratives repeatedly destroy legitimate protest and resistance movements from within, and again and again throughout history turn on their colleagues through this process of ratcheting radical purity tests which primarily act to delegitimize those working to recruit a critical mass of supporters.

And in some, but not all cases this process of repeated divisive purity testing is actively exploited by false flag operators seeking to conquer by division.

Beware of culture warriors who repeatedly cry Wolf!

Share

Give a gift subscription