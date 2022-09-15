This brief substack provides an update regarding the popular MonkeyPox Fearporn thread that we have been publishing since 31 May 2022.

Presented this early this AM as part of a slide deck presentation to a conference in Vienna, but thought you folks would appreciate this update. Worldwide public health threat? US Public health crisis? Note the parallels between the US and global case count. To my eyes, this cannot be attributed to vaccination in USA. Make your own assessment, think for yourself. GAVI (Gates funded) had predicted 10% mortality on their webpage. Good to know. Look down below for the actual case fatality rate (shocking hint, GAVI was off by 275 - fold!).

If I can figure this out, why can’t the WHO and US HHS?

Just to recap:

During many speaking engagements, I cover the MonkeyPox story as an example to illustrate the exploitation of fear in the context of media and public health. I think it is such a clear cut case study that it is very useful in helping audiences understand how the media and governments (and the WHO) have learned to exploit public health for various purposes.

Since I was going to cover the topic once again during my talk today to Better Way Conference Vienna; September 15-19, I decided to check in with the data once again and update my slides. What I found is (once again) consistent with my thesis that this public health event management was grossly exaggerated. So, without further ado, below are the slides presented today on this topic, including the final updated slide. Draw your own conclusions. Don’t let me do your thinking for you!

