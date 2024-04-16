A new paper published in the journal PLOS One, a very highly rated journal, deserves scrutiny.

The study published in this article documents that people with long COVID had much worse outcomes when “vaccinated” (after developing long COVID) than those who didn’t receive a vaccine, and that these bad outcomes persisted for at least a year after “vaccination.”

Objective: The current study aimed to identify the association between COVID-19 vaccination and prolonged post-COVID symptoms (long-COVID) in adults who reported suffering from this condition. Methods: This was a retrospective follow-up study of adults with long-COVID syndrome. The data were collected during a phone call to the participants in January-February 2022. We inquired about their current health status and also their vaccination status if they agreed to participate. Results: In total, 1236 people were studied; 543 individuals reported suffering from long long- COVID (43.9%). Chi square test showed that 15 out of 51 people (29.4%) with no vaccination and 528 out of 1185 participants (44.6%) who received at least one dose of any vaccine had long long- COVID symptoms (p = 0.032). Conclusions: In people who have already contracted COVID-19 and now suffer from long-COVID, receiving a COVID vaccination has a significant association with prolonged symptoms of long-COVID for more than one year after the initial infection…

The conclusion section for this paper was then followed with this statement:

However, vaccines reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 (including reinfections) and its catastrophic consequences (e.g., death). Therefore, it is strongly recommended that all people, even those with a history of COVID-19, receive vaccines to protect themselves against this fatal viral infection.

Frankly, the end of the abstract would be laughable, except that this is not a laughing matter. Why are these sorts of remarks necessary for a paper to be published in a peer reviewed journal like PLOS One?

Well, for a start the editor-in-chief. Emily Chenette, PhD graduated from Columbia as an undergraduate and so is throughly indoctrinated into the most current paradigms. Although she has hardly posted on Twitter since 2021, this is one of the few posts left on her Twitter page:

It seems as though cheerleading for the government narrative is required these days. Also, Dr. Peter Hotez is very influential in the PLOS journal series, and serves as editor in chief of at least one PLOS journal.

I suppose we can be grateful that the journal published anything critical about the mRNA jab at all. Most journals still won’t take the risk of publishing an article critical of US government health policies, particularly regarding the C-19 jab.

And now for a bit of relevant personal history-

The above paper matters to me because in April of 2021 I received two doses of the Moderna inoculation almost directly after it had been made available in early 2021, and that decision altered my health irrevocably.

Before taking the jab, I first phoned Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. He assured me that although the clinical trials had been rushed, no short-cuts had been taken. And that there were no safety signals or cause for alarm regarding the C-19 “vaccines” based on the more complete Pfizer documentation he had received and reviewed. That would have been the set of documents which FDA would not release until so ordered by US courts.

As I have spoken about time and time again, I took the jab for two main reasons. One reason was the governmental threats that travel would soon become impossible without verification of having taken the “vaccine” (ergo, the threat of vaccine passport requirements). The second reason was that the scientific community and main-stream media were reporting that the “vaccine” would reduce the symptoms of long COVID.

You see, I was a sufferer of long COVID, as I had contracted COVID-19 in February of 2020. It hit me hard, but I did treat myself with Famotidine, and managed to stay out of the hospital. However, shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog, etc. continued into 2021.

For anyone who doubts that the scientific community and main-stream media weren’t pushing vaccines to reduce the symptoms of long-COVID, the image below is from just such an article (April 2021), by Kathy Katella in a Yale Medicine publication. Also below is the text from that article as to why the vaccine was considered beneficial to treat long COVID. Note that this was all based on pure speculation.

Below are some other articles from 2021; focused on pushing the vaccine on people with long COVID. It is important to document these articles, as such disinformation by main-stream media and our government has a way of either being disappeared off the net or altered post-publication. Yes, main-stream media now routinely edits old articles - in keeping with the current narrative and “facts”. I kid you not.

The vaccine was also pushed for long COVID sufferers via state-sponsored media, such as NPR.

Back to my history. In early 2021, I spoke to colleagues at the FDA, who assured me that the vaccine was safe and was helping people with long COVID. They also re-assured me that the toxicity that I had seen with the LNPs in the 1990s had been resolved with new formulations. I trusted my government and public health. I trusted my friends. At that point, almost no one was writing about myocarditis or even that the vaccine was producing any adverse events. Frankly, I was proud of my part in inventing this suite of technologies and glad to see the ideas evolve into something that would save lives. Little did I know that all of the “research and development” in the years after I had left the field had never addressed that original safety issues and that in fact the addition of pseudouridine had made these products even more dangerous. Remember- most corporate research is never published - literally we the public have no way of knowing what had been done or not done. We had to trust the government.

My first inoculation went fine. The second one produced almost immediate adverse events. These included hypertension, arrhythmia, tachycardia, restless leg syndrome and other muscular twitching, POTS, and tinnitus. Then more fatigue, brain fog and a worse chronic cough. The “bad batches” website lists 41 deaths associated with my first dose lot number from the VAERS system and 20 deaths associated with my second dose lot number from the VAERS system. The truth is, that even the less toxic lots have killed people.

So, here it is. THREE YEARS LATER, I am still suffering, and now the above PLOS One paper has been published. A paper that demonstrates that the government, the “scientific community” and main-stream media irresponsibly pushed COVID genetic vaccines onto people already suffering from long COVID. The truth is that this is that an unsafe “vaccine” which made long COVID symptoms much worse was even more dangerous for those who had already been infected than for the general public.

Of course, most people already knew about natural immunity. So why was this bogus reason, that the “vaccine” would reduce long COVID symptoms, pushed into the media? Was it because the government knew that this cohort was the most likely to resist being “vaccinated”? Was there nefarious intent - to get a jab in every arm? If so, why?

All I know now is that three years later, my heart is irrevocably damaged from the mRNA pseudo-vaccine. My hypertension and tachycardia are mostly managed with drugs. Although if I stress my body - bad things happen.

As an example, in February of this year, I got dehydrated while snorkeling and swimming on our 45th wedding anniversary celebration on St. Thomas island. That set-off my heart rate monitor, as my heart beat became irregular (atrial fibrillation), and my heart rate rose to very high levels. This led to a cascade of more testing, monitoring and drugs. Not what we had planned for our 45th wedding anniversary! So in May, I have more testing to see if a pacemaker or some other invasive procedure might be necessary. For me, this is now my life. This is because I took the jab. Because I trusted my government.

Doublespeak

The scientific community is only now admitting that long COVID sufferers will have worse symptoms if they are vaccinated, Yet these same scientists STILL insist that those with long COVID should be vaccinated. This is disgusting propaganda. The absurd reason that the PLOS One article above asserts that mRNA jabs are still necessary is because COVID-19 is a “fatal viral infection”.

“The beatings will continue, until moral improves”

This type of language is not only disinformation, it is pure fear-porn. It is meant to coerce health professionals to continue to push the mRNA pseudo “vaccine”. The editor-in-chief or whoever allowed this tripe to be published deserves a demotion.

Frankly, I will die earlier than I would have because I took those shots. I had natural immunity. I was not at risk from COVID-19. I am not whining, but now everyday my wife worries about my health. I worry about my health. I have to be careful about how I live my life now or risk death in the short-term horizon. This is because I listened and trusted public health officials and our government. I had these dangerous drugs injected into me. I am not alone.

There are millions of people world-wide who suffer adverse events from these products or worse, they suffered death. People who were not at a huge risk from the virus or who had already had natural immunity. We were all lied to. Repeatedly.

We deserve a government apology.

We deserve our scientific community and our health care professionals admitting the damages done.

We deserve to have our vaccine injuries taken seriously, and those who have damages deserve some sort of compensation.

People need to be held accountable.

The HHS needs a complete overhaul and we need the next president to be discussing how this will be accomplished.

The vaccine injured and those who support them are called “anti-vaxxers” or “anti-science” by the scientific community and even by our government. It is sickening. And it is disheartening.

This all needs to stop.

