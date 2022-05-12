The last three days were a marathon and it isn’t over yet.

On the farm, we had a series of events last week involving a herd of neighbor’s cows finding their way off the road and onto our farm. That set in motion horses freaking out, busting down fences and running around like crazy animals. Who knew that cows killed horses? According to a few of my mares cows do kill horses, and in fact, it turns out that became a self-fulfilling prophecy on the part of my horse herd. An old veterinarian friend once told me that horses are constantly finding ways to kill themselves, and it is our job to stop them. No truer words were spoken on this day. Because of the cows, our blind and older mare named Aqua ran into a gate and suffered a nasty wound. By Sunday, it because clear that the kindest thing to do was euthanasia.



That meant that on Monday, we got up at 2:00 AM and Jill drove me to the airport for a 6:00 AM flight to Austin. Jill went back to the farm to deal with digging a big hole, euthanasia and burial. She then flew to Austin, arriving around 8:00 PM. She was already exhausted and and emotionally drained.

More about Aqua. She was not only a gorgeous unicorn, she was also kind of amazing old girl. Imported from Portugal as an adult, she then lived on a farm in Oregon - where she had accident involved barbed wire that left her almost blind and lame - having broken a bone in her foot. We took her on as a brood mare and she came to live on our farm in 2014. Despite her disabilities, she soon became the alpha mare in the herd. About three years ago, at the age of 15 years old, she lost all sight. We thought about euthanasia then, but decided to give it a try to keep her going within the herd. She did fine and we even bred her. The resulting filly became almost a “seeing eye dog” for her, as Aqua would follow the sound of her foal’s footfalls. As she aged, she became more graceful, not less. She “adopted” all the foals - after they were weaned- and she developed a little herd of weanlings. She carefully following after them and “protected” them. We would often look out over the pasture and see the foals stretched out sleeping, with Aqua standing over wide awake (but almost completely blind). Horses usually have one “look out” horse when the herd rests and Aqua continued in that role. It was very sweet and silly. The blind horse on night watch. Anyway, losing her was hard, and Jill was a bit of a wreck when she arrived late at Austin airport after a connector in Houston. Unfortunately, I was too busy with a crazy film shoot to help.

Back to our trip. That Monday, we were creating a global COVID summit press conference out at Del Bigtree’s recording studio near Austin, Texas (pretty much in the middle of nowhere). The filming finished after 1:00 AM the following morning, and then I had to drive back to Austin city center. I was literally punch drunk with lack of sleep, as for me 24 hours awake is way beyond my limits. I arrived back at the hotel after 2:00 AM. Then we were back up at 6:00 AM, with four hours of sleep for our next portion of our trip.

Bright and early, - we were off to Mickey Willis’ film shoot for Plandemic 3. OK- I have to say, that film shoot had it’s fun moments. It is always good to see friends, such as Mickey and of course, hanging out with JP - well, that is always a treat. Yes - JP can be as sarcastic in person as on film and yes, he does write all his own material.

We worked right up until 5:00 PM, when we rushed off to the airport to fly to New Orleans.

That required a stop-over in Houston. We arrive at 11:00 AM, made our way to Hertz. There, a Hertz clerk with a nasty attitude informed us that “Hertz doesn’t honor same day reservations,” and that she didn’t know why they took those reservations because they don’t honor them. I tried to speak with a manager (who clearly was gone) and she then informed me that if we didn’t leave, she would call security. At no point was I ugly with her.



That late at night, there were no options for another rental car company, so we took an Uber to a hotel arriving around 1:00 AM. Then it was back to a different rental car company at 6:00 AM at the airport. Then getting a car and driving 1.5 hours to Baton Rouge Louisiana for testimony in front of a Senate Committee hearing about vaccine mandates for children, in support of HCR 3, which would stop the governor’s mandated COVID vaccination - the only one left in the country, and almost the only one left in the world (Ecuador?). Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is truly an amazing mind and a truth warrior, had asked me to come down to speak. He has not backed down from this fight, and neither can we. And when General Landry asks, I always do whatever I can to answer the call. I gave testimony in front of the senate committee that had the power to table the resolution HCR 3 from going to the full senate vote to stop the governor’s vaccine mandate.

The room was packed with parents, physicians and health care workers, all in support of the resolution to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children. The testimony from so many was on point, fact-filled, and compelling. One woman spoke of her son’s heart damage after getting the vaccine. Three physicians spoke. Countless parents gave amazing testimony. A packed room, almost all in favor of the resolution. This is indicative of where most parents are at in this nation at this point. They do not want to have governments mandate that they vaccinate their children with these genetic vaccines for a disease that healthy children handle like the common cold. They understand there are significant side effects from these vaccines. They know the vaccines are mis-matched for Omicron, the current circulating strain of SARS-CoV-2. They know Omicron is much more mild for all who contract it. They know these vaccines do not stop transmission or disease. They know it is extremely rare for a child to die of COVID, and virtually no healthy children die from the infection. That most of those which the pharmaceutical industry and the CDC list as child deaths have died WITH COVID and from other causes, children who were not healthy to start with. Parents have educated themselves. These facts are also why 49 states are not requiring mandates for school aged children in 2022. Louisiana is the last hold out.

Only two spoke against the resolution. They were physicians, both were were involved in the Pfizer clinical trials (no conflict of interest there) and their testimony was riddled with factual errors, using old data from Alpha variant to back up their less than honest claims.

It was disappointing the Senate Health & Welfare committee killed HCR 3. The committee vote came down to two members skipping out of the room or deciding to not vote - and then a vote of 3 to 4 to table the resolution, not allowing it to go to a full vote. For those fighting for health freedom for their children in Louisiana, please implore your state senators to override the committee and let the full Senate vote, and thank Senators Mizell, McMath, and Hensgens for voting in support of parents and in particular the children of the State of Louisiana.

We all know the reputation for corruption in Louisiana, and of course that couldn’t possibly have a role in what happened in that vote, could it? The parents and physicians in the room were so sad and disappointed with the vote.

Let me repeat Louisiana is now the ONLY state that will will be putting these vaccines on the schedule for 2022 and frankly, it makes Louisiana look foolish and backwards. The Louisiana state legislature is not keeping up with the science, and the Governor is soon to leave office and apparently more concerned about his next “opportunity” than in protecting children.

The thing is, despite the crazy travel (Jill and I have put almost 100,000 miles on our United frequent flyer program since January), despite the insane hours, despite the fact that we are personally funding most of what we do at this point, it is the people and the fact that we are making a difference that drives us on.

“He who has once set his hand to the plough and turns back, is not fit for the kingdom of heaven”

We don’t get to stop what we are doing, it is too important.

Those of you on the front lines, please don’t stop either. We have to keep going. The stakes are too high. Our children, our futures are on the line. What has been revealed in all of this, is that the corruption of our government, the censorship, the propaganda goes far beyond this failed public policy response. Our job has grown in proportion and we can’t back down now. We did not seek this role. But after all that we have seen, experienced, and learned about the forces arrayed against us, their ethics and their objectives, we cannot turn back from the plough.

In terms of Louisiana, we may have lost this battle -but the war isn’t over yet. Attorney General Landry has a plan, another last ditch effort to get his state to do what is right and not require the mRNA inoculations of all school aged children.

So, don’t despair and don’t give up. We don’t get to stop now. The job is not finished. The battle of Baton Rouge is not yet lost, and the momma (and papa) bears are really angry.