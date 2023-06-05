The National Digital Health ID is being implemented by the Federal Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

Most US Citizens have no idea it is being implemented…

The National Digital Health ID system is in direct conflict with the US Constitution Bill of Rights.

Please carefully review the following slides. An essay on this subject will be shortly forthcoming.

Additional supporting documentation and a summary fact sheet can be found at The Malone Institute at this web address .

The slides have been developed by a medical professional, who prefers to remain anonymous. An interview will be coming soon!

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription