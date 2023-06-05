The National Digital Health ID is being implemented by the Federal Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.
Most US Citizens have no idea it is being implemented…
The National Digital Health ID system is in direct conflict with the US Constitution Bill of Rights.
Please carefully review the following slides. An essay on this subject will be shortly forthcoming.
Additional supporting documentation and a summary fact sheet can be found at The Malone Institute at this web address.
The slides have been developed by a medical professional, who prefers to remain anonymous. An interview will be coming soon!
My medical record for the last 30 years is about 4 pages long. I think the last thing on it is extracting some ear wax after a wave blasted my ear. Cost me 200 bucks for that. And took 10 seconds.
Obamacare killed it for me. I did have a great plan, high deductible, emergency based, sorry fellows, I do not need your routine service, but if I have to be put back together from some collision, I dont want to be stuck with an unpayable bill so I will pay 100 bones a month per family member for that.
When that option was removed, I did not reinstate.
Here is what health insurance really is: eat well, drink water properly, be active, be happy, be in pursuit of something, appreciate this brief blip we call life. That's health insurance.
I have accepted if something terrible happens to me, thats it. And you know what, thats life. That is life up until about 70 years ago. And we have all gotten too dependent on "being saved" by a hospital.
This isn't to say I do not marvel at what has been figured out, what can be done, it is amazing and these people are saving lives, making a difference. My mother was an ER nurse. I get it. This is the best part of modern doctoring.
But we have become reliant on it in a way that impacts how we act. Or maybe just me, I say we, but thats been my experience. I am more thoughtful and cautious than before. And I notice the shift.
I would love to still have that casualty insurance, but eight years so far without any for any of us, I am glad we did it.
Not much in my database, and there ain't gonna be much more.
They’re still attempting this in spite of the recent PEER REVIEWED Cleveland Clinic paper showing increasing vaccination leads to increased Covid.