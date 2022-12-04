It is hard to believe, but the CDC is actually recommending that everyone get a booster every two months. Why is that? Because the CDC wants everyone to think that this is how long people are “protected” after injection.

A new study shows that 94% of the US population were estimated to have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 at least once.

Now, as the new variants of Omicron are even less pathogenic than the last, the risk/benefit ratio of a booster every two months is beyond upside down. But let’s look at some of the more recent studies to back up this “claim.”

medRX, Dec 2022

Results:

By November 9, 2022, 94% (95% CrI, 79%–99%) of the US population were estimated to have been infected by SARS-CoV-2 at least once. Combined with vaccination, 97% (95%–99%) were estimated to have some prior immunological exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Between December 1, 2021 and November 9, 2022, protection against a new Omicron infection rose from 22% (21%–23%) to 63% (51%–75%) nationally, and protection against an Omicron infection leading to severe disease increased from 61% (59%–64%) to 89% (83%–92%). Increasing first booster uptake to 55% in all states (current US coverage: 34%) and second booster uptake to 22% (current US coverage: 11%) would increase protection against infection by 4.5 percentage points (2.4–7.2) and protection against severe disease by 1.1 percentage points (1.0–1.5).

Highlights:

If 22% (double the 11% currently boosted) of the US population would be boosted a second time, the initial increased protection against infection would rise by 4.5 percentage points (2.4–7.2), and furthermore…

If 22% (double the 11% currently boosted) of the US population would be boosted a second time, the protection against severe disease would increase by 1 percentage points. Of course, as the CDC has implied above - that extra ONE percent protection would wane rapidly and be gone in sixty days…

It doesn’t get any more clear than this. These “boosters” are not effective. <and by the way, they are not safe>

Int J Infect Dis., Nov 24, 2022

Abstract Objective: To evaluate dynamics of antibody levels following exposure to SARS-CoV-2 during 12 months in Dutch non-vaccinated hairdressers and hospitality staff. Methods: In this prospective cohort study, blood samples were collected every three months for one year, and analyzed using a qualitative total antibody ELISA and a quantitative IgG antibody ELISA. Participants filled out questionnaires, providing information on demographics, health and work. Differences in antibody levels were evaluated using Mann-Whitney U and Wilcoxon Signed Rank tests. Beta coefficients (B) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI) were calculated using linear regression. Results: Ninety-five of 497 participants (19.1%) had ≥1 seropositive measurement before their last visit using the qualitative ELISA. Only 2.1% (2/95) seroreverted during follow-up. Of the 95 participants, 82 (86.3%) tested IgG seropositive in the quantitative ELISA too. IgG antibody levels significantly decreased in the first months (p<0.01), but remained detectable up to 12 months in all participants. Higher age (B, 10-years increment: 24.6, 95%CI: 5.7-43.5) and higher BMI (B, 5kg/m² increment: 40.0, 95%CI: 2.9-77.2) were significantly associated with a higher peak of antibody levels. Conclusions: In this cohort, SARS-CoV-2 antibodies persisted for up to one year after initial seropositivity, suggesting long-term natural immunity.

Juxtapose the results of the booster study above that shows very little protection against severe disease with this study - which documents long-term natural immunity in a vaccine free population…

The adverse event rate with these vaccines is extremely high. At this point, the risk of an adverse event is much, much more than the risk of severe disease from the circulating Omicron variants. But we all know this already, right?

Clearly, the results are in. Natural immunity is best against Omicron.

Share

Give a gift subscription

“ Lies My Gov Told Me ” is now available and shipping in Hardcover!

This book is great Christmas gift to help reach the persuadable friend or family member!