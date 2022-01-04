New Video w Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Peter McCullough - A Must Watch
Mass Formation Psychosis
Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough discuss Mass Formation Psychosis.
TPC is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history.
There is now a Mass Formation developing in big tech with their refusal to acknowledge there is such a thing as "Mass Formation"
It is great to see this effort finally getting it's due attention! Thanks to all of these doctors who have risked and sacrificed to stand up for the rights of all democratic citizens - our societies need principled individuals like you to replace all the three letter agencies. Thanks also to all those who have been working hard to ensure that the truth can not be buried!
There are many of us that have always felt that the course we as societies were taking during this 'pandemic' was the wrong one (the 30% not effected by the MF) but it is very easy to silence an individual voice, even ones as credentialed as yourselves as we have all now seen. However, all of us working together will be very difficult to silence. In the end the truth will prevail!
Keep up the video debates - they are great educational tools and I love picturing the panic these releases cause at Google, Twitter and Facebook.... lol.....they are going nuts because they can not get rid of the content fast enough!
Apparently GETTR is now the fastest growing social media site in history - I wonder why? Bye-bye little blue bird ;)