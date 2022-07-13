News and Notes

If you haven’t heard about Ashley Biden’s diary, a story that broke mid-June - state sponsored media hasn’t exactly moved that truth bomb up to the top of the headlines…

‘I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)’ (January 2019 diary entry by Ashley Biden -aged 31 years old).

More about that here.

We also need to pay attention to the Hunter Biden scandals - they clearly involve the President of the USA.

Hunter’s laptop needs to stay front and center in the news. Senator Ron Johnson is leading the fight there.

Hunter Biden’s laptop is a treasure trove of info that must be investigated. But unfortunately we don’t have equal justice in our country. Instead, we have a two-tiered justice system – one for Democrats and their powerful friends (and family) and one for the rest of America. pic.twitter.com/iqQr4Uxk91 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 11, 2022

News on the economy just keeps getting worse.



Inflation hits 9.1%, highest and fastest increase in 40 years

Below is a chart of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 2015 to 2022. If this doesn’t shock you, I don’t know what will.

FYI: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the monthly change in prices paid by U.S. consumers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) calculates the CPI as a weighted average of prices for a basket of goods and services representative of aggregate U.S. consumer spending.

The scary thing is that food shortages are coming. Energy shortages have only just begun. Energy costs have increased 40%. - particularly fuel. They are trying not to have gas and diesel shortages- by making energy prices unaffordable for the average American. The consequences of ESG scores, WEF carbon policies, domestic oil policy and the Ukrainian war are flushing our economy down the toilet.

Furthermore, when transport prices go up that much, more inflation is sure to follow. Hang on folks, we are not even close to being out of the woods.



(For us, I am keeping my cars and farm vehicle fuel tanks filled. We are keeping household, pet and livestock food and supplies well-stocked. For more hard to find items, we are stockpiling. Particular imported food items. Already European cheeses seem to be disappearing from grocery store shelves.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons continues to lead the fight in defending the physicians right to practice and the physicians right to try.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation (AAPS) filed a lawsuit today in the federal Southern District of Texas, against three medical special boards for their threatened retaliation against physicians who speak out on matters of public concern. AAPS stands up for First Amendment rights of physicians who, like all American citizens, should be able to speak publicly without risk of retaliation. “Our freedoms depend on the ability of physicians and all Americans to speak out on important issues of our day,” said Andrew Schlafly, who filed this lawsuit. “Entities holding monopolies over board certification should not be retaliating against good physicians.” This new lawsuit asserts that “Defendants wrongly misuse their authority in a politically partisan manner to chill speech critical of positions taken by Dr. Anthony Fauci, lockdowns, mask mandates, Covid vaccines and even abortion.” This Complaint seeks injunctive and declaratory relief against several specialty Board Defendants that hold monopolies over board certification, and against the federal government for its newly created Disinformation Governance Board. “Although only official state medical boards have the proper authority to regulate the practice of medicine, certifications by the Board Defendants constitute a de facto essential credential for practicing in most hospitals or participating in most networks,” this lawsuit asserts. “By threatening to revoke board certification of physicians, the Board Defendants improperly chill speech by physicians without the political accountability of official state medical boards,” this Complaint adds. The Board Defendants are the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and the American Board of Family Medicine. Each of these entities, which hold monopolies over board certification in their specialties, have declared their plans to discipline physicians who speak out. “Criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci should not be a basis for retaliating against a physician for speaking his mind,” Andrew Schlafly states. The lawsuit points out that many Republican senators properly rebuked Dr. Fauci for his statements that “I represent science” and that those who criticize him “are really criticizing science.” The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons Educational Foundation is a national organization that co-sponsors conferences and funds scholarships for attendance by medical students and residents.

Finally, on a personal note -I happen to consider Ginni Thomas a friend. When the Honorable Thomas is viciously attacked and those verbal assaults appear to be condoned by the legacy media, I personally feel shocked and disheartened. But this letter signed by a large cohort of people lifted my spirits - so much so that I thought it worth sharing.

An Open Letter Denouncing the Attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas

White progressives do not have the moral authority to excommunicate a black man from his race because they disagree with him. And those – regardless of background – who join in the charade or remain silent are guilty of enabling this abuse. We, the undersigned, condemn the barrage of racist, vicious, and ugly personal attacks that we are witnessing on Clarence Thomas – a sitting Supreme Court justice. Whether it is calling him a racist slur, an “Uncle Tom” or questioning his “blackness” over his jurisprudence, the disparagement of this man, of his faith and of his character, is abominable. Regardless of where one stands on Justice Thomas’ personal or legal opinions, he is among the pantheon of black trailblazers throughout American history and is a model of integrity, scholarship, steadfastness, resilience, and commitment to the Constitution of the United States of America. For three decades Justice Thomas has served as a model for our children. He has long been honored and celebrated by black people in this country and his attackers do not speak for the majority of blacks. He is entirely undeserving of the vitriol directed at him. Character assassination has become too convenient a tool for eviscerating those who dare dissent from the prevailing agenda, especially when it is a black man who is dissenting. This is not about the content of the court’s decisions or Justice Thomas’ personal views; some of the undersigned agree with his judicial decisions and some do not. We speak out – as black people and Americans – to condemn these attacks and support Justice Thomas, because to remain silent would be to implicitly endorse these poisonous schemes as well as his destruction. Sincerely, Sincerely, Glenn Loury

Professor of Economics

Brown University

Providence, RI Robert Woodson Sr.

Founder and President

The Woodson Center

Washington, DC Co-signed by many others: the link to the signatures is here.

