Governor DeSantis’ website now has for sale the “Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops”. They retail for $39.00 and can be purchased on this link .

Other merchandise from the Team DeSantis campaign can be purchased here and includes my personal favorite, the “Truck Yeah” T-shirt. These purchases of Team DeSantis merchandise are considered a political contribution to Ron DeSantis, Republican, for Governor.

On a more serious note, the article below is one of the most comprehensive compilations of the harms done from the US Government failed Covid-19 policies that I have read:

How a War on 'Misinformation' Led To a Coronavirus Tragedy By Bret Swanson in Real Clear Markets February 04, 2022

An excerpt:

When a justice of the Supreme Court on January 7 asserted that 100,000 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 “in serious condition, and many on ventilators,” it reflected the ill-informed panic that’s driven policy the last two years. In fact, CDC data showed just around 3,200 children were hospitalized while Covid-positive, few were in serious condition, and almost none were on ventilators. The episode was just the latest false droplet in a flood of erroneous Covid-speak. We’ve known since near the beginning that young people are not at serious risk; lockdowns don’t halt the spread and do far more harm than good; and an array of cheap, safe, long-approved generic drugs often stop the virus dead in its tracks when taken early. Yet each of these central facts was suppressed by a sprawling array of old and new media, digital platforms, captured medical journals, non-profit scolds, and public health spokespeople claiming omniscience. It turns out Canadian truckers listening to Joe Rogan know more than many “experts.” Had the truckers been in charge the last two years, the world would probably be healthier, and freer.

A good editorial from Real Clear Politics on how Fauci appears to have suppressed knowledge of the lab leak early in the pandemic:

Exposing Fauci’s Web of Deceit. Real Clear Politics. By Andriana Cohen, February 03, 2022

Fauci suppressed prominent scientists' unanimous beliefs that the COVID-19 virus did not evolve naturally, that instead they believed it was made in a lab. Dr. Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute told Fauci "after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory." Eddie is Edward C. Holmes of the University of Sydney; Bob is Robert F. Garry of Tulane University; Mike is Michael Farzan at Scripps Research, reported the New York Post last week. Yet after meeting with Fauci and Francis Collins, the former head of the National Institutes of Health, these scientists shockingly reversed their positions within days and subsequently dropped the lab theory and instead parroted Team Fauci's preferred political narrative that the virus evolved in nature. Why the sudden about face? "There's an appearance of a cover-up," Marshall said. "The first question is what they are covering up. Dr Fauci has lost his reputation. These emails conclude what America decided months ago, (which) is that we cannot trust Dr. Fauci." Marshall added that he recently did roughly 15 town halls in the past week or two, and "I just couldn't believe the fever pitch of Americans saying Dr. Fauci must go. We don't trust him. We will never trust him." "People know when they're being lied to. And I think this web of deceit (is) growing…" (The article ends with) More reason Fauci must be fired immediately and investigated by authorities. Not a moment too soon.

Another article worth reading:

Twitter Suspends Main Account, Multiple Staff Accounts for Education Website That Highlights CRT (critical race theory). Epoch Times, By Nathan Worcester February 4, 2022.

Twitter has suspended four accounts associated with “The Chalkboard Review,” a website that includes a detailed guide to critical race theory (CRT) along with other resources and commentary on education….(and), suspended the publication’s main Twitter account, @ChalkBoardRev, on Thursday. It then quickly suspended two other accounts associated with “The Chalkboard Review,” according to a tweet from that organization’s director, Tony Kinnett… And still not one email, notification, etc. explaining ANY reason for suspension—and no timeline for when or if it lifts,” Kinnett wrote. On Friday morning, Gunter received a message from Twitter saying her @GoingGodward account was suspended for “multiple or repeat violations of our rules.” Yet the message did not specify which rules were violated, or how.

Like my suspension, Twitter doesn’t feel it needs to justify these suspensions - because clearly free speech is not something they care about or feel an obligation to uphold.

In order to fully understand why twitter might have suspended the accounts, I went to the website mentioned (links below). I did not find any evidence of racism, ignorance, or hate speech. Maybe someone else can spot what the offending text might be:

Click here to view their CRT toolkit page and here is their main website.

More from the Epoch Times article:

“I believe it’s because we were either mass reported or because of the NEA’s recent involvement with asking tech giants to censor anti-CRT publications,” he said. The NEA is the National Education Association, a union and advocacy group for public school teachers and other educational staff. It sent a letter to Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok in October asking those companies to “stamp out disinformation and violent trends” on their platforms, including information that has activated “a small but violent group of radicalized adults who falsely believe that graduate level courses about racism are being taught in K-12 public schools because of misinformation spread on social media.”

So, basically Twitter is now beyond suspending people for Covid-19 and climate change “disinformation” but has moved to the new world order of suspending for “disinformation” that they or their friends don’t like. Where does this all end?

For me, having been de-platformed - I have found the freedom of writing what I wish, of posting what I wish - of having free speech on the Internet to be empowering. I don’t need censorship or propaganda in my life. So good riddance to Facebook, Twitter, Google, Linked-in and their ilk.

If you haven’t made the switch to more user friendly platforms like GETTR, GAB, Proton mail, Substack, MEWE, Signal, Telegram and many others, I suggest you start now. After all, you never know when you are going to get de-platformed!