The court ruling on July 4th, which has halted most of the federal government from colluding with social media companies to censor material that they deem objectionable already has ripple effects.

The Biden White house has already gotten the US Justice Department (DOJ) to file a notice of appeal in federal court in Louisiana on Wednesday. Expect this court case to make its way to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. This is a “notably conservative” court - so fingers crossed that the ruling will hold as it makes it way to the supreme court. However, word on the street is that the DOJ will request the court to put the injunction on hold during the appeal. If the government’s request is rejected, this could end up at the Supreme court quickly. The sooner the better!

But those ripples in government are getting stronger and stronger

Election Law Blog, July 5, 2023 (from the Washington Post)

One day after a Louisiana federal judge set limits on the Biden administration’s communications with tech firms, the State Department canceled its regular meeting Wednesday with Facebook officials to discuss 2024 election preparations and hacking threats, according to a person at the company. State Department officials said all future meetings, which had been held monthly, have been “canceled pending further guidance,” said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve working relationships. “Waiting to see if CISA cancels tomorrow,” the person added, referring to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The person at Facebook said they presumed similar meetings the State Department had scheduled with other tech companies also were canceled, but that could not be confirmed immediately. Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CISA declined to comment, referring questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond. Representatives for Google, which owns YouTube, and other social media companies also did not immediately respond.

This is what winning looks like!

Another woke company gets more woke.

With the launch of Threads as a Twitter competitor, Zuckerburg has already shown that his “censorship-industrial complex” relationship with the Biden administration continues unabated. Just like Facebook and Instagram, Threads will be used mainly by those individuals who like pablum for breakfast and to be spoon-fed government propaganda for dinner.

(Hint: the censorship is built into the platform - don’t expect anything different from a control freak like Zuck).

Did you read that July 3rd was the hottest day on record?

As usual, the legacy media distorts the truth but don’t expect the fckcheckers to catch their intentional errors….

What does the hottest day ever recorded on July 3rd actually mean? Well read those news stories carefully folks... it turns out that it was the hottest day since "at least 1979" or "the hottest since 1979". GOOD TO KNOW!

Read carefully - some of the more “obscure” headlines from Google news…

In other news- the record weather for July 4th was an "unofficial hottest day" -

So, the headline news for two or three days in a row is not from an official source? But this factoid isn’t mentioned in the majority of news stories (I had to search on “unofficial hottest” to bring these headlines above into my news feed).

Media bias, much?

Ben and Jerry’s may be owned by Unilever now, but their politics are woke, woke and. more woke.

These offensive messages scream - “let’s see how low we want our stock prices to go!” Seems like we have many, many choices in ice cream brands in the freezer aisle - I know which one I won’t be buying!

But Senator Mike Less had the best retort:

With that, I am off to do more farm chores! Have a great day folks - and live everyday with a conscience.

Making good life choices is important.

