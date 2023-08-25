Another episode in “The World Has Gone Crazy”…. Avian flu is spread largely by wild birds. The amount of virus that water fowl can distribute is enormous.

Fox and mink farms have animals in cages. The risk of spread from these animals to humans would be minimal.

Do the authorities plan to “cull” all the wild birds next? What about all the wild fox and mink?

Europe's largest fox fur producer is taking drastic measures to help curb H5N1 infections. Finland, Europe's leading producer of fox fur, has begun slaughtering 120,000 foxes and mink to stem an outbreak of avian flu that has hit fur farms, the authorities announced on Wednesday. "A culling order has been issued for 13 farms," Tuija Gadd, head of the Finnish food authority's virology unit, told the AFP press agency, adding that "Culling has already been carried out on 10 farms." In June, several outbreaks of H5N1 avian influenza were identified among larids in Finland. The first cases in fur farms were detected in July. Given these findings, the Finnish authorities decided at the beginning of August to cull a large proportion of the animals on farms affected by the epidemic.

So what is the logic here? Because the World Health Organizations “expressed concern” -no studies, no data. Just a “concern”. - This is kind of like when Deborah Birx hoped that the mRNA shots would stop the spread of COVID-19.

This new suit against Space X by the US government, just feels like more f*ckery.

Biden administration SUES Elon Musk's SpaceX for 'only hiring US citizens' and 'discouraging' asylum seekers and refugees from applying for jobs ( Daily Mail ). The Justice Department filed its suit on Thursday alleging discrimination

It said SpaceX was wrong to say it could hire only U.S. citizens or residents The Biden administration on Thursday accused Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX of discriminating against asylum seekers and refugees in its hiring practices. The Justice Department is suing the company for backpay for people who were denied jobs. 'The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act,' the Justice Department said in a statement.

For more information from the US government on this, visit the Justice Department’s press release on their lawsuit.

It is interesting that Musk responded to the lawsuit with the following.

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been invited to join the grouping of top emerging economies in January 2024.

“More scary [for the West] than the six who were chosen is that 40 expressed interest in joining, BRICS is engaging in incremental expansion … So where does it go in 30 years time? “While hype of de-dollarisation isn’t on the horizon, the fact is that in a few years time, two of three largest economies in the world could be trading with each other within the [BRICS] bloc without the US dollar, that would be cause for some concern.”

All the President’s “little green” Men

A News Essay by Justine Isernhinke

I had the fortune (or misfortune) of watching some of the GOP debate last night. It was so bad that I turned it off and went to bed thinking that all we’ll hear about the next day is the “elephant that wasn’t in the room” (aka Trump).

As it turns out my Twitter/X feed was filled with another take that I had missed in my quest for slumber.

The Fox team asked the GOP candidates what they thought of UFOs. Delivered with the usual smirk of “I can’t believe I’m actually asking this question”, the Fox News moderator Martha MacCallum posed the following to Gov Christie:

Martha: “Do you believe that the recent spike in UFO encounters… [laughs] Chris Christie: “I get the UFO question? C’mon on…” Martha: “We’ve been hearing a lot of testimony in Congress and people are taking this a lot more seriously and we’ve been hearing that things are going on that people aren’t aware of … [laughter in the audience]. …If you were president, Gov Christie, would you level with the American people about what the government knows about these possible encounters?”

Gov Christie’s response can be viewed below:

In short, Christie blew it. He missed his moment. He missed the opportunity to show that he not only knows that this is an issue that’s captured the imaginations of a number of key senators, congressmen and congresswomen, but also how much information is being hidden by the US government at the expense and sacrifice of individuals’ lives. (As you may recall, Grusch talked about murders being committed.)

I believe that Christie could have stood out in this debate had he responded in detail and with knowledge of the subject, had he taken the question seriously and had he delivered a powerful message committing himself to full disclosure. He failed on all three fronts.

Indeed, to double-down on his very ignorance of the subject and in line with the same flippancy that Christie displayed in the debate, he tweeted the following today:

The UFO/UAP world reacted pretty intensely and so did the media, strangly enough. A quick glance at the comments below Gov Christie’s tweet are telling. No one likes to be demeaned and ridiculed, least of all the same people who have been subjected to decades of such ridicule and slander for pursuing the subject with any degree of gravity.

This dismissive attitude and the laughter smacks of the “decades-long disinformation campaign” that David Grusch alluded to in his interview in early June.

Fox News, in an about-face on the severity of the subject (and almost displaying an awareness of the temperament of the American people), today published this article citing the views of Former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves, who gave testimony under oath at the recent Congressional public hearings, alongside David Grusch.

"When is laughter ever an acceptable response to a national security question?" Graves wrote, referring to Christie's flippant response to the question. “Advanced UAP present a clear and present national security problem, so I invite Gov. Christie and any presidential candidate to meet with Navy pilots who have witnessed advanced UAP that exceed our tactical jets. Americans deserve answers and transparency, not jokes about aliens that perpetuate stigma and suppress reporting.”

Perhaps the one good thing about this debacle was that the mainstream media, looking for a juicy tidbit from the night, latched onto this subject and has now launched UFO/UAPs firmly into the presidential debate:

Gosh, it even made it into the Economic Times:

And then I found this article from 2019…

Amazingly, they wondered back then what the presidential candidates would do with respect to the number of UFO sightings and encounters. The article ends on this note which I think is worth repeating here:

“It takes courage, though, to be the first one to stick your neck out and make unidentified flying objects a political talking point. You can practically imagine the Trump tweets about “tin-foil Tulsi” (or whomever) now. Still, unexplainable aerial phenomena are now a mainstream issue and the truth - no matter how mundane, it may end up being - is out there.”

Courage, indeed. And knowledge. Candidates need to be briefed on this, and I know that any ufologist would be only too delighted to provide such information. In fact, in response to Gov Christie’s tweet, a few folks on Twitter-X offered with this helpful primer for any presidential aspirant:

Governor Ron DeSantis at least was willing to state that he was going to declassify as much information as possible, we have a right to know, and that the government would need to meet a high burden to justify why it shouldn’t be public.

Nikki Haley said to declassify it all:

Back to Gov Christie and his unfortunate attitude…

Bryce Zabel, screenwriter, renowned ufologist and co-host of the podcast Need to Know with Ross Coultart, had the following to say about the Governor:

Bryce accused Christie of pulling out the “Martian card” - a response you would have expected in the 1950s. Bryce wishes that Christie had responded with the same vigor he has when he goes after Trump. He wishes Christie had tied his belief in truth and transparency, to the truth about UFOs. And Christie answering by referring to the teachers union was a typical politician’s canned approach and ignored the question in its entirety.

But it's not just Christie. All the candidates need to understand that it’s time for the truth about UFOs/UAPs to be shared with the American people. The candidates need to pledge that they will be transparent and accountable. We need to insist that they do. We need to insist with our voices and our vote.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article are my own and all errors in judgment are mine alone. I do not represent any organization or company (neither human nor non-human) and my views are my own.

CDC expects new Covid vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax to be available in mid-September

Yeh - be prepared for more propaganda coming our way in the coming weeks.

(Radar Online) According to the Republican report obtained by the Daily Mail, the CIA was actively involved in obtaining signatures for the letter, which was seen as an effort to undermine concerns about Hunter's laptop. The report accuses former Deputy CIA director and acting CIA Director, Mike Morell, as well as the Biden campaign, of conspiring to approve the letter. One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst, revealed that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency's Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) informed him about the statement and asked him to sign it. Cariens agreed to sign, indicating the potential involvement of CIA employees in soliciting signatures for the letter. Government watchdog group Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit after the agency failed to provide requested documents related to the internal crafting of the letter.

As I have written about before. The CIA cheated and the results of that tipped the scale in Biden’s favor two weeks before the election. Biden is president because the CIA, that is part of the administrative state, stole the election for him.

File under “No good deed will go unpunished”:

Link here.

A judge has been handed a two-year suspended prison sentence, accused of 'perverting the law' after ordering schools in Germany not to enforce lockdown regulations during the pandemic. Christian Dettmar, 60, ruled in 2021 that two schools in Weimar, Thuringia should not have to enforce national lockdown guidance for children, including wearing masks while at school, testing for infection and keeping socially distanced. The family court judge's decision was ultimately overturned and he was accused of ruling on matters over which he had no authority, before he was finally suspended in January this year. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Dettmar has now been sentenced to two years' probation for obstruction of justice - a decision that will deprive the judge of both his role and pension. It was alleged he had only listened to evidence from experts critical of lockdowns before writing his verdict, and the prosecution argued the move was political, without regard for the children's safety. The document backing up Dettmar's original decision was more than 100 pages long and argued the mandates were a 'danger to the mental, physical or psychological wellbeing' of children. He speaks of the 'lack of benefit of mask-wearing and of complying with social distancing regulations for the children themselves and for third persons' and the perceived 'unsuitability' of PCR and rapid tests for measuring infections'. Dettmar also references the 'right of children to education and school teaching'. But in sentencing Dettmar, the presiding judge argued he had reached a verdict that 'he had intended from the outset'. Dr Gerhard Strate, representing Dettmar, criticised the court's decision to focus only on whether his client had been 'impartial'. He said they would appeal the decision.

